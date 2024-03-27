Executive Council approves $8.5 million to bolster emergency shelters

CONCORD, NH – Following approval by the Executive Council on Wednesday, $8.5 million in funding was made available to local emergency shelter services supporting individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

$6.74 million of the funds approved on March 27 were allocated in Governor Sununu’s FY2024-2025 budget to ensure statewide access and to stabilize the organizations that provide critical, life-saving services.

“The funds made available today will help to ensure a coordinated statewide approach to tackling homelessness and that no individual across the Granite State goes without access to support,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Coupled with our InvestNH investments to increase access to affordable and workforce housing, New Hampshire is making strides in combatting homelessness.”

“When people are faced with the possibility of homelessness, accessing an emergency shelter in their local community can be life-changing,” said Lori Weaver, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. “These funds will give shelter providers the boost they need to support critical coordination with statewide housing programs as we work to ensure that every resident experiencing homelessness can access the right supports and housing assistance programs for them.”

The funding approved today includes: