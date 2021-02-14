Enjoy The Perfect Valentine’s Day Concert Without Leaving Home

The Perfect Valentine’s Day Concert Without Leaving Home.

Low Cost, No Cost? Here are some opportunities for those looking for that last minute special way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Today, Feb 14, 2021, Valentine’s Day is the 338th day since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. If you are still searching for what to do to make this Valentine’s Day special, consider one of these concerts streaming to your home paired with whatever food delights you. We are no longer geographically restricted so take advantage of exploring places you might not otherwise visit.

Choose from the best fit for time of day and type of music. The start times are 3pm, 5pm, 5:30pm and 8pm. All the venues noted accept donations but only one actually requires a nominal $1 minimum for admission. Still, any donation you make goes a long way. For all of the ones listed, it’s too late to participate in the sponsor events but take note of them for future reference. There are nice pairings of food and music, chocolate and music, shout out’s, videos and jumboTron type proclamations of love. You’ll have to figure out your own at this late hour but the music is sure to please and your presence helps bolster the arts and perhaps your own standing with Cupid in this time of Covid.

All take place today, February 14, 2021. I have listed them by time of day Eastern Standard Time:

This is a wonderful free gift from the New Hampshire Philharmonic. I was their staff photographer in the early 2000’s and truly respect the work they do creating some wonderful musical moments.

The NH Phil has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to perform again after such a long absence. Their romantic Valentine’s Day concert, featuring their string section, will “transport you to a different world, offering you a break from the stress of pandemics and discord.” You will need to get a unique, digital ticket to be able to enjoy the concert on any streaming device and note that if you aren’t already on their subscription list,– it will take you a few minutes to get thru the sign up, sign in process.

On the menu:

Mozart – Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Handel – Largo from Xerkes

Elgar – Salut d’Amour

Tchaikovsky – Serenade for Strings (Valse and Finale)

Music from the the movie “Titanic”

From Portland, Maine: Portland Chamber Music Festival

Enjoy beautiful music from the Baroque era to the present moment, by composers of all ages and diverse cultures, recorded and performed exclusively for the Portland Chamber Music Festival.

With the creative use of technology, the pre-recorded concert segments will Premier on YouTube at 5pm EST.

It may also still be possible to pay for and join in their zoom room reception with the artists after the concert. PCMF has a long standing tradition of food and music pairings for their pre-covid live events. In this lovely quarantine twist, each musician has prepared a dish as part of their “culinary inspirations” They will be sharing how it was inspired by the music they played.

features the company’s resident artists performing a variety of duets, arias and ensemble numbers chosen for a romantic musical evening. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Said artistic director Christopher Hahn, “we would oftentimes have 300 people in the actual space with kids and families and older folks. Now we’ve got an even wider range because of the online platform that we’ve got. It’s a great opportunity.”

The concert will include decorations and costumes as the resident artists bring to life such classics as Fenton’s aria from Verdi’s “Falstaff,” “Make Believe” from “Show Boat,” and “Sing to Love” from Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus.”

with a pay what you can donation. Just $1 minimum gets you in the virtual door but what interesting doors these are.

The Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC), a 501(c) 3 a non-profit organization located in Chicago, Illinois and is creative home for local artists Endure Dance; GoSityEnt.com; M.A.D.D. Rhythm International Tap Ensemble and Broadway in Bronzeville.

The Harold Washington Cultural Center’s mission is to preserve and protect African American Culture. HWCC utilizes performing and media arts to deter at risk behavior in youth.

Whatever you choose. There’s still time! With a little creativity, a bit of technology and some chocolate, well, lots of chocolate, you can make your Valentine’s Day divine.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

