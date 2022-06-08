Erin Hennessey named New Hampshire Deputy Secretary of State

CONCORD, NH – Erin Hennessey has been appointed Deputy Secretary of State. She is a native of Littleton (Grafton County).

Prior to accepting her appointment, Hennessey served three terms as state representative for Grafton 1 and one term as state senator for District 1. She was a member of the Finance, Ways & Means and Senate Education committees during her time on the Senate.

In addition to having a strong political background, Hennessey has extensive experience in the financial sector. After graduating from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Management and Accounting, Hennessey obtained a public accountant license while working at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). She went on to work at the Callaway Golf Company, Resources Global Professionals, University of Northern Vermont and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.

Hennessey has volunteered with several organizations including the education non-profit Destination Imagination and served on several non-profit boards, including New Hampshire Public Television (NHPTV), North Country Home Health and Hospice, and Friends of Lakeway Elementary. She currently sits on the boards of Littleton Regional Healthcare and NH Children’s Health Foundation.

Hennessey lives in Littleton with her husband John, who is employed by the Littleton Coin Company, her children Claire and Luke, and her dog, Holly.