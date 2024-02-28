Feb. 29-March 3 Weekly Entertainment Report: Where to find lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29th

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Chris Powers / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Blind Mellencamp / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 1st

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Allgood / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Joppa Flatts Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

TREE, Inverter, Old North End, Samara / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm – TICKETS REQUIRED

SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd

Cat Faulkner Duo / Farmer’s Market (Contoocook) / 9am-12pm

Paul Driscoll / Downtown Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Miketon Graton / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Monkeys With Hammers / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Mikey G / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Scott King / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

D-Comp / Hill Top Pizzeria (Epsom) / 7pm

Hell on Heels Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

J-Lo Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Scissor Fight, Catching Hell, Gagger / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm – TICKETS REQUIRED

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Craig Thomas & Bluetopia / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 3rd

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Jack Ancora / Contoocook Cider Company (Contoocook) / 1pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / Smuttynose (Hampton) / 4:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29th

THE FOUR PHANTOMS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

An extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, The Four Phantoms In Concert brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment. The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SAVING GRACE DANCE ENSEMBLE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The mission of The Leaps and Bounds Choreography showcase is to offer opportunities for choreographers to showcase their work, to be presented in a unique space, giving life and inspiration to our New England dance community! The program will include classical, modern and contemporary dance. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, MARCH 1st

THE PROM / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 24th – DIRECT/x – OPENING WEEKEND

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage, so when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE SUITCASE JUNKET / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. Grand in its imagery, sound, and staging. Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone. The spectacle of his one-man set bears constant comparison to legends of showmanship, brilliance, madness, and invention. While audiences are captivated by his solitary form and the show itself, Lorenz, who homesteads with rescue dogs and chickens in rural Western Massachusetts, is most serious about the songs. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FNC – JIMMY CASH & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash can be seen performing stand up at night as way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in comedy and currently opens for comedian Bob Marley. He is the recent winner of Last Comix Standing 2021, held at Mohegan Sun.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JONATHAN RICHMAN feat. TOMMY LARKINS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The Nashville Scenes calls Richman “one of America’s most unique and dynamic songwriters” and the NY Daily News said he “didn’t need much else besides a beat to work his magic.” Richman will perform mostly stuff made up in the last 3 and 4 years. His idea of a good show has nothing to do with applause, it’s about all the songs led by his feelings and the mood of the night. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd

SYMPHONY NH – PENELOPE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Vocalist Corrine Byrne returns to SNH to reprise her role in Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Penelope, an evocative and moving song cycle inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey. Praised by Gramophone Magazine as “One of the most powerful expressions of the indie classical style” Penelope is “a meditation on memory, identity and what it means to come home.” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – Also playing at the Bank of NH Stage (Concord) on Sunday 3/3 at 3pm – tickets at www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

PUDDLES PITY PARTY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, has amassed nearly 900K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows all over the globe. Deftly combining melancholy with the absurd, Puddles has received endorsements and accolades from musical comedy legends and his one-of-a-kind “textured voice laced with melancholy” (NY Times) has been hailed as “operatic” (Boston Globe) and his show both “life-affirming” (Herald Scotland) and “hysterically funny” (LA Weekly). www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!