Ex-cop to plead guilty to manslaughter in 2019 crash that killed Manchester woman

MANCHESTER, NH – A former Londonderry police officer intends to plead guilty to a charge of manslaughter, accusing him of driving while intoxicated on April 5, 2019, causing a head-on crash resulting in the death of a Manchester woman.

Tyler Berry, 29, of 109 Souhegan Road, Amherst, on March 18 filed a “Notice of Intent to Enter Plea of Guilty” in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District indicating he was pleading guilty to manslaughter and to a charge of falsifying physical evidence.

Sierra Croteau, 21, of Manchester, who was a licensed nursing assistant at Bright Care of Bedford, died in the April 5, 2019 crash. She was driving home after visiting her parents Joseph and Amy Houle in Milford when Berry’s truck crossed a center lane on Route 101 in Amherst and collided with her car.

The terms of the negotiated plea involves a capped plea, that is the judge cannot sentence Berry to an amount greater than what was worked out among the attorneys.

The plea agreement calls for Berry to be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the New Hampshire State Prison on the manslaughter charge, with either 2 1/2 or 3 years suspended, to be decided by the judge.

On the falsifying physical evidence charge, he is to receive a 3 ½- to 7-year suspended sentence, consecutive to the manslaughter offense.

Originally, he was indicted on two counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide and two counts of reckless conduct.

At the time of the crash, Croteau was heading east on Route 101 at about 11:30 p.m.

Berry was driving a 2018 GMC pickup in the opposite direction when prosecutors say his truck crossed over the center line and collided head-on with Croteau’s 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe. Croteau died at the scene, the result of blunt impact to her body, according to indictments.

Berry, who also had been a Bedford police officer, suffered injuries in the crash as well and was taken to a hospital for treatment after the crash.