Election Night Watch Guide Part 3: Executive Council

Election Day is upon us and with just hours before the polls close, here is our third piece in the series focusing on the Executive Council. For our piece on the State Senate click here, and for our piece on the State House of Representatives click here.
Executive Council – Statewide
The Executive Council’s two main roles are to approve all state contracts over $10,000 and to approve or deny any nominations of Commissioners of State Departments or Judges made by the Governor.
Consisting of five members, Democrats won three seats in 2018 (Michael Cryans – District 1, Andru Volinsky – District 2, Debora Pignatelli – District 5) and Republicans won the other two seats (Russell Prescott – District 3, Ted Gatsas – District 4).
Here’s a list of the 2020 candidates by district. For district-by-district precinct result maps and a tally of all the precincts across the state, please see below.
District 1: Michael Cryans (D – Hanover) vs. Joseph Kenney (R – Wakefield)
District 2: Cinde Warmington (D -Concord) vs. Jim Beard (R – Lempster)
District 3: Janet Stevens (R – Rye) vs. Mindi Messmer (D – Rye)
District 4: Ted Gatsas (R – Manchester) vs. Mark Mackenzie (D – Manchester)
District 5: Deborah Pignatelli (D – Nashua) vs. Dave Wheeler (R – Milford)
|Precinct
|Republican Candidate Tally
|Democratic Candidate Tally
|District
