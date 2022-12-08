Elliot introduces da Vinci robotic-assisted technology at its 1-Day Surgery Center

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot 1-Day Surgery is the first Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Hampshire to offer robotic-assisted surgery with a da Vinci surgical robot. The technology will be used for general, gynecological, and urological procedures, and it is in addition to their current total joint MAKO robotic system. Robotic-assisted surgery expands options for patients who need minimally invasive surgery and are able to return home the same day. This service has been provided for over 10 years on the Elliot Hospital’s main campus, and we are pleased to expand our offerings for these services at the Elliot 1-Day Surgery Center.

Elliot General Surgeon Dr. Daiying Lu, said, “This new robotic technology was added specifically to help with our patients’ care. The technology is safe, precise, and makes it possible to provide a wider range of outpatient surgical options. As a surgeon, I have the highest confidence that our patients are getting the best care possible when they come to The Elliot. Making this new technology available at an ambulatory surgery setting is another example of our commitment to excellence in care.”

The technology allows for the surgeon to use a console that provides high-definition views of the surgical area. With smooth precision, the surgeon controls instruments that move like a human hand but with greater range of motion.

For more information about services that are available at Elliot 1-Day Surgery, visit ElliotHospital.org/1-DaySurgery.

About Elliot Health System, a member of SolutionHealth

Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization serving the healthcare needs of the community since 1890. The largest provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Southern New Hampshire, Elliot Hospital, a 296-bed acute care facility and the first community hospital in the state, serves as the cornerstone of the health system. Elliot is home to Manchester’s designated Regional Trauma Center, Elliot Breast Health Center, Elliot Urgent Care, a Level 3 Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Elliot Medical Group, Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot, Elliot Senior Health Center, Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1-Day Surgery Center, Elliot Memory & Mobility Center, NH Arthritis Center, Elliot Retail Pharmacy, Elliot Medical Centers in Bedford, Londonderry, Hooksett, and The Elliot at River’s Edge. The Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation raises funds to support Elliot Health System.