Erie sweeps Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Erie Seawolves leave the Granite State with a six-game sweep over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, thanks to a 5-3 Sunday afternoon win.

Erie’s bats came alive in the middle innings, beginning with a fielding error by Fisher Cats shortstop Addison Barger in the fourth that would eventually allow Luis Carpio to hit a three-run double. Erie’s Dillon Dingler tripled home Andrew Navigato in the fifth and a pair of doubles from Gage Workman and Dylan Rosa starting off the sixth provided Erie’s other run.

New Hampshire could only tally five hits during the contest, including a two-run home run in the second from Cam Eden and an RBI triple in the fifth by Davis Schneider that brought home Will Robertson.

Paxton Schultz (6-5) was on the hook for the loss for New Hampshire, lasting 4 2/3rds in his start for the ‘Cats. Only one of his four runs was earned, allowing seven hits and a walk over his appearance. New Hampshire’s bullpen would allow just three more baserunners the rest of the way.

The Fisher Cats now travel to Hartford for a six-game series with the Yard Goats. Adam Kloffenstein is the expected starter for New Hampshire in Game 1, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Despite 70 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings of work so far this year, Kloffenstein has started 13 games for New Hampshire in 2022 and has not been the winning pitcher in any of them. His last victory as a professional pitcher came on Sept. 1, 2021 with the High-A Vancouver Canadians against the Everett Aqua Sox.