Elliot Hospital receives $250K in philanthropic support for emergency department renovations from Brady Sullivan Properties

MANCHESTER, NH – Brady Sullivan Properties, a philanthropic partner of Elliot Hospital, is providing $250,000 in support of significant renovations and an expansion of Elliot Hospital’s Emergency Department. These renovations, which are underway to better serve the community, will be complete in Spring 2023.

“I am grateful to Shane Brady and Arthur Sullivan for their commitment to the health and well-being of our community. They understand the importance of strong healthcare institutions and the impact that The Elliot makes for residents of Manchester and surrounding communities,” said Kelli Rafferty, executive director for SolutionHealth philanthropy and community engagement. “It is business partnerships and strong personal connections like this that help to ensure we meet the growing needs of our patients and deliver on our mission.”

Brady Sullivan Properties, a prominent business leader in our community, shows support for the most critical health issues facing our community, including cancer care and the need for state-of-the-art emergency and trauma care. Their dedication has strengthened the partnership with The Elliot.

“Elliot Hospital means a lot to Shane, myself, and our families, as well as members of the Brady Sullivan Properties family. We have experienced firsthand the greatness that has come from Elliot Hospital and its departments. The decision to support the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation was easy for us, as we know it will provide exceptional, and much-needed services to the community,” said Arthur Sullivan.

About Elliot Health System, a member of SolutionHealth – Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization serving the healthcare needs of the community since 1890. The largest provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Southern New Hampshire, Elliot Hospital, a 296-bed acute care facility and the first community hospital in the state, serves as the cornerstone of the health system. Elliot is home to Manchester’s designated Regional Trauma Center, Elliot Breast Health Center, Elliot Urgent Care, a Level 3 Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Elliot Medical Group, Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot, Elliot Senior Health Center, Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1-Day Surgery Center, Elliot Memory & Mobility Center, NH Arthritis Center, Elliot Retail Pharmacy, Elliot Medical Centers in Bedford, Londonderry, Hooksett, and The Elliot at River’s Edge.

About Brady Sullivan Properties – Founded in Manchester, NH, in 1992, Brady Sullivan Properties is one of New England’s largest real estate developers. Brady Sullivan holds a sizable share of the commercial and residential markets in New England and specializes in developing, constructing, and converting commercial space, apartments, and homes throughout New England. Shane Brady and Arthur Sullivan bring more than 60 years of real estate experience, talent, and expertise to their real estate group. They strive to provide excellent value in every product they bring to market. For more information visit, bradysullivan.com.

