Election Night Watch Guide Part 3: Executive Council

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Election Day is upon us and with just hours before the polls close, here is our third piece in the series focusing on the Executive Council. For our piece on the State Senate click here, and for our piece on the State House of Representatives click here.

In 2018, Democrats earned a 3-2 edge on the Executive Council

Executive Council – Statewide

The Executive Council’s two main roles are to approve all state contracts over $10,000 and to approve or deny any nominations of Commissioners of State Departments or Judges made by the Governor.

Consisting of five members, Democrats won three seats in 2018 (Michael Cryans – District 1, Andru Volinsky – District 2, Debora Pignatelli – District 5) and Republicans won the other two seats (Russell Prescott – District 3, Ted Gatsas – District 4).

Here’s a list of the 2020 candidates by district. For district-by-district precinct result maps and a tally of all the precincts across the state, please see below.

District 1:  Michael Cryans (D – Hanover) vs. Joseph Kenney (R – Wakefield)

District 2: Cinde Warmington (D -Concord) vs. Jim Beard (R – Lempster)

District 3: Janet Stevens (R – Rye) vs. Mindi Messmer (D – Rye)

District 4: Ted Gatsas (R – Manchester) vs. Mark Mackenzie (D – Manchester)

District 5: Deborah Pignatelli (D – Nashua) vs. Dave Wheeler (R – Milford)

