Elliot Health System awarded $2.25M to expand addiction services with collaborative ‘Live Free project’

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System has been selected for a competitive U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant to expand access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Substance Use Disorder, to reduce substance misuse and overdose.

The grant provides $2.25 million over three years to support lasting recovery of people from our community. This is called the Live Free project and includes collaboration among Makin It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth, Hillsborough County Superior Court North, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, and New Hampshire Department of Corrections. The project will begin serving the community by October 1, 2023.

“We are deeply grateful for this grant. The need is significant in Manchester to help individuals who are facing Substance Use Disorder and are involved with the justice system or who are at risk of being incarcerated. This grant will greatly expand availability of Medication-Assisted Treatment, right when it’s needed, to give individuals a better chance at living a healthy, fulfilling life,” said Elliot Hospital Substance Use Services Department Strategic Consultant Carol Furlong, LCMHC, MAC, MBA. “We are proud to collaborate with our local partners to make this a reality in Manchester. We hope our project will serve as a model for other communities because the need reaches well beyond Manchester.”

Through this Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Medication-Assisted Treatment grant, The Elliot will open a MAT clinic at 140 Tarrytown Road to serve individuals in the community. Makin It Happen will provide intensive training to Hillsborough County Department of Corrections staff, Elliot staff, and community members who may help with the program. The non-profit will also help with community engagement. Elliot staff will meet with people who are nearing release from Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, six to nine months out, to arrange for a primary care provider, work with their case manager to ensure they receive ongoing Medication-Assisted Treatment, and connect them with resources for housing and job placement.

“Our commitment is to assist in removing stigma through education and increase awareness of Medication-Assisted Treatment. We are focused on providing opportunities for dialogue, team building and resource sharing, along with the development of a peer-to-peer support culture that will bolster confidence, fortify our workforce, and encourage healthy lifestyles,” said Makin It Happen Executive Director Mary Forsythe-Taber, CPS. “Alongside The Elliot, we will help to drive systemic change within the community.”

More information here on Elliot’s Substance Use Disorder Services.