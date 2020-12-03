Enter the first-ever Manchester Holiday Lights contest, win prizes and bragging rights

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s first-ever Manchester Holiday Lights Contest was announcec Thursday. Run by the Mayor’s Office and sponsored by Manchester Radio Group, this friendly contest encourages Queen City residents to decorate their homes and show off their holiday light displays for all to enjoy.

“A lot of our favorite holiday traditions look differently this year, and we wanted to create a fun safe way for Manchester residents to celebrate the holidays,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We were inspired by Portsmouth’s Holiday Lights Competition and wanted to bring the same community-building event here.

Prizes will be awarded, and the top display will have bragging rights for winning the first-ever Manchester Holiday Lights Contest.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all of the festively decorated homes throughout the city!” Craig said.

All those interested in participating in the Manchester Holiday Lights Contest, can complete a registration form beginning Dec. 3 and ending at 5 p.m. on December 10. Forms can be completed online here, or printed using this downloadable pdf and returned by email to mayor@manchester.gov or by U.S. mail to: Mayor’s Office, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 030101.

All participating lights displays will be included in the public Manchester Holiday Lights Map, and prizes will be awarded to the top vote-getting holiday lights displays.

The Holiday lights displays will be judged by any Manchester resident. Judging forms, as well as a Virtual Holiday Lights Tour will be available online starting on Monday, December 14. Forms must be completed and returned by Monday, December 21.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 23 via Facebook Live.