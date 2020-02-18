Eversource ‘Mac Off’ competition results in 34K+ packaged meals for NH Food Bank

MANCHESTER, NH – Eversource recently packed more than 34,560 mac and cheese meals to support the New Hampshire Food Bank’s efforts to ensure all Granite Staters have enough food to eat.

More than 130 Eversource employees took part in the day-long community service event at Eversource Energy Park featuring an annual “Mac Off” competition, during which teams competed to see how many mac and cheese meals they could pack in an hour. In addition to packing thousands of mac and cheese meals, Eversource donated $17,000 to the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire.

“We are tremendously grateful to Eversource for their continued support, as they are providing us with critical resources to support the one in nine New Hampshire residents who do not know where their next meal is coming from – including children, senior citizens and families,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “Eversource has been an important partner and we thank them and their employees for helping us get closer to our goal of eliminating hunger in New Hampshire.”

Eversource has taken part in Mac Off competitions for the past three years, packing a total of 91,176 meals and raising a total of $37,000 to support the New Hampshire Food Bank.

“The NH Food Bank is a leader in strengthening the health and well-being of communities across the state, working to ensure that all Granite Staters—including children who live with food insecurity—have access to the nutritional support they need to grow and thrive,” said Eversource NH President Joe Purington. “Our employees look forward to the annual Mac Off Competition, an exciting way to support the NH Food Bank and give back to our neighbors.”

Eversource’s support is critical as the need continues to grow in New Hampshire. During 2019, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to its more than 425 partner agencies statewide. This year, because of the growing demand, the New Hampshire Food Bank expects to continue increasing food distribution.

For more information and to donate, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.