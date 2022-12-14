Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues

A firefighter stands atop the rubble from an early-morning fire at a homeless encampment under the I-293 bridge. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment.

New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.

State Police temporarily closed 293 North due to the thick smoke, and firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire. Crews hooked up to fire hydrants in the area to establish an additional water supply.

Once the fire was knocked down responders rummaged through the debris to be assured no one was in the encampment at the time of the intense fire. Several items including propane tanks, wood, and other building materials were located but no people.

NH DOT sent personnel to the scene to inspect the bridge which was directly above the most intense part of the fire. Manchester Police closed Frontage Road while crews continued to work on the fire.
A large homeless encampment had formerly been located behind Walmart near the rail trail and under the Cracker Barrel billboard, and it was removed earlier this year. Some of the people from that encampment set up a new small encampment under the bridge which is state-owned property.
Manchester continues to see a growing population of homeless people across the city. Many of the encampments have been located in wooded areas out of the view of the public, but continue to be dangerous due to the flammable items used for people to keep warm.
The fire is being investigated by the Manchester Fire Marshal’s Office, and the NH DOT will continue with the bridge inspection.

Manchester DPW responded to the area when firefighters cleared and added salt and sand to Frontage Road which had become covered with ice from the fire hoses.

