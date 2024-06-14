Elm Street closed for much of Saturday for Pride Parade

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

On Saturday June 15th, 2024 the City of Manchester will be hosting the Pride Parade/ Festival. The parade is slated to kick off at 11:15AM and it is expected to draw spectators. The Pride Festival will be located at Veterans Park from 12:00 PM until 6:00PM.

Elm St will be shut down from Webster St to Granite St for the duration of the parade

Bridge St Bridge will be closed at 10:45AM- 1:00PM

Central St will be closed from Chestnut St to Elm St at 10:30AM-6:00PM

The MTA bus stop in front of Veteran’s Park will be temporarily relocated to Chestnut St in from of the Hillsborough County Court House.

Additionally, SNHU has multiple graduation ceremonies on Saturday June 15th, 2024 expect delays in the downtown area.

Parade Route

Starts at Brady Sullivan Building (Amoskeag Bridge/Salmon St)

South on Elm

Disbands in front of Veteran’s Park.