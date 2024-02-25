End of Watch for former NH Department of Corrections K-9 ‘Dutch’

Sunday, February 25, 2024 Carol Robidoux Obituaries, Animal News/Pet Tributes & Obituaries, Community 0
image002
NH Dept. of Corrections former on-duty K9 Dutch.

CONCORD, NH –The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is mourning the passing of retired Investigations K9 Dutch. Dutch suffered from lymphoma and would have been 9 years old this September.

Dutch began his career in 2016 as one of the first K9 teams at the Department. He retired with his handler Chief Jim Azzara in 2022.

Dutch was a dedicated member of the department and was highly skilled in narcotic and contraband detection.

Dutch will be missed by all who knew him and met him.

K9 Dutch

End Of Watch Feb. 25, 2024.

Below: Dutch at work during a skill demonstration in 2019.

 

