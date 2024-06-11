Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon showers, high of 79

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Wednesday’s Weather

Expect partial sunshine with the possibility of isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms. The high will be around 79 degrees.

weather graphic 2 11

 

5-Day Outlook, June 11-15

Today: Partial sunshine with stray afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Hazy sunshine, not as warm, and humid conditions. A heavy thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 81 (feel like 85) Winds: SW 5-15+ mph

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 78 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 52 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine. High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-19 mph

Weekend Outlook

Enjoy a pleasant and cozy Father’s Day weekend before the onset of hazy, hot, and humid conditions starting Tuesday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first heat wave of the season will begin next Tuesday making it an official heat wave on Thursday the first day of astronomical summer.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Expect highs in the lower 60s, except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5.000 feet. West winds will be up to 10 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks appearing and disappearing through the clouds, with a possibility of showers. Thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Winds will be light and variable, becoming westerly at around 10 mph in the afternoon. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 10:52 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 04:55 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights near one foot. Predominantly sunny with a possibility of showers. Afternoon thunderstorms may occur. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s. There is a 40 percent probability of precipitation. The risk of lightning is considered moderate, indicating that thunderstorms could develop. The sea temperature stands at 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts