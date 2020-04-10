Emergency Operation Center: 5 weeks since activation, here’s a summary of what’s happening

MANCHESTER, NH — On March 2, 2020, the City of Manchester activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), on the same day New Hampshire announced the first presumed positive case of COVID-19.
Since then, city leaders have worked closely to address immediate needs and conduct strategic planning. This week, the Manchester EOC has continued to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19, including:
- The Manchester Hotline (603-668-1547) is operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for general questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance with basic needs, such as food.
- The Manchester Health Department began polling long-term care facilities and childcare programs in the city, ensuring each facility has enough resources, including personal protective equipment
- The Manchester EOC conducted a walkthrough of the SNHU Arena alongside the NH National Guard and the State Medical Examiners Office, for fatality management
- Continued planning for alternative site for New Horizons Shelter to support social distancing among existing clients for illness prevention,
- Maintained communication with leadership at local hospitals, outlining surge planning for the Greater Manchester Alternative Care site.
- Consistently sent requests up to the State EOC for equipment and streamlined the PPE request process in coordination with the State EOC.
Manchester Emergency Operations Center Timeline (Reverse Chronological Order)
- April 10: NH DHHS announces one COVID-19 related death in New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County resident (22 total deaths statewide).
- April 9: Manchester EOC conducts a walkthrough of the SNHU Arena alongside the NH National Guard and the State Medical Examiners Office for fatality management. NH DHHS announces three COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, one Cheshire County resident, one Hillsborough County resident and one Merrimack County resident (21 total deaths statewide). MHD receives notice of 4 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (133 total cases).
- April 8: NH DHHS announces five COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, four Hillsborough County residents and one Merrimack County resident (18 total deaths statewide). MHD receives notice of 6 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (129 total cases).
- April 7: NH DHHS announces four COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, two Hillsborough County residents, one Cheshire County resident and one Rockingham County resident (13 total deaths statewide). MHD receives notice of 7 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (123 total cases).
- April 6: MPH begins polling of long-term care facilities in Manchester, ensuring each facility has enough personal protective equipment and the resources they’re looking for. MHD receives notice of 11 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (116 total cases).
- April 5: MHD receives notice of 4 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (101 total cases).
- April 4: NH DHHS announces the eighth and ninth COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, two Hillsborough County residents. MHD receives notice of 23 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (97 total cases).
- April 3: Manchester EOC announces the suspension of mobile testing site operations at the New Hampshire Army National Guard Armory. Since it began on March 14, the mobile testing facility tested more than 1,000 individuals. Additionally, EOC announces updated hours to the COVID-19 Hotline (603-668-1547), which will continue to operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for general questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance with basic needs, such as food. NH DHHS announces the sixth and seventh COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, two Hillsborough County residents. MHD receives notice of 11 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (74 total cases).
- April 2: NH DHHS announces the fifth COVID-19 related death in New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County resident. MHD receives notice of 19 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (63 total cases).
- April 1: NH DHHS announces the fourth COVID-19 related death in New Hampshire, a Sullivan County resident. MHD receives notice of 6 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (44 total cases).
- March 31: MHD receives notice of 5 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (38 total cases).
- March 21 & 22: the Manchester EOC with the MHD, MFD, MPD, SNHU, the NH National Guard, NH DHHS, Elliot, CMC, and D-H stand up an Alternate Care Site (ACS) to serve up to 250 patients off campus from the hospitals. Thousands of supplies, including beds, are provided by the City and area hospitals.
- This location is a collaborative effort between CMC, Elliot, D-H, Manchester VA, the City of Manchester EOC, MFD, MHD, MPD, SNHU, and the NH National Guard.
- March 31: MHD receives notice of 5 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (38 total cases)
- March 30: MHD receives notice of 6 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (33 total cases).
- March 29: NH DHHS announces the third COVID-19 related death in New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County resident. MHD receives notice of 7 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (27 total cases).
- March 28: MHD receives notice of 3 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (20 total cases).
- March 27: NH DHHS announces the second COVID-19 related death in New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County resident. MHD receives notice of 3 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (17 total cases).
- March 26: Governor Sununu issues a stay-at-home order, effective until May 4, 2020. The Manchester EOC meets to plan for fatality management. MHD receives notice of 4 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (14 total cases).
- March 25: MHD receives notice of 2 presumptive cases of COVID-19 (10 total cases).
- March 24: MFD conducts a walkthrough of the Greater Manchester Alternate Care Site conducting a final bed and linens count. MHD receives notice of 1 presumptive case of COVID-19 (8 total cases).
- March 23: NH DHHS announces the first COVID-19 related death in New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County resident.
- March 22: MHD receives notice of 1 presumptive case of COVID-19 (7 total cases).
- March 21: MHD receives notice of 1 presumptive case of COVID-19 (6 total cases).
- March 20: MHD receives notice of 1 presumptive case of COVID-19 (5 total cases).
- March 19: MANSD begins delivering supplies by bus stop to school children.
- March 18: MHD receives notice of 4 presumptive cases of COVID -19 among Manchester residents and begins individual case investigations.
- March 17: MANSD and Manchester Transit Authority begin delivering meals to nearly 6,000 school children in Manchester.
- March 16: MANSD begins to transition to remote learning. Department Heads convene with the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to provide an update to Continuity of Operations plans.
- March 15: Governor Sununu closes all schools in New Hampshire until April 3. The Manchester EOC meets with key service providers around homelessness and emergency shelter.
- March 14-15: The Manchester EOC and NH DHHS stand up the Metropolitan Medical Response System (MMRS) at the NHARNG Armory in Manchester. This is done in partnership with MHD, MFD, MPD, Elliot, CMC, D-H(initially), NH National Guard, and AMR.
- March 14: Manchester EOC activates the City of Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 for residents who live in Manchester, do not have a doctor and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. This is done in partnership with the MHD, MFD, Elliot, CMC, Amoskeag Health and Healthcare for the Homeless. Mayor Craig closes all schools and the City’s Senior Center.
- City of Manchester COVID-19 Hotline Calls:
- The hotline was originally established to support testing access for symptomatic residents in the Greater Manchester area without a primary care provider.
- On April 3, the City of Manchester announced the COVID-19 Hotline (603-668-1547) will continue to operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for general questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance with basic needs, such as food.
- March 13: Governor Sununu declares a state of emergency for New Hampshire. MPH receives notice that a presumed positive case is associated with the NH DMV in Manchester.
- March 5: the Manchester EOC convenes all City Department Heads to initiate Continuity of Operations plans and preparation.
- March 2: New Hampshire announces first presumed positive case of COVID-19 and the City of Manchester activates the EOC for COVID-19