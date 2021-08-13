Elliot Hospital emergency department evacuated after flooding due to sprinkler malfunction

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A malfunctioning fire-suppression system caused flooding in one of the treatment rooms at Elliot Hospital late Thursday.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 Manchester Fire responded to the hospital for an automatic alarm when they were notified that there was major flooding in a treatment room. The suppression system was shut down with the assistance of hospital maintenance personnel.

To mitigate damage, sensitive areas located below the emergency department were covered with salvage covers, and emergency room staff evacuated all patients to other treatment areas. Patients were diverted from the area until about 5 am while repairs were made and clean-up by hospital staff was completed.

Damage was estimated at about $15,000 according to Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet. No injuries were reported.