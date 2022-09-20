Elliot Health System welcomes 4 new providers specializing in gastroenterology, pediatrics, vascular and trauma surgeries

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce four new providers to its practices. These new providers offer many years of experience and deep expertise in their fields.

Arathi Rajendra Komarla, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist, joins Elliot Gastroenterology.

A graduate of the University of Miami’s Honors Program in Medicine with a BS in biology and a chemistry minor, Dr. Komarla received her MD from the University of Miami School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency and a clinical decision-making fellowship at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston, before finishing her post-graduate training with a gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.

During her fellowship, Dr. Komarla was the recipient of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Virology Fellowship Research Training Program/Clinical Research Grant. Before joining Elliot Gastroenterology, practiced as a gastroenterologist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Manchester.

“My interest in GI (gastroenterology) started in high school,” Dr. Komarla says. “I was always interested in the sciences and when I was a junior in high school I shadowed a gastroenterologist to watch a colonoscopy. I was very inspired by that and appreciated the opportunity that gastroenterology offers to provide patient-focused office care while also performing procedures.”

Eric R. Jackson, MD, board-certified pediatrician, joins Elliot Pediatrics at Bedford.

A graduate of St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, Dr. Jackson earned his MD from the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minn., before completing his pediatric residency at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine/Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

After working as a pediatrician in Chicago for several years, Dr. Jackson says he’s excited to return to his home state of New Hampshire to provide care to children of all ages.

“I love working with kids, it’s fun and amazing to see how much children change over the course of their lives from infancy to when they head off to college,” he says. “I’m grateful to be able to be part of that wonderful journey, helping to guide families.”

Dr. Jackson says, “Families and children have really been put to the test the last few years, especially with the pandemic and how that affected so many. At Elliot Pediatrics, our team, myself included, are comfortable in treating a lot of common mental health problems that present in children and adolescents.”

Elena K. Rinehardt, MD, board-certified vascular surgeon, joins Elliot Vascular Surgery.

Dr. Rinehardt is a Fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery and maintains certification as a registered physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI). She completed her vascular surgery residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics in Madison, after receiving her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry with College Honors and minors in chemistry and French, from the University of Washington College of Arts & Sciences.

She received advanced training in treatment of diseases of the aorta, including aneurysms and dissections, during her training in Wisconsin.

“After completing my training, I’ve been very fortunate to have gained significant experience with treatment of disease of the veins as well as minimally invasive treatments for arteries,” Dr. Rinehardt says. “I also collaborate with other surgeons, such as orthopedic surgeons and urologists, to facilitate complex operations around the blood vessels.”

Jessica Niewodowski, DO, board-certified in general surgery and surgical critical care, joins Elliot Trauma Surgery at Elliot Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center.

Dr. Niewodowski will be a member of the multidisciplinary team, including board-certified emergency medicine physicians and surgeons with advanced training in trauma care, that staffs the center which provides 24-hour-a-day critical care services to Manchester and surrounding areas.

A graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Niewodowski graduated with honors with a BS in biology with a minor in chemistry from Widener University in Chester, PA. She completed her general surgical residency at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Trauma, surgical critical care and acute care surgery give me the opportunity to help people at one of the most critical times in their lives,” she says. “I’m honored to be able to care for both the traumatically injured patient, as well as patients with general surgical disease processes like appendicitis and cholecystitis.”