Eversource offering free trees to customers for Arbor Day (hurry they’re going fast)

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of its continued commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Eversource is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to distribute more than 1,000 free trees and shrubs to customers across its three-state service territory through the nonprofit’s innovative Energy-Saving Trees program, including hundreds of plants in New Hampshire. This year, customers in Manchester and Nashua will be eligible to reserve a complimentary tree or shrub on a first-come, first-serve basis and take advantage of the benefits they provide.

Through this initiative, customers will have access to an interactive platform that allows them to view their property and find the best location to plant their tree or shrub to help conserve energy, as well as calculate estimated environmental benefits and annual cost savings. Eligible customers can reserve one free tree or shrub per household through the online portal. The pilot program will continue until all plants are reserved, and distribution events will take place in each community in early May.

“The trees and shrubs planted through this program can help customers reduce their energy use and will also provide tangible community benefits from improving air quality to reducing stormwater runoff, beautifying neighborhoods and supporting biodiversity and pollinators,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Bob Allen. “We’re proud to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation on this valuable effort which aligns with our mission of being responsible environmental stewards across the communities we serve as we work toward a more sustainable, equitable future for all.”

“It’s important to plant the right tree, in the right place, at the right time, and this program makes it easy for communities to do just that,” said Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe. “When properly placed, trees and shrubs planted for shade or windbreak can help a homeowner save up to 20% on their electric bill as they grow. Eversource has stepped up to make each community it serves a greener and healthier place to live, and we’re grateful for the impact that they’re making across New England.”

As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship and electric reliability for customers, Eversource advances educational partnerships with arborists, municipalities, students, and the public about planting the right tree in the right place. For more information about Eversource’s nationally recognized sustainability efforts, please visit the dedicated page of its website at Eversource.com.