Electrical fire damages home on Pratt Court

MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical fire at a home on Pratt Court Thursday caused about $50,000 in damages according to fire officials.

Fire department crews were dispatched at 10:36 a.m. to 42 Pratt Court, a single-family ranch-style home, for a report of smoke coming from the back of the house.

Chief Andre Parent was first on the scene and confirmed a smoke condition and subsequent fire. The home was evacuated prior to fire crews arriving. Engine 8 was the first arriving fire company and deployed a single line through the front entrance in order to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was brought under control at 10:55. The fire was classified as accidental and the cause was determined to be electrical in nature. No injuries to fire service personnel were reported. The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage which is currently estimated at $50,000.