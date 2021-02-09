Expect a messy commute in the a.m. and p.m., with several new inches of snow

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
A low-pressure system moves south of Manchester toward Cape Cod this evening, spreading light to briefly moderate snow across southern New Hampshire. Looks just like Sunday’s storm, producing another 2-4″ of snow.
Weather Alert
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 a.m. TO 10 p.m. Today
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather Outlook, Feb. 9 – Feb. 13
Today: Periods of snow (2-4″) High 32 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow showers early, clearing late Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 29 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up Low 15 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Periods of snow (1-2″) High 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 7 (feel like -2) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Snow showers (1-3″) Low 9 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Light snow on Friday, with more snow for Valentine’s Day.
Sunday Official Snow Totals
Belknap County:
Meredith 2.8″
Belmont 2.6″
Laconia 1.9″
Tilton 1.8″
Carroll County:
Madison 2.8″
Wolfeboro 1.8″
Sandwich 1.8″
Tamworth 1″
Cheshire County:
Rindge 2.7″
Keene 1″
Westmoreland 1″
Coos County:
Carroll 2.6″
Gorham 2.4″
Pinkham Notch 1.3″
Pittsburg 1″
Randolph .5″
Grafton County:
Ashland 2″
Lyme 1.8″
Hanover 1.3″
Hillsborough County:
Bedford 4.4″
Manchester 4.4″
Nashua 4.2″
New Boston 3.5″
Amherst 3″
Milford 2.9″
Merrimack 2.8″
Merrimack County:
Northfield 3.1″
Bow 3″
Concord 2.1″
Chichester 2″
Pittsfield 2″
Contoocook 1.8″
Rockingham County:
Hampstead 4.2″
North Hampton 3.9″
Londonderry 3.8″
Stratham 3.5″
Derry 3″
Greenland 2.9″
Newington 2.9″
Northwood 2.5″
Deerfield 2.5″
Strafford County:
Dover 4″
Durham 3.5″
Dover 3.1″
Strafford 2.3″
Newington 2″
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .