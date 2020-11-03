Elements cannot deter early morning voters at Ward 1

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the polls opened in Manchester on Tuesday morning, voters encountered snow squalls and black ice as they cast their ballots. Still, the elements were not enough to keep the line in Ward 1 from looping around the block as Congressman Chris Pappas arrived to cast his ballot.

Pappas said that people in the area he’s been talking to are glad this day has finally come and even a blizzard would not stop them from coming out to vote, if they have not voted already.

“It’s great to see what will be a record turnout across New Hampshire. It’s happening across the state and it’s an exciting day,” he said. “I think people are ready to do this, they know what to do today and I hope as a country we can come together once this is all over.”

As Pappas began to enter the Webster School to cast his ballot, supporters assembled outside such as Ward 1 Resident Marissa Chase cheered.

“There’s never been a more important election in our lives. Chris Pappas has been a good friend, everyone in Manchester knows him and we have to support him,” said Chase. “(Pappas) works so hard every day for the Granite State. I saw that when he was on the Executive Council and now in Congress. I’ve never seen anybody with so much energy and love for his home state.”

Ward 1 Resident Amanda Whittier arrived in line shortly after Pappas and was uncertain on most of the races outside of her support for President Donald Trump. As she was waiting in line, she prayed that the weather would not deter people from voting.

“I think this is a really important election with everything going on like COVID, we need someone who can lead us real well,” said Whittier.

A few feet behind Whittier in line, Ward 1 Resident Dineen DePaolo was excited to see the turnout and agreed with Pappas that the weather will not deter voters from coming out.

“This is not the day to miss, you gotta show up,” she said.

DePaolo said she voting for Democrats across the ticket, but feared that the polarized nature of the country will continue regardless of the result.

“I was driving down Union Street and I saw paint spatter on different signs, this (election) has been hostile. You don’t have to talk to your neighbors, you can just see on TV how hostile everything is,” said DePaolo. “I don’t talk about politics at work or with acquaintances, because everyone is just so angry.”

“I really think it will get worse, people behaving badly doesn’t surprise me these days,” she added.

Unless otherwise posted, polls will be open in Manchester until 7 p.m.