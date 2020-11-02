Election Night Watch Guide Part 2: State Senate

Election Day is now just hours away and it’s time to continue our series on what to look for when the vote tallies come in on Election Night with a look at the races for the New Hampshire State Senate. Here, the races are a little more straight forward than what one will find in the House, but for an analysis on those races, click here.

District 1 :Erin Hennessey (R – Littleton) vs. Susan Ford (D- Easton)

A pair of four-term state representatives will face off in the race for the North Country’s senate seat, with Hennessey defeating incumbent David Starr by a nearly two-to-one margin in the Republican Primary due in part to Governor Sununu’s endorsement.

When Starr defeated incumbent Democrat Jeff Woodburn in 2018, Woodburn did worse in 40 of 41 municipalities in the district, dropping nearly a thousand votes in Berlin from 2016, one of several places where he underperformed. Of course, he was arrested on domestic violence charges just months before Election Day, so that more than likely played a role in the outcome.

District 1 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Littleton: 1,244 Berlin: 1,192 Lancaster: 652 Gorham: 530 Bethlehem: 521

District 1 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Berlin: 1,453 Littleton: 839 Bethlehem: 590 Thornton: 582 Gorham: 559

District 2: Bob Guida (R – Warren) vs. Bill Bolton (D – Plymouth)

Two-term incumbent Giuda is in a rerun against Bolton, chairman of the Plymouth Select Board. Last month, NHPR reported that Giuda was involved in an extra-marital affair caused by COVID-19 loneliness, with the woman involved in the affair attempting to extort him for money.

District 2 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Meredith: 1,753 Haverhill: 968 Sanbornton: 822 Plymouth: 761 Tilton: 721

District 2 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Plymouth: 1,752 Meredith: 1,402 Campton: 837 Sanbornton: 670 Holderness: 667

District 3: Jeb Bradley (R – Wolfeboro) vs. Teresa Swanick (D – Effingham)

District 3 is roughly congruous with Carroll County, which as we saw in the House analysis is Democratic in the north and Republican in the south. However, given Bradley’s name recognition from over 30 years in Concord and Washington, this could be one of the safest Republican seats in the senate. Swanick served on the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals in Effingham.

District 3 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Wolfeboro: 2,206 Conway: 1,827 Moultonborough: 1,657 Wakefield: 1,325 Ossipee: 1,070

District 3 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Conway: 2,058 Wolfeboro: 1,380 Moultonborough: 893 Bartlett: 869 Wakefield: 643

District 4: David Watters (D – Dover) vs. Frank Bertone (R – Barrington)

Watters didn’t face an opponent in 2018. His opponent this year is running against a “satanic agenda.”

District 4 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Barrington: 2,516 Dover Ward 3: 1,899 Dover Ward 4: 1,741 Dover Ward 1: 1,720 Dover Ward 2: 1,715

District 5: Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) vs. Timothy O’Hearne (R-Charlestown)

The real race here was in the Democratic Party to replace outgoing incumbent Martha Hennessey. Prentiss, Executive Director of the American Trauma Society and former mayor of Lebanon took the day there in a recount against Dartmouth professor Beatriz Pastor. Let’s just say that Trump would have to be winning New Hampshire by ungodly margins and share that down ballot to make this race anywhere near close.

District 5 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Hanover: 5,200 Lebanon Ward 1: 1,535 Lebanon Ward 3; 1,521 Lebanon Ward 2: 1,398 Plainfield: 856

District 5 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Hanover: 785 Charlestown: 778 Claremont Ward 2: 694 Enfield: 661 Claremont Ward 3: 613

District 6: James Gray (R – Rochester) vs. Christopher Rice (D – Rochester)

This is a race between two incumbent Rochester city councilors in a district consisting of Rochester and a few towns north of Rochester favorable to Republicans. It’s not quite as safe as Jeb Bradley’s seat, but it’s a tough nut to crack for Democrats, they would need to keep things close in the towns outside of Rochester for any chance of ousting the incumbent Gray.