2018 Precinct-by-Precinct Margins of Victory by Party: Executive Council District 1
2018 Precinct-by-Precinct Margins of Victory by Party: Executive Council District 2
2018 Precinct-by-Precinct Margins of Victory by Party: Executive Council District 3
2018 Precinct-by-Precinct Margins of Victory by Party: Executive Council District 4
2018 Precinct-by-Precinct Margins of Victory by Party: Executive Council District 5
PrecinctRepublican Candidate TallyDemocratic Candidate TallyDistrict
Acworth1982452
Albany1341761
Alexandria4282731
Allenstown8516144
Alstead3604882
Alton17588311
Amherst275532505
Andover4625511
Antrim5305855
Ashland4034251
Atkinson194613543
Atkinson & Gilmanton Academy Gt001
Auburn162610604
Barnstead11627502
Barrington194620764
Bartlett6989371
Bath2232241
Bean's Grant001
Bean's Purchase001
Bedford564447204
Belmont158310242
Bennington2952665
Benton105521
Berlin119514431
Bethlehem4317411
Boscawen6425862
Bow179522884
Bradford3693872
Brentwood10379583
Bridgewater3542261
Bristol7004891
Brookfield2351271
Brookline127612005
Cambridge201
Campton7067801
Canaan5788011
Candia12207114
Canterbury5597762
Carroll1981811
Center Harbor3282521
Chandler's Purchase001
Charlestown8327802
Chatham95611
Chester13528783
Chesterfield7779972
Chichester6545184
Claremont Ward 14765181
Claremont Ward 27087771
Claremont Ward 36116341
Clarksville70481
Colebrook4542581
Columbia167761
Concord Ward 167510692
Concord Ward 1097114162
Concord Ward 26338442
Concord Ward 34388002
Concord Ward 443011572
Concord Ward 558415622
Concord Ward 64119362
Concord Ward 760915182
Concord Ward 86639112
Concord Ward 94978972
Conway170821241
Cornish3245091
Crawford's Purchase001
Croydon2021091
Cutt's Grant001
Dalton2131451
Danbury2702021
Danville10476753
Deerfield*11839534
Deering4353185
Derry559549003
Dix's Grant001
Dixville411
Dorchester100431
Dover Ward 152916172
Dover Ward 262316322
Dover Ward 3114616932
Dover Ward 493714812
Dover Ward 5*76911452
Dover Ward 681910512
Dublin3385072
Dummer61531
Dunbarton8495755
Durham142048602
East Kingston7275183
Easton631141
Eaton1021391
Effingham3352501
Ellsworth20321
Enfield63512511
Epping157513533
Epsom11017644
Errol105441
Erving's Location001
Exeter263748523
Farmington12598882
Fitzwilliam4584925
Francestown4144345
Franconia2263901
Franklin Ward 15354142
Franklin Ward 23572972
Franklin Ward 35655382
Freedom4023661
Fremont11467553
Gilford198215441
Gilmanton10106782
Gilsum1801712
Goffstown361331324
Gorham5345781
Goshen1771312
Grafton2862241
Grantham61211611
Greenfield3423705
Greenland98711973
Green's Grant101
Greenville3383055
Groton154981
Hadley's Purchase001
Hale's Location85291
Hampstead235415373
Hampton378540033
Hampton Falls6975163
Hancock3986522
Hanover77250771
Harrisville1574432
Hart's Location12171
Haverhill8597041
Hebron2351341
Henniker80011332
Hill2351411
Hillsborough11599785
Hinsdale5187522
Holderness4416511
Hollis190821645
Hooksett302525964
Hopkinton122320402
Hudson489139275
Jackson2023931
Jaffrey101511025
Jefferson3111621
Keene Ward 13139412
Keene Ward 250613472
Keene Ward 357311962
Keene Ward 462313362
Keene Ward 568815052
Kensington5295883
Kilkenny001
Kingston160910963
Laconia Ward 16924801
Laconia Ward 24293861
Laconia Ward 34784961
Laconia Ward 44533921
Laconia Ward 53393081
Laconia Ward 67905371
Lancaster6375251
Landaff95981
Langdon1561442
Lebanon Ward 148214991
Lebanon Ward 246713791
Lebanon Ward 350314941
Lee71414104
Lempster3211722
Lincoln2972991
Lisbon2552381
Litchfield197014495
Littleton104310971
Livermore001
Londonderry530148374
Loudon14469834
Low & Burbank's Grant001
Lyman1171331
Lyme1798101
Lyndeborough4073885
Madbury3735792
Madison5626151
Manchester Ward 1190424324
Manchester Ward 10138614724
Manchester Ward 1194811794
Manchester Ward 12151516854
Manchester Ward 2157320324
Manchester Ward 375314594
Manchester Ward 496112774
Manchester Ward 57619364
Manchester Ward 6190516864
Manchester Ward 7118812824
Manchester Ward 8190516444
Manchester Ward 9143414284
Marlborough3035882
Marlow1821802
Martins' Location001
Mason3962685
Meredith176313111
Merrimack546555525
Middleton4452211
Milan3042281
Milford297331595
Millsfield1511
Milton10065971
Monroe*2401401
Mont Vernon5916815
Moultonborough16039111
Nashua Ward 1184324055
Nashua Ward 2137020175
Nashua Ward 3122620665
Nashua Ward 463213455
Nashua Ward 5181323015
Nashua Ward 6105217135
Nashua Ward 7108916335
Nashua Ward 8130823055
Nashua Ward 9147622745
Nelson1122392
New Boston150112415
New Castle2984053
New Durham7624851
New Hampton6014721
New Ipswich14916035
New London100514491
Newbury6065392
Newfields4575173
Newington2632233
Newmarket146127253
Newport11207831
Newton10588283
North Hampton114012883
Northfield9087202
Northumberland3952401
Northwood10208714
Nottingham117411674
Odell001
Orange65731
Orford2093561
Ossipee10045471
Pelham312220473
Pembroke134614194
Peterborough97122725
Piermont1511711
Pinkham's Grant011
Pittsburg281751
Pittsfield8005064
Plainfield3858291
Plaistow165211963
Plymouth73016311
Portsmouth Ward 162315223
Portsmouth Ward 255319633
Portsmouth Ward 363412873
Portsmouth Ward 462611913
Portsmouth Ward 552415513
Randolph691391
Raymond213814633
Richmond2812095
Rindge14859715
Rochester Ward 110679662
Rochester Ward 211079132
Rochester Ward 310268442
Rochester Ward 48928492
Rochester Ward 510188502
Rochester Ward 67288012
Rollinsford5206852
Roxbury36752
Rumney3992791
Rye142619053
Salem612443813
Salisbury3682632
Sanbornton8206181
Sandown15339893
Sandwich3445401
Sargent's Purchase001
Seabrook173011503
Second College Grant001
Sharon841315
Shelburne106931
Somersworth Ward 14695282
Somersworth Ward 23844242
Somersworth Ward 33493732
Somersworth Ward 43144572
Somersworth Ward 52153202
South Hampton2252163
Springfield3382921
Stark143681
Stewartstown174661
Stoddard3122882
Strafford10399382
Stratford901001
Stratham174522783
Success001
Sugar Hill1502111
Sullivan1371672
Sunapee9387871
Surry1851922
Sutton4455342
Swanzey131414295
Tamworth6346101
Temple3323905
Thompson & Meserve's Purchase001
Thornton4735871
Tilton6875861
Troy3543565
Tuftonboro8135381
Unity*3532152
Wakefield*13156311
Walpole66410332
Warner6407972
Warren1731461
Washington3172092
Waterville Valley881291
Weare203913775
Webster4244062
Wentworth2501481
Wentworth's Location1241
Westmoreland3614822
Whitefield4533841
Wilmot3163961
Wilton8109175
Winchester5816982
Windham360125973
Windsor74205
Wolfeboro196215441
Woodstock2972971
