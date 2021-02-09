Expect a messy commute in the a.m. and p.m., with several new inches of snow



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

A low-pressure system moves south of Manchester toward Cape Cod this evening, spreading light to briefly moderate snow across southern New Hampshire. Looks just like Sunday’s storm, producing another 2-4″ of snow.

Weather Alert

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 a.m. TO 10 p.m. Today

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 9 – Feb. 13

Today: Periods of snow (2-4″) High 32 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tonight: Snow showers early, clearing late Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 29 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clouding up Low 15 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Friday: Periods of snow (1-2″) High 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 7 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 5-15 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Snow showers (1-3″) Low 9 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Light snow on Friday, with more snow for Valentine’s Day. Sunday Official Snow Totals Belknap County: Meredith 2.8″ Belmont 2.6″ Laconia 1.9″ Tilton 1.8″ Carroll County: Madison 2.8″ Wolfeboro 1.8″ Sandwich 1.8″ Tamworth 1″ Cheshire County: Rindge 2.7″ Keene 1″ Westmoreland 1″ Coos County: Carroll 2.6″ Gorham 2.4″ Pinkham Notch 1.3″ Pittsburg 1″ Randolph .5″ Grafton County: Ashland 2″ Lyme 1.8″ Hanover 1.3″ Hillsborough County: Bedford 4.4″ Manchester 4.4″ Nashua 4.2″ New Boston 3.5″ Amherst 3″ Milford 2.9″ Merrimack 2.8″ Merrimack County: Northfield 3.1″ Bow 3″ Concord 2.1″ Chichester 2″ Pittsfield 2″ Contoocook 1.8″ Rockingham County: Hampstead 4.2″ North Hampton 3.9″ Londonderry 3.8″ Stratham 3.5″ Derry 3″ Greenland 2.9″ Newington 2.9″ Northwood 2.5″ Deerfield 2.5″ Strafford County: Dover 4″ Durham 3.5″ Dover 3.1″ Strafford 2.3″ Newington 2″

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .