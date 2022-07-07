Expect months of blasting in Bedford

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that rock blasting will begin on the FE Everett Turnpike, on the northbound barrel just south of the I-293 Interchange, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. This work will consist of blasting rock in the northbound lanes to allow for the future addition of a through travel lane.

This work is scheduled to be done intermittently on weekdays between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm and will require the use of rolling road blocks. Message boards, uniformed officers, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to notify the traveling public. This work is expected to take between two to three months to complete. Weather or rock conditions may lengthen or shorten the duration of this work.

This work is part of the FE Everett Turnpike (FEET) 13761 Widening Project. This project (13761D ) includes the 1.7-mile northern segment work in Bedford beginning north of Exit 13 and proceeding north, and through the I-293 interchange. AJ Coleman & Son of Conway, New Hampshire is the general contractor for the $20.5 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.