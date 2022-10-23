Enter Sandman: Fans jam SNHU Arena to welcome Adam Sandler to his home turf

Sunday, October 23, 2022 Carol Robidoux Culture, The Arts 0
This was Adam Sandler’s view from the state at the SNHU Arena Saturday night. via AdamSander on Twitter.

MANCHESTER, NH – If you were one among the thousands of Adam Sandler fans who made it to the SNHU Arena Saturday night for the hometown leg of his Adam Sandler Live tour then you know it was a night filled with laughter and music.

The rest of us have to live vicariously through public social media posts, which were shared across Facebook and Twitter before, during and after the show.

We’ve shared a few posts below. If you were there, please feel free to add your review of the show in the comments section.

Looks like Rob Schneider was his surprise guest thanks to this post by Lucresha Marie Ferris.

And Megan Pappas Giampetruzzi captured Sandler on the Jumbotron.

 

Greg Kretchmar of the Morning Buzz said the show was “awesome” and a “perfect mix of silly, weird, raunch and sincerity.” Sounds like Sandler!

Posted by Manchester Association of K-9s on Facebook.
“You never know who you might run into during an EOD sweep! Manchester native Adam Sandler will be rocking the @snhuarena tonight. He took some time to meet Ofc Colburn and K-9 Duke prior to the show. Duke is waiting to hear some one-liners!! Good luck tonight Adam!!

