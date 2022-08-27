Everything you need to know for back to school: Start times, bus routes, and the 2022-23 calendar + CelebratED set for Sept. 17

MANCHESTER, NH – The first day of school for students in Manchester School District is Tuesday Sept. 6. In an effort to give you a one-stop landing place where most (if not all) your questions can be answered we’ve assembled this back-to-school guide.

Time to Rise and Shine

School start times have changed slightly for the new school year. According to the district, the changes are the result of the new teachers’ contract, and “will have a direct benefit on students by maximizing instructional time.”

Who You Gonna Call?

If you have questions or concerns, contact your Board of School Committee ward representative:

Ward 1

Julie Turner

(603) 703-4068

boscward1@mansd.org

Ward 2

Sean Parr

(212) 923-6612

boscward2@mansd.org

Ward 3

Karen Soule

(603) 219-1374

boscward3@mansd.org

Ward 4

Leslie Want

(603) 438-9682

boscward4@mansd.org

Ward 5

Jason Bonilla

603-417-4650

boscward5@mansd.org

Ward 6

Ken Tassey Jr.

(978) 886-0421

boscward6@mansd.org

Ward 7

Chris Potter

(781) 454-5820

boscward7@mansd.org

Ward 8

Peter Perich

603-622-2604

boscward8@mansd.org

Ward 9

Ben Dion

(603) 264-3407

boscward9@mansd.org

Ward 10

Gary Hamer

(603) 625-4895

boscward10@mansd.org

Ward 11

Dr. Nicole Leapley

267-603-2032

boscward11@mansd.org

Ward 12

Carlos Gonzalez

(603) 674-9696

boscward12@mansd.org

At-large

Jim O’Connell, Vice Chair

(617) 851-0428

joconnell@mansd.org

At-large

Peter Argeropoulos

(603) 703-6016

peter.argeropoulos@mansd.org

Still need to register your child for school? Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2022 to register for kindergarten. Learn more here.

What’s Happening at My Kid’s School?

Below: Find your child’s individual school website for more specific information about the 2022-23 school year.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOLS

When Are This Year’s Holidays/Days Off?

Below: The 2022-23 School Calendar

School Policy and Program Primer

Absence: If your child is absent, please call or notify the school. When he or she returns to school you must send in a note explaining the absence.

Leaving School Early: If your child needs to be dismissed during the school day, send a note with your child in the morning. Dismissal procedures differ from school to school. Consult your school handbook or call the school office to learn the proper procedure.

Early Release Day: Days that are noted as Early Release days means that the school will begin at its normally scheduled time, but will let out early. Elementary school early release time is at 11:15 AM. The Middle School early release time is at 12:10 PM and the High School early release time is 12:53 PM. School buses will still transport children according to the same procedure, just earlier in the day. Sometimes this is also referred to as a “half day.”

inclement weather procedures for more information about school closing and delays.

Athletics – All middle and high schools in Manchester use Family ID online registration for their sports programs. Create an account at www.familyid.com. Click on "Find programs" and type in the name of your school in the search box. Select a sport from the list available and follow the prompts to register your student for that sport. Click here to register or for more information. You can also learn more here at the Athletics Department home page

After School Programs – Students in Manchester schools have the opportunity to participate in a variety of before and after school programs across the city. Some of those programs are located at the schools, while others are offered at other locations. All of the programs are coordinated and managed by community partner organizations, not the school district. Please contact the organizations listed on this page with questions and registration information.

Free and Reduced Lunch – To determine eligibility for free or reduced-cost lunch, fill out an application here.

