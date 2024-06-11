Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon showers, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Expect partial sunshine with the possibility of isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms. The high will be around 79 degrees.
5-Day Outlook, June 11-15
Today: Partial sunshine with stray afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Hazy sunshine, not as warm, and humid conditions. A heavy thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 81 (feel like 85) Winds: SW 5-15+ mph
Friday night: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 78 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 52 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine. High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-19 mph
Weekend Outlook
Enjoy a pleasant and cozy Father’s Day weekend before the onset of hazy, hot, and humid conditions starting Tuesday.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Hit the Beach
Jump in a Lake
Westerly winds at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights near one foot. Predominantly sunny with a possibility of showers. Afternoon thunderstorms may occur. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s. There is a 40 percent probability of precipitation. The risk of lightning is considered moderate, indicating that thunderstorms could develop. The sea temperature stands at 66 degrees Fahrenheit.