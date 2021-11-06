Elizabeth Hitchcock to be honored Nov. 17 at Outstanding Women in Leadership event

MANCHESTER, NH —The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America, will hold the Sixth Annual Women’s Leadership Reception to recognize some remarkable women for their commitment to youth character and citizenship development. The event will be held on November 17, 2021, at Derryfield Country Club 625 Mammoth Rd, Manchester, at 6 p.m.

Elizabeth (Liz) Hitchcock – entrepreneur, investor, small business owner, property developer – will be presented with the 2021 Granite State Outstanding Women’s Leadership Award by Mayor Joyce Craig for her passion and commitment to serving the community. Liz is committed to strengthening New Hampshire’s startup community; she has attracted additional investment dollars across several NH startup companies through her work at 10x Manchester’s Angel Group and as the general partner of Millworks Fund, an investment fund. Liz also spends a great deal of time focusing on her passion for the arts by assisting nonprofits to be active participants on boards and committees.

The Daniel Webster Council (DWC) created this event to highlight the role of women in the Scouting program. In New Hampshire, 1,500 women are registered Scout Leaders, and more than half of the youth participants in the Scouts’ “Venturing” leadership development program are young women.

In addition to presenting the Granite State Outstanding Leadership Award at the reception, Golden Doe awardees will be honored for excellence in Scouting. Nominations are still being accepted for women who have gone above and beyond in supporting their respective programs.

“Many people don’t realize that women are integral to the success of Scouting in New Hampshire,” said Elizabeth Stodolski, DWC Board member and event co-chair. “The Golden Doe Award elevates awareness of the many contributions women make to the individual Scouting units across the state.”

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are still available to honor Liz and all of the Golden Doe nominees. To purchase your ticket, donate, sponsor or place an ad, contact Bianka Beaudoin, Development Director at bianka.cullen@scouting.org or Special Events – Daniel Webster Council (nhscouting.org). Special thanks to our current sponsors, St. Mary’s Bank Elliot Health Systems and Stibler Associates, LLC.

About the Daniel Webster Council: Since 1929, the Daniel Webster Council has served thousands of youth in New Hampshire. The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America, is committed to building character, citizenship, and personal fitness among youth by focusing on dynamic outdoor activities and leadership training programs. In 2021 most Scouts have not missed a beat on their Scouting adventures with a combination of virtual and in-person programs offered. In the summer of 2020, 336 youth attended Camp Carpenter: 2016 youth attended Griswold Scout Reservation, and over 100 Virtual Camp Attendees. 146 Granite Base Camp at Home Manchester (Cub Scouts) and 373 Granite Base Camp at Home Lakes Region (Scouts BSA).

For more information, please visit www.nhscouting.org.