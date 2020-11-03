Election Night Watch Guide Part 3: Executive Council

Election Day is upon us and with just hours before the polls close, here is our third piece in the series focusing on the Executive Council. For our piece on the State Senate click here, and for our piece on the State House of Representatives click here.

Executive Council – Statewide

The Executive Council’s two main roles are to approve all state contracts over $10,000 and to approve or deny any nominations of Commissioners of State Departments or Judges made by the Governor.

Consisting of five members, Democrats won three seats in 2018 (Michael Cryans – District 1, Andru Volinsky – District 2, Debora Pignatelli – District 5) and Republicans won the other two seats (Russell Prescott – District 3, Ted Gatsas – District 4).

Here’s a list of the 2020 candidates by district. For district-by-district precinct result maps and a tally of all the precincts across the state, please see below.

District 1: Michael Cryans (D – Hanover) vs. Joseph Kenney (R – Wakefield)

District 2: Cinde Warmington (D -Concord) vs. Jim Beard (R – Lempster)

District 3: Janet Stevens (R – Rye) vs. Mindi Messmer (D – Rye)

District 4: Ted Gatsas (R – Manchester) vs. Mark Mackenzie (D – Manchester)

District 5: Deborah Pignatelli (D – Nashua) vs. Dave Wheeler (R – Milford)