District 6 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Alton: 1,735 Farmington: 1,251 Barnstead: 1,139 Rochester Ward 2: 1,098 Rochester Ward 1: 1,034

District 6 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Rochester Ward 1: 1,055 Rochester Ward 2: 986 Farmington: 942 Rochester Ward 4: 939 Rochester Ward 3: 931

District 7: Harold French (R – Webster) vs. Phillip Spagnuolo (D – Laconia)

This is another hard nut to crack for Democrats, deep in the heart of one of the Republicans’ strongest parts of the state. If 2018 serves as any indication, Spagnuolo, a sober home operator and state representative, will need to somehow find an extra thousand combined votes in Laconia and Franklin to have a shot.

District 7 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Gilford: 1,935 Belmont: 1,561 Northfield: 930 Laconia Ward 6: 782 Laconia Ward 1: 697

District 7 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Gilford: 1,669 Belmont: 1,069 Canterbury: 777 Northfield: 735 Boscawen: 603

District 8: Ruth Ward (R – Stoddard) vs. Jenn Alford-Teaster (D – Bradford)

This fairly rural district at the intersection of Hillsborough, Sullivan and Merrimack Counties is probably the best chance Democrats have for a pickup this cycle, these two candidates came within 647 votes in 2018.

District 8 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Weare: 2,122 Hillsborough: 1,197 Newport: 1,161 New London: 1,018 Sunapee: 972

District 8 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

New London: 1,522 Weare: 1,457 Grantham: 1,181 Hillsborough: 1,037 Newport: 864

District 9: Jeanne Dietsch (D – Peterborough) vs. Denise Ricciardi (R – Bedford)

This district is favorable geographically for Democrats, with Bedford’s strong Republican foundation not tied with any other precincts that are nearly as Republican. Dietsch lost Bedford by around 600, but she took 10 of the other 13 towns in the district and lost Troy by just one vote.

Again, the story here for Republicans will be run up the score for in Bedford and hold close elsewhere and vice versa for Democrats.

District 9 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Bedford: 4,978 Peterborough: 2,319 New Boston: 1,275 Jaffrey: 1,144 Mont Vernon: 702

District 9 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Bedford: 5,525 New Boston: 1,528 Jaffrey: 1,042 Peterborough: 1,021 Mont Vernon: 604

District 10: Jay Kahn (D – Keene) vs. Daniel LeClair (R – Swanzey)

Kahn more than doubled the tally of LeClair in 2018 and its unclear how that can change this time around given that this district is primarily located in one of the strongest parts of the state for Democrats.

District 10 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Keene Ward 5: 1,641 Swanzey: 1,564 Keene Ward 2: 1,427 Keene Ward 4: 1,426 Keene Ward 3: 1,296

District 10 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Swanzey: 1,233 Chesterfield: 698 Walpole: 607 Keene Ward 5: 576 Keene Ward 4: 551

District 11: Shannon Chandley (D – Amherst) vs. Gary Daniels (R – Milford)

This clash between two Concord veterans is perhaps most emblematic of New Hampshire’s slow change into a reliably Democratic state at the national level. As recently as a few years ago, this would have been a safe Republican seat. Today, it can go either way and it will be key to whichever party holds control of the Senate, with Chandley narrowly beating Daniels by slightly over a thousand votes in 2018.

This is also the most compact district so far on the list, with only four precincts.

District 11 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Merrimack: 5,685 Amherst: 3,506 Milford: 2,317 Wilton: 953

District 11 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Merrimack: 5,598 Milford: 3,076 Amherst: 2,703 Wilton: 828

District 12: Melanie Levesque (D – Brookline) vs. Kevin Avard (R – Nashua)

This is another close race between two established contenders. Levesque has earned national attention in the past and took the seat away from Avard in 2018. Her history in Holls and Brookline, two towns that are slightly easier for Republicans, could be the deciding factor here.

District 12 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Nashua Ward 1: 2,400 Nashua Ward 5: 2,286 Hollis: 2,229 Nashua Ward 2: 2,014 Brookline: 1,336

District 12 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Hollis: 2,009 Nashua Ward 1: 2,003 Nashua Ward 5: 1,923 Rindge: 1,514 New Ipswich: 1,496

District 13: Cindy Rosenwald (D – Nashua) vs. Mariellen MacKay (R – Nashua)

While District 12 has the more suburban parts of Nashua, District 13 has its urban core and is a fairly safe seat for Democrats.

