Esther Lally Baroody, 90: Beloved mother, grandmother, sister – known for her wit, smile, beauty, kind heart

MANCHESTER, NH – Esther Lally Baroody passed away October 31, 2023, at the age of 90 years old.

Esther spent the last few years of her life living with her son, Edward J. Baroody, his wife, Armidys Anico Baroody, and their four children Alex, Fiona, Kolton and Saira.

She was one of 10 siblings and is survived by her brother, William Lally of Bedford. Esther survived her beloved husband Edward J. Baroody Sr., a Manchester school teacher, who passed away nearly 45 years prior to the day of Esther’s passing.

Esther worked at the telephone company as an accountant for 20 years and, as a young woman, enjoyed teaching dance. She was known for her beauty, intelligence, smile, and kind heart.

A service will be held in her honor Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, in Bedford. The church doors open at 10 a.m. for those who wish to pay their respects to her family prior to the church service.