Ellie Cochran and Charlie Goodwin honored for ‘legacy of giving and community support’

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester community members – and siblings – Ellie Cochran and Charlie Goodwin have been selected as this year’s recipients of the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation’s Davison Award for Philanthropy, recently honored for the continuation of their family’s legacy of service.

This award recognizes generosity to Elliot Health System, as well as tireless efforts to serve as an ambassador, bring parties together for the greater good, and work to make our Manchester region better for all.

“This year’s honorees truly embody the spirit and ideals of this award, and what is most special about this year’s awardees is the legacy of giving and community support reaching back to Ellie and Charlie’s beloved parents, with their mother receiving this award in 2002. We are pleased to honor Ellie Cochran and Charlie Goodwin with this year’s award,” says Kelli Rafferty, Executive Director of SolutionHealth Philanthropy & Community Engagement for Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation. “The Elliot and the greater Manchester community are incredibly fortunate to have such strong and enduring relationships with both Ellie and Charlie.”

Ellie and Charlie and their families are dedicated to care, giving, and service at Elliot Hospital, and have been for the past several decades. Their parents, David and Dorothy Goodwin, instilled in their family the importance of community service.

David Goodwin operated Goodwin Funeral Home, started by his grandfather, for more than 50 years. David and Dorothy were dedicated philanthropists and volunteers, supporting numerous Manchester organizations, including The Elliot.

Ellie and Charlie led the most successful capital campaign in Elliot history in 2019, serving as co-chairs of the Hope is Here Campaign for expanding cancer care at The Elliot. This campaign engaged our community to ensure comprehensive care is available right here, close to home, with all the needed technologies, access to clinical trials, and dedicated patient navigators to make the journey with cancer easier to manage for patients and their families. With their leadership, The Elliot raised nearly $13 million for what is now the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot.

Ellie has served on the Pearl Manor Fund committee at Elliot for many years. Ellie’s life has been centered on philanthropic service – in her professional life, including her work at the Derryfield School and New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Her distinguished service to the community includes volunteering and leadership roles at the Derryfield School and Colby Sawyer College, YWCA, United Way, Special Olympics NH, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Manchester Region, Manchester Boys & Girls Club, and the Moore Center. She is also a Trustee of NeighborWorks and Council member of Manchester Proud. She was recognized as greater Manchester’s Citizen of the Year in 2015 by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

Charlie’s career focused on running the business started by his family, Goodwin Funeral Home, which has long been an asset to our community. His life of service was embodied in how he led the Goodwin Funeral Home until his retirement in 2005 and his volunteer service to our community. Charlie is now a Board Member for Elliot Health System, serves on the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation Board, as well as the Pearl Manor Fund Committee. He is a trustee of the Cogswell Benevolent Trust and the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music. He also serves as a Board Member of Easter Seals NH and formerly of CASA.