District 13 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Nashua Ward 8: 2,278 Nashua Ward 9: 2,253 Nashua Ward 3: 2,075 Nashua Ward 6: 1,715 Nashua Ward 7: 1,625

District 13 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Nashua Ward 9: 1,583 Nashua Ward 8: 1,417 Nashua Ward 3: 1,295 Nashua Ward 7: 1,162 Nashua Ward 6: 1,113

District 14: Sharon Carson (R – Londonderry) vs. Nancy Hendricks (D- Londonderry)

District 14 has three towns and all three are heavily Republican. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Sharon Carson is not re-elected…here at Manchester Ink Link we’d like to think that it involves a volcano of some sort appearing at Mack’s Apple Farm, but that’s mainly because we’re brainstorming ideas for NaNoWriMo.

District 14 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Londonderry: 5,775 Hudson: 5,295 Auburn: 1,753

District 14 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Londonderry: 4,679 Hudson: 3,756 Auburn: 989

District 15: Becky Whitley (D – Hopkinton) vs. Linda Rae Banfill (R – Concord)

Three challengers, including former Congressman Paul Hodes, sought the Democratic nomination for this seat and attorney Becky Whitley took the prize. Like District 5, the Democratic Primary was the real race in this district, with now Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Dan Feltes repeatedly drubbing his opponents during his three previous wins in this district.

District 15 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Hopkinton: 2,162 Concord Ward 7: 1,607 Concord Ward 5: 1,604 Concord Ward 10: 1,471 Concord Ward 4: 1,213

District 15 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Hopkinton: 1,137 Concord Ward 10: 940 Henniker: 755 Concord Ward 1: 647 Concord Ward 8: 644

District 16: Kevin Cavanaugh (D – Manchester) vs. Jason Syversen (R – Dunbarton)

Cavanaugh won this seven-precinct district by around 1,110 votes in 2018, an amount that is not a decisive win for an average New Hampshire State Senate District.

Luckily for Cavanaugh, he has two of the most Democratic wards in Manchester in his district as well as Bow, which at state elections has become a sort of bleed-over from Concord, which is a Democratic fortress. Syversen will need to dominate in Hooksett for any chance of victory.

District 16 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Hooksett: 2,731 Manchester Ward 1: 2,594 Bow: 2,322 Manchester Ward 2: 2,202 Manchester Ward 12: 1,838

District 16 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Hooksett: 3,110 Bow: 1,857 Manchester Ward 1: 1,789 Manchester Ward 2: 1,515 Manchester Ward 12: 1,446

District 17: John Reagan (R – Deerfield) vs. Nancy Fraher (D – Chichester)

Before anyone asks, we do not know of any connection between incumbent John Reagan and former President Ronald Reagan. If anyone does, let us know! Ultimately, it’s hard to be a Republican with that last name and not be overshadowed a little bit.

Regardless of his relatives, he won comfortably in 2018 in this district nestled right in between the two heartlands of New Hampshire Republican support.

Fraher is the chair of the Chichester School Board and the SAU53 School Board.

District 17 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Raymond: 2,220 Loudon: 1,488 Pembroke: 1,412 Deerfield: 1,245 Nottingham: 1,227

District 17 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Raymond: 1,559 Pembroke: 1,444 Nottingham: 1,185 Loudon: 997 Deerfield: 974

District 18: Donna Soucy (D – Manchester) vs. George Lambert (R – Litchfield)

Lambert narrowly beat out Manchester Alderman Ross Terrio for a rematch with the Senate President. Soucy won by just over 2,000 votes in 2018 and all of the Manchester-based precincts, losing by 160 votes in Litchfield.

Litchfield is the bellwether here, Lambert will have to have a much larger margin of victory there and hold things close in Manchester, but he faces a tough climb.

District 18 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Manchester Ward 6: 2,122 Manchester Ward 8: 2,027 Manchester Ward 9: 1,719 Litchfield: 1,686 Manchester Ward 7: 1,575

District 18 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Litchfield: 1,846 Manchester Ward 8: 1,696 Manchester Ward 6: 1,626 Manchester Ward 9: 1,235 Manchester Ward 7: 1,038

District 19: Regina Birdsell (R – Hampstead) vs. Joshua Bourdon (D – Derry)

District 19 is an almost identical twin to the neighboring District 14: three very traditionally Republican towns. Derry makes up around two-thirds of the district and this is a safe Republican seat unless Derry has transitioned from a part of the Republican heartland in western Rockingham County into a true battleground.

