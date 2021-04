The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that beginning tonight, April, 8, 2021 the left travel lanes both north and southbound on I-293 in Manchester in the area of Exit 6, Amoskeag Circle will be closed for bridge maintenance work. Lane closures are expected to begin at 9:00pm and conclude at 6:00am. Traffic is advised to follow construction signs and drive with caution through the work zone.

Related