Precinct Republican Candidate Tally Democratic Candidate Tally District Acworth 198 245 2 Albany 134 176 1 Alexandria 428 273 1 Allenstown 851 614 4 Alstead 360 488 2 Alton 1758 831 1 Amherst 2755 3250 5 Andover 462 551 1 Antrim 530 585 5 Ashland 403 425 1 Atkinson 1946 1354 3 Atkinson & Gilmanton Academy Gt 0 0 1 Auburn 1626 1060 4 Barnstead 1162 750 2 Barrington 1946 2076 4 Bartlett 698 937 1 Bath 223 224 1 Bean's Grant 0 0 1 Bean's Purchase 0 0 1 Bedford 5644 4720 4 Belmont 1583 1024 2 Bennington 295 266 5 Benton 105 52 1 Berlin 1195 1443 1 Bethlehem 431 741 1 Boscawen 642 586 2 Bow 1795 2288 4 Bradford 369 387 2 Brentwood 1037 958 3 Bridgewater 354 226 1 Bristol 700 489 1 Brookfield 235 127 1 Brookline 1276 1200 5 Cambridge 2 0 1 Campton 706 780 1 Canaan 578 801 1 Candia 1220 711 4 Canterbury 559 776 2 Carroll 198 181 1 Center Harbor 328 252 1 Chandler's Purchase 0 0 1 Charlestown 832 780 2 Chatham 95 61 1 Chester 1352 878 3 Chesterfield 777 997 2 Chichester 654 518 4 Claremont Ward 1 476 518 1 Claremont Ward 2 708 777 1 Claremont Ward 3 611 634 1 Clarksville 70 48 1 Colebrook 454 258 1 Columbia 167 76 1 Concord Ward 1 675 1069 2 Concord Ward 10 971 1416 2 Concord Ward 2 633 844 2 Concord Ward 3 438 800 2 Concord Ward 4 430 1157 2 Concord Ward 5 584 1562 2 Concord Ward 6 411 936 2 Concord Ward 7 609 1518 2 Concord Ward 8 663 911 2 Concord Ward 9 497 897 2 Conway 1708 2124 1 Cornish 324 509 1 Crawford's Purchase 0 0 1 Croydon 202 109 1 Cutt's Grant 0 0 1 Dalton 213 145 1 Danbury 270 202 1 Danville 1047 675 3 Deerfield* 1183 953 4 Deering 435 318 5 Derry 5595 4900 3 Dix's Grant 0 0 1 Dixville 4 1 1 Dorchester 100 43 1 Dover Ward 1 529 1617 2 Dover Ward 2 623 1632 2 Dover Ward 3 1146 1693 2 Dover Ward 4 937 1481 2 Dover Ward 5* 769 1145 2 Dover Ward 6 819 1051 2 Dublin 338 507 2 Dummer 61 53 1 Dunbarton 849 575 5 Durham 1420 4860 2 East Kingston 727 518 3 Easton 63 114 1 Eaton 102 139 1 Effingham 335 250 1 Ellsworth 20 32 1 Enfield 635 1251 1 Epping 1575 1353 3 Epsom 1101 764 4 Errol 105 44 1 Erving's Location 0 0 1 Exeter 2637 4852 3 Farmington 1259 888 2 Fitzwilliam 458 492 5 Francestown 414 434 5 Franconia 226 390 1 Franklin Ward 1 535 414 2 Franklin Ward 2 357 297 2 Franklin Ward 3 565 538 2 Freedom 402 366 1 Fremont 1146 755 3 Gilford 1982 1544 1 Gilmanton 1010 678 2 Gilsum 180 171 2 Goffstown 3613 3132 4 Gorham 534 578 1 Goshen 177 131 2 Grafton 286 224 1 Grantham 612 1161 1 Greenfield 342 370 5 Greenland 987 1197 3 Green's Grant 1 0 1 Greenville 338 305 5 Groton 154 98 1 Hadley's Purchase 0 0 1 Hale's Location 85 29 1 Hampstead 2354 1537 3 Hampton 3785 4003 3 Hampton Falls 697 516 3 Hancock 398 652 2 Hanover 772 5077 1 Harrisville 157 443 2 Hart's Location 12 17 1 Haverhill 859 704 1 Hebron 235 134 1 Henniker 800 1133 2 Hill 235 141 1 Hillsborough 1159 978 5 Hinsdale 518 752 2 Holderness 441 651 1 Hollis 1908 2164 5 Hooksett 3025 2596 4 Hopkinton 1223 2040 2 Hudson 4891 3927 5 Jackson 202 393 1 Jaffrey 1015 1102 5 Jefferson 311 162 1 Keene Ward 1 313 941 2 Keene Ward 2 506 1347 2 Keene Ward 3 573 1196 2 Keene Ward 4 623 1336 2 Keene Ward 5 688 1505 2 Kensington 529 588 3 Kilkenny 0 0 1 Kingston 1609 1096 3 Laconia Ward 1 692 480 1 Laconia Ward 2 429 386 1 Laconia Ward 3 478 496 1 Laconia Ward 4 453 392 1 Laconia Ward 5 339 308 1 Laconia Ward 6 790 537 1 Lancaster 637 525 1 Landaff 95 98 1 Langdon 156 144 2 Lebanon Ward 1 482 1499 1 Lebanon Ward 2 467 1379 1 Lebanon Ward 3 503 1494 1 