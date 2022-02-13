Every day is Valentine’s Day in New Hampshire, where your love is 10th-most likely to last

LOVE ADVICE
This week, being Valentine’s Day and all on Monday, I thought I’d touch on the subject of marriage and love. There was a study done; (isn’t there always a study being done?) on which states are better at nurturing enduring marriages and relationships. Point2’s analysts found that our very own New Hampshire ranks 10 where love lasts. Of course, I love being in the Top 10 of most lists, so this pleases me. (You can check out all the state rankings below.)
First, I’ll touch briefly on the V day… I’ve never really been much into that day; because I know that when you are with someone you love and it’s good most or all of the time, I don’t need a special day to celebrate our love. We kind of do that more than the average couple, I think on a weekly basis. Just expressing your feelings of love and adoration to the one you’re with goes a long way; whether it be a Post-it note, a flower or two, or even a spray-painted snow card on the backyard snow; yes I got one this year!
I began my "love work" in earnest 17 years ago, when a dear friend asked me to co-officiate her at-home second wedding ceremony. After that, I was bitten by the love bug, and began officiating here and there. Eventually, I realized the love market needed people like me so I stepped it up and now can officiate between 30-50 ceremonies per year. Not always weddings though; I’ve got to add that I also do funeral services, baby blessings and vow renewal ceremonies. It’s all about love; the common silk thread that is woven throughout relationships, throughout time.
Cheers to Love!
