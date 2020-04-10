Emergency Operation Center: 5 weeks since activation, here’s a summary of what’s happening

MANCHESTER, NH — On March 2, 2020, the City of Manchester activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), on the same day New Hampshire announced the first presumed positive case of COVID-19.

Since then, city leaders have worked closely to address immediate needs and conduct strategic planning. This week, the Manchester EOC has continued to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19, including:

The Manchester Hotline (603-668-1547) is operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for general questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance with basic needs, such as food.

The Manchester Health Department began polling long-term care facilities and childcare programs in the city, ensuring each facility has enough resources, including personal protective equipment

The Manchester EOC conducted a walkthrough of the SNHU Arena alongside the NH National Guard and the State Medical Examiners Office, for fatality management

Continued planning for alternative site for New Horizons Shelter to support social distancing among existing clients for illness prevention,

Maintained communication with leadership at local hospitals, outlining surge planning for the Greater Manchester Alternative Care site.

Consistently sent requests up to the State EOC for equipment and streamlined the PPE request process in coordination with the State EOC.

Manchester Emergency Operations Center Timeline (Reverse Chronological Order)