Lee 714 1410 4 Lempster 321 172 2 Lincoln 297 299 1 Lisbon 255 238 1 Litchfield 1970 1449 5 Littleton 1043 1097 1 Livermore 0 0 1 Londonderry 5301 4837 4 Loudon 1446 983 4 Low & Burbank's Grant 0 0 1 Lyman 117 133 1 Lyme 179 810 1 Lyndeborough 407 388 5 Madbury 373 579 2 Madison 562 615 1 Manchester Ward 1 1904 2432 4 Manchester Ward 10 1386 1472 4 Manchester Ward 11 948 1179 4 Manchester Ward 12 1515 1685 4 Manchester Ward 2 1573 2032 4 Manchester Ward 3 753 1459 4 Manchester Ward 4 961 1277 4 Manchester Ward 5 761 936 4 Manchester Ward 6 1905 1686 4 Manchester Ward 7 1188 1282 4 Manchester Ward 8 1905 1644 4 Manchester Ward 9 1434 1428 4 Marlborough 303 588 2 Marlow 182 180 2 Martins' Location 0 0 1 Mason 396 268 5 Meredith 1763 1311 1 Merrimack 5465 5552 5 Middleton 445 221 1 Milan 304 228 1 Milford 2973 3159 5 Millsfield 15 1 1 Milton 1006 597 1 Monroe* 240 140 1 Mont Vernon 591 681 5 Moultonborough 1603 911 1 Nashua Ward 1 1843 2405 5 Nashua Ward 2 1370 2017 5 Nashua Ward 3 1226 2066 5 Nashua Ward 4 632 1345 5 Nashua Ward 5 1813 2301 5 Nashua Ward 6 1052 1713 5 Nashua Ward 7 1089 1633 5 Nashua Ward 8 1308 2305 5 Nashua Ward 9 1476 2274 5 Nelson 112 239 2 New Boston 1501 1241 5 New Castle 298 405 3 New Durham 762 485 1 New Hampton 601 472 1 New Ipswich 1491 603 5 New London 1005 1449 1 Newbury 606 539 2 Newfields 457 517 3 Newington 263 223 3 Newmarket 1461 2725 3 Newport 1120 783 1 Newton 1058 828 3 North Hampton 1140 1288 3 Northfield 908 720 2 Northumberland 395 240 1 Northwood 1020 871 4 Nottingham 1174 1167 4 Odell 0 0 1 Orange 65 73 1 Orford 209 356 1 Ossipee 1004 547 1 Pelham 3122 2047 3 Pembroke 1346 1419 4 Peterborough 971 2272 5 Piermont 151 171 1 Pinkham's Grant 0 1 1 Pittsburg 281 75 1 Pittsfield 800 506 4 Plainfield 385 829 1 Plaistow 1652 1196 3 Plymouth 730 1631 1 Portsmouth Ward 1 623 1522 3 Portsmouth Ward 2 553 1963 3 Portsmouth Ward 3 634 1287 3 Portsmouth Ward 4 626 1191 3 Portsmouth Ward 5 524 1551 3 Randolph 69 139 1 Raymond 2138 1463 3 Richmond 281 209 5 Rindge 1485 971 5 Rochester Ward 1 1067 966 2 Rochester Ward 2 1107 913 2 Rochester Ward 3 1026 844 2 Rochester Ward 4 892 849 2 Rochester Ward 5 1018 850 2 Rochester Ward 6 728 801 2 Rollinsford 520 685 2 Roxbury 36 75 2 Rumney 399 279 1 Rye 1426 1905 3 Salem 6124 4381 3 Salisbury 368 263 2 Sanbornton 820 618 1 Sandown 1533 989 3 Sandwich 344 540 1 Sargent's Purchase 0 0 1 Seabrook 1730 1150 3 Second College Grant 0 0 1 Sharon 84 131 5 Shelburne 106 93 1 Somersworth Ward 1 469 528 2 Somersworth Ward 2 384 424 2 Somersworth Ward 3 349 373 2 Somersworth Ward 4 314 457 2 Somersworth Ward 5 215 320 2 South Hampton 225 216 3 Springfield 338 292 1 Stark 143 68 1 Stewartstown 174 66 1 Stoddard 312 288 2 Strafford 1039 938 2 Stratford 90 100 1 Stratham 1745 2278 3 Success 0 0 1 Sugar Hill 150 211 1 Sullivan 137 167 2 Sunapee 938 787 1 Surry 185 192 2 Sutton 445 534 2 Swanzey 1314 1429 5 Tamworth 634 610 1 Temple 332 390 5 Thompson & Meserve's Purchase 0 0 1 Thornton 473 587 1 Tilton 687 586 1 Troy 354 356 5 Tuftonboro 813 538 1 Unity* 353 215 2 Wakefield* 1315 631 1 Walpole 664 1033 2 Warner 640 797 2 Warren 173 146 1 Washington 317 209 2 Waterville Valley 88 129 1 Weare 2039 1377 5 Webster 424 406 2 Wentworth 250 148 1 Wentworth's Location 12 4 1 Westmoreland 361 482 2 Whitefield 453 384 1 Wilmot 316 396 1 Wilton 810 917 5 Winchester 581 698 2 Windham 3601 2597 3 Windsor 74 20 5 Wolfeboro 1962 1544 1 Woodstock 297 297 1