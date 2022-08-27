Everything you need to know for back to school: Start times, bus routes, and the 2022-23 calendar + CelebratED set for Sept. 17

MANCHESTER, NH – The first day of school for students in Manchester School District is Tuesday Sept. 6. In an effort to give you a one-stop landing place where most (if not all) your questions can be answered we’ve assembled this back-to-school guide.
Got questions we didn't cover? Send it to Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com and we'll get the answer and add it to the mix.
Time to Rise and Shine
School start times have changed slightly for the new school year. According to the district, the changes are the result of the new teachers’ contract, and “will have a direct benefit on students by maximizing instructional time.”
Who You Gonna Call?
If you have questions or concerns, contact your Board of School Committee ward representative:
Ward 1
Julie Turner
(603) 703-4068
Ward 2
Sean Parr
(212) 923-6612
Ward 3
Karen Soule
(603) 219-1374
Ward 4
Leslie Want
(603) 438-9682
Ward 5
Jason Bonilla
603-417-4650
Ward 6
Ken Tassey Jr.
(978) 886-0421
Ward 7
Chris Potter
(781) 454-5820
Ward 8
Peter Perich
603-622-2604
Ward 9
Ben Dion
(603) 264-3407
Ward 10
Gary Hamer
(603) 625-4895
Ward 11
Dr. Nicole Leapley
267-603-2032
Ward 12
Carlos Gonzalez
(603) 674-9696
At-large
Jim O’Connell, Vice Chair
(617) 851-0428
At-large
Peter Argeropoulos
(603) 703-6016
peter.argeropoulos@mansd.org
Still need to register your child for school? Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2022 to register for kindergarten. Learn more here.
What’s Happening at My Kid’s School?
Below: Find your child’s individual school website for more specific information about the 2022-23 school year.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
HIGH SCHOOLS
When Are This Year’s Holidays/Days Off?
Below: The 2022-23 School Calendar
School Policy and Program Primer
Absence: If your child is absent, please call or notify the school. When he or she returns to school you must send in a note explaining the absence.
Leaving School Early: If your child needs to be dismissed during the school day, send a note with your child in the morning. Dismissal procedures differ from school to school. Consult your school handbook or call the school office to learn the proper procedure.
Early Release Day: Days that are noted as Early Release days means that the school will begin at its normally scheduled time, but will let out early. Elementary school early release time is at 11:15 AM. The Middle School early release time is at 12:10 PM and the High School early release time is 12:53 PM. School buses will still transport children according to the same procedure, just earlier in the day. Sometimes this is also referred to as a “half day.”
OTHER RESOURCES
- Code of Conduct for Students
- Dress Code for Students
- Google Resources
- High School Handbook
- Homelessness
- Intranet/Internet Responsible Use Policy
- New Hampshire Scholars
- School Libraries – Library Catalog by Follett Destiny
- Student Accident Insurance
BUS SCHEDULES
ELEMENTARY
HIGH SCHOOL – District routes serviced by yellow school buses are displayed on this website. If you do not find a route that services your location, please also review schedules and routes at Manchester Transit Authority.
It is recommended that students be at their stops ten (10) minutes prior to the scheduled stop time. Parents please note: bus arrival times may vary slightly due to weather, road conditions, or traffic. Unlike Elementary and Middle School buses, High School students are not assigned to a specific stop or route, and may use any stop on any bus to get to or from their destination. Students are expected to follow the District’s behavior code on school buses and transit buses.
High school students no longer need to purchase a bus ticket. Just show your high school ID and ride for free!
Manchester School District high school students can ride ANY MTA city bus — any route, any time, any day — free of charge. All you have to do is show your high school ID. Contact MTA at 603-623-8801 or www.mtabus.org with questions
PRIVATE AND CHARTER SCHOOLS
CelebrateED – Sept. 17
Manchester Proud’s FREE Annual CelebratED is set for Sept. 17 at Veterans Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Gather together with school community members for a day of celebration, food and fun. No registration required.