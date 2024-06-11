Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon showers, high of 79

5-Day Outlook, June 11-15

Today: Partial sunshine with stray afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Hazy sunshine, not as warm, and humid conditions. A heavy thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 81 (feel like 85) Winds: SW 5-15+ mph

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 78 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 52 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine. High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-19 mph

Weekend Outlook

Enjoy a pleasant and cozy Father’s Day weekend before the onset of hazy, hot, and humid conditions starting Tuesday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first heat wave of the season will begin next Tuesday making it an official heat wave on Thursday the first day of astronomical summer.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike