Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding

MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute.

Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.

During the course of the four-hour initiative, which took place between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m., there was a heavy presence of Troopers and Officers on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. A few other areas within Troop B were targeted as well. A total of 55 vehicles were stopped; Officers and Troopers issued 31 summonses and made one arrest. A two-vehicle crash that blocked the left lane of the highway for approximately 30 minutes in the area of mile marker 14 was also handled during the initiative.

One Trooper stopped the same operator twice during the initiative. Raymond Hilaire, age 21, of Norfolk, MA was stopped by Trooper Winslow, where he was released with a summons for driving 99 MPH. A short time later, the same Trooper stopped him for driving 106 MPH. This time, Hilaire was arrested for reckless driving and will appear in court in February.

This operation will be continuing throughout the month of December during all hours of the day and night with the goal of improving safety during commuting hours.