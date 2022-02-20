End of an era for retiring Nashua Fire Chief Rhodes, who was driven home in the same engine he started with

NASHUA, NH – Nashua Fire Chief Brian Rhodes worked his last shift Friday after serving the City of Nashua for 35 years.
Chief Rhodes began his career with Nashua Fire Rescue in 1987. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2004, Deputy Chief in 2011, Assistant Chief in June of 2015, and his current position in April of 2018.
“I have had the distinct honor and privilege of working with incredible people, both past and present,” said Chief Rhodes. “It is these dedicated people who perform extraordinary acts for our community every day.”
An open house was held at Nashua Fire Headquarters attended by department members, friends, family and many fire officers from around New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
After the open house Rhodes signed off and walked out the door of fire headquarters one last time.
Rhodes’ career began 35 years ago sitting in the rear seat of Engine 4. On Friday Rhodes walked over to Engine 4, climbed in the back seat where it all started, and was driven home by the crew.
Assistant Chief Steve Buxton will officially be sworn in as Chief of the Department on March 1.
“Chief Buxton has prepared and performed his entire career for this moment. I couldn’t be happier for him and his family. I know he will excel as our 15th Chief of Department,” Rhodes said of his successor.
About this Author
Jeffrey Hastings
Jeffrey Hastings is a freelance photojournalist and runs Manchester Information community Facebook page.
