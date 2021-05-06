Expect delays on Friday at Bedford tolls

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to conduct routine maintenance work at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike beginning Friday, May 7, 2021.

Work will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to be completed by Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9:00 am. During this time frame the two left northbound E-ZPass lanes will be closed. Motorists travelling northbound on the F.E. Everett Turnpike will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the open lanes of the Bedford Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lanes or cash lanes.

NHDOT asks that all motorists proceed with caution through construction zones, following all posted signs. For up to date traffic and road construction information in New Hampshire visit: http://www.newengland511.org/.