Expect a messy commute in the a.m. and p.m., with several new inches of snow

Monday, February 8, 2021

Tuesday’s Weather

A low-pressure system moves south of Manchester toward Cape Cod this evening, spreading light to briefly moderate snow across southern New Hampshire. Looks just like Sunday’s storm, producing another 2-4″ of snow.

Weather Alert

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 a.m. TO 10 p.m. Today

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 9 – Feb. 13

Today: Periods of snow (2-4″) High 32 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Snow showers early, clearing late Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 29 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clouding up Low 15 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday: Periods of snow (1-2″) High 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 7 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Snow showers (1-3″) Low 9 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Light snow on Friday, with more snow for Valentine’s Day.

Sunday Official Snow Totals

Belknap County:

Meredith 2.8″

Belmont 2.6″

Laconia 1.9″

Tilton 1.8″

Carroll County:

Madison 2.8″

Wolfeboro 1.8″

Sandwich 1.8″

Tamworth 1″

Cheshire County:

Rindge 2.7″

Keene 1″

Westmoreland 1″

Coos County:

Carroll 2.6″

Gorham 2.4″

Pinkham Notch 1.3″

Pittsburg 1″

Randolph .5″

Grafton County:

Ashland 2″

Lyme 1.8″

Hanover 1.3″

Hillsborough County:

Bedford 4.4″

Manchester 4.4″

Nashua 4.2″

New Boston 3.5″

Amherst 3″

Milford 2.9″

Merrimack 2.8″

Merrimack County:

Northfield 3.1″

Bow 3″

Concord 2.1″

Chichester 2″

Pittsfield 2″

Contoocook 1.8″

Rockingham County:

Hampstead 4.2″

North Hampton 3.9″

Londonderry 3.8″

Stratham 3.5″

Derry 3″

Greenland 2.9″

Newington 2.9″

Northwood 2.5″

Deerfield 2.5″

Strafford County:

Dover 4″

Durham 3.5″

Dover 3.1″

Strafford 2.3″

Newington 2″

