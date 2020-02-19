Empty Bowls 2020 on March 8: Fight hunger one bowl at a time

MANCHESTER, NH – Nothing fills the soul like a bowl of hot soup. The 17th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit Families in Transition-New Horizons is on Sunday, March 8, at Brookside Congregational Church, 2013 Elm Street in Manchester, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger.



NH Potters Guild members and Studio 550 Art Center made and donated ceramic soup bowls. For $25 guests choose a handmade bowl and sample soups donated by more than a dozen local restaurants. Guests keep the bowl as a reminder of all the bowls that go empty by people who face food insecurity each and every day. In 2019, more than 400 people attended and more than $12,000 was raised to help fund the organization’s shelter, soup kitchen, food pantry, and other programs.

Attendees may purchase tickets in advance here or at the event. Confirmed participating restaurants include: 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria, Airport Diner, Angela’s Pasta & Cheese Shop, The Bridge Café, Copper Door Restaurant, Fratello’s Ristorante, Granite State Lunchbox, Jerome’s Deli, Manchester School of Technology, Puritan Backroom, and Stark Brewing Company.

Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) provides hunger relief, emergency shelter, safe affordable housing, and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless or in need, enabling them to gain self-sufficiency and respect. For more information about FIT-NH visit, www.fitnh.org, or call 603-641-9441.