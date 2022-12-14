Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment.
New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
State Police temporarily closed 293 North due to the thick smoke, and firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire. Crews hooked up to fire hydrants in the area to establish an additional water supply.
Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Once the fire was knocked down responders rummaged through the debris to be assured no one was in the encampment at the time of the intense fire. Several items including propane tanks, wood, and other building materials were located but no people.
NH DOT sent personnel to the scene to inspect the bridge which was directly above the most intense part of the fire. Manchester Police closed Frontage Road while crews continued to work on the fire.
A large homeless encampment had formerly been located behind Walmart near the rail trail and under the Cracker Barrel billboard, and it was removed earlier this year. Some of the people from that encampment set up a new small encampment under the bridge which is state-owned property.
Manchester continues to see a growing population of homeless people across the city. Many of the encampments have been located in wooded areas out of the view of the public, but continue to be dangerous due to the flammable items used for people to keep warm.
The fire is being investigated by the Manchester Fire Marshal’s Office, and the NH DOT will continue with the bridge inspection.
Manchester DPW responded to the area when firefighters cleared and added salt and sand to Frontage Road which had become covered with ice from the fire hoses.
About this Author
Jeffrey Hastings
Jeffrey Hastings is a freelance photojournalist and runs Manchester Information community Facebook page.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.