District 19 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Derry: 5,907 Windham: 3,805 Hampstead: 2,480

District 19 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Derry: 5,057 Windham: 2,649 Hampstead: 1,563

District 20: Lou D’Allesandro (D – Manchester) vs. Carla Gericke (R – Manchester)

This five-precinct district, which includes Goffstown and most of Manchester’s downtown and West Side, is a rematch from 2018 that D’Allesandro, well known as the “Lion of the New Hampshire Senate” won by around 2,900 votes.

Gericke has been a critic of government intervention regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and also has strong ties with libertarians in the state, running as a fusion Libertarian/Republican candidate in 2018.

District 20 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Goffstown: 3,803 Manchester Ward 10: 1,764 Manchester Ward 3: 1,567 Manchester Ward 4: 1,440 Manchester Ward 11: 1,329

District 20 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Goffstown: 3,265 Manchester Ward 10: 1,211 Manchester Ward 11: 963 Manchester Ward 4: 878 Manchester Ward 3: 730

District 21: Rebecca Kwoka (D – Portsmouth) vs. Sue Polidura (R – Portsmouth)

With Martha Fuller Clark stepping aside after nearly 30 years in Concord in some form, and Kwoka easily defeated Portsmouth City Councillor Douglas MacEachern to win the chance to succeed Clark.

Beside District 4, which didn’t have any Republican candidate, this was the bluest state senate district in 2018, with Fuller Clark winning by more than a 2-to-1 margin. For a Republican to win here, that volcano in Londonderry for our upcoming novel would probably have to spew its lava all the way to the seacoast. Hey, that’s not a bad Chapter 2.

District 21 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Durham: 5,070 Newmarket: 2,940 Portsmouth Ward 2: 2,096 Portsmouth Ward 5: 1,664 Portsmouth Ward 1: 1,579

District 21 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Newmarket: 1,426 Durham: 1,277 Portsmouth Ward 1: 645 Portsmouth Ward 3: 635 Portsmouth Ward 4: 635

District 22: Chuck Morse (R – Salem) vs. Thomas Haynes (D – Salem)

Morse won this district by more than any other Republican in 2018 and it’s another clone of District 14 and 19, only with four towns smack in the heart of Republican-topia instead of three. For the Democrats to pick up this seat, we go to Chapter 3 of this developing novel where we discover that the volcano was triggered by a magical emerald that had been buried under the former site of the Rockingham Park race track.

District 22 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Salem: 6,376 Pelham: 3,277 Atkinson: 2,173 Plaistow: 1,745

District 22 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Salem: 4,672 Pelham: 2,024 Atkinson: 1,244 Plaistow: 1,215

District 23: Jon Morgan (D – Brentwood) vs. Bill Gannon (R – Sandown)

In the New Hampshire Senate, 21+22=23. This district is something of a synthesis between the Portsmouth-based District 21 and the Salem-based District 22 and it showed in 2018 with the narrowest margin of victory for either party, with Morgan defeating Gannon by just 105 votes.

The road to victory for Morgan runs through Exeter, the largest town in the district, which he took by a nearly 2-to-1 margin in 2018.

District 23 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Exeter: 4,977 Kingston: 1,221 Epping: 1,488 Brentwood: 1,071 Sandown: 1,069

District 23 Precincts with the Most Republican Votes in 2018

Exeter: 2,692 Sandown: 1,589 Epping: 1,578 Kingston: 1,550 Chester: 1,389

District 24: Tom Sherman (D – Rye) vs. Regina Barnes (R- Hampton)

And last, but not least, we have the State Senate district that represents the smallest coastline in the U.S.

Sherman defeated long-time state representative Dann Innis by a comfortable but not exorbitant margin in 2018, winning most of the big towns in the district.

District 24 Precincts with Most Democratic Votes in 2018

Hampton: 4,476 Stratham: 2,346 Rye: 2,128 North Hampton: 1,424 Seabrook: 1,294

District 24 Precincts with Most Republican Votes in 2018

Hampton: 3,762 Stratham: 1,850 Seabrook: 1,750 Rye: 1,392 North Hampton: 1,172