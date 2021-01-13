Eversource increases incentives for companies using cold-storage freezers for vaccines

MANCHESTER, NH – In order to help commercial customers save money as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed and stored at locations and facilities across the state, Eversource is expanding the number of ultra-cold freezer units that qualify for energy efficiency incentives. The energy company is now providing incentives for all ENERGY STAR®-certified cold storage products to commercial customers that are rapidly expanding their cold storage capacity to distribute the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be kept at sub-zero temperatures.

Whether customers have already purchased cold storage or are planning to do so, Eversource’s newly- broadened incentives will make it more affordable for customers to purchase energy-efficient models, which have lower carbon emissions and help customers save on operating costs.

“The historic effort to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines has relied on the collaboration of countless partners, and we’re proud to play a small role in supporting this effort,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. “Some of our commercial customers are focused on scaling up their cold storage as quickly as possible, and we’re here to make it easier and more affordable for them to do so with energy-efficient models that keep the vaccines safe while keeping our communities on track to meet carbon reduction goals.”

Products that qualify for the incentives include all ENERGY STAR certified models – including more than 90 models from leading manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PHC Corporation of America, Stirling Ultracold and Eppendorf. There are two incentive levels available depending on facility type: $1,500 per unit for labs and medical facilities and $1,200 per unit for all other facility types.

A full list of ENERGY STAR certified cold storage can be found at Energystar.gov. Eversource customers interested in receiving incentives for cold storage can contact ColdStorage@Eversource.com.