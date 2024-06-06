Electrical fire damages Hevey Street garage

Thursday, June 6, 2024

truck3
Address: 592 Hevey street 

Dispatch: 11 p.m.

Under Control: 11:37 p.m.

Resources: E11, T6, E5, T1, E2, E6, E4, R1, BC1, ALS2, 

Description of Incident: Companies were dispatched for a fire in a garage at 629 Notre Dame Ave. Engine and truck 6 arrived on scene after finally locating the garage behind 592 Hevey St. On arrival Engine 6 gave a report of a three bay garage with heavy smoke and fire in all  three bays of the garage.

Companies cut the garage doors for access and stretched two 2” hand lines for fire suppression. The companies searched the space and began extensive overhaul. One of the bays had a vehicle parked in it and was  a total loss. Fire prevention was called and began to investigate the cause of the fire. Under control was given and companies were returned to service. Engine six stayed on scene to assist with fire prevention. The fire was at this time determined to be electrical in nature. 

Civilian Injuries: None 

Emergency Service Injuries: None 

Special Circumstances: None 

Fire Cause: Electrical 

Estimated Dollar Loss: $25000

Incident Commander: BC Robert Plantier

592 Hevey St., Manchester, NH Locator Map

 

