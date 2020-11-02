Election Night Guide Part 1: The NH House

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Election Day is almost here, and with vote tallies (hopefully) coming in on Election Night, it can be easy to be unsure on what those numbers mean in a larger context.

Have no fear, Manchester Ink Link has your guide on how to interpret those votes coming in on Tuesday (and probably beyond), beginning here with our county-by-county guide on the New Hampshire House of Representatives and how many votes will need to swing one way or another in each seat.

An explanation of methodology for our analysis can be found at the bottom of the article. A full list of state representative districts can be found here.

A quick statewide look at the results from the 2018 New Hampshire House of Representatives Election by party

Statewide

Overall, Democrats start from a strong position, with 172 of the 201 seats needed for a majority likely locked up. Republicans have 128 safe seats according to our data, leaving a likely 100 up for grabs.

If Republican Governor Chris Sununu is re-elected, will have to come close to running the table in those close seats to reach the 266 needed for a veto-proof supermajority, 33 more seats than they grabbed in 2018.

Likewise, Republicans will have to win almost every close seat to win back the majority they lost in 2018.

In 2018, Republicans took a majority of seats in every Belknap non-floterial district

Belknap County

The Lakes Region is one of the strongest parts of the state for Republicans, as Democrats took only two of 18 seats here in 2018: Belknap 3 (David Huot) and Belknap 9 (Charlie St. Clair). Both of those Democratic seats are in Laconia, and both were close enough to become potential Republican pickups.

Conversely, even in the best of circumstances, Democrats would likely expect no more than eight seats countywide, most likely with more non-floterial seats from Belknap 3 (Laconia,) Belknap 2 (Gilford/Meredith), Belknap 4 (Sanbornton/Tilton).

Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Belknap County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)

  1. Huot (D – Belknap 3): 22.13
  2. Mackie (R – Belknap 2): 41.50
  3. Lang Sr. (R – Belknap 4): 49.25
  4. Aldrich (R – Belknap 2): 80.50
  5. Beaudoin (R – Belknap 3): 92.88
Democrats dominate the Mount Washington Valley and Republicans have almost all of southern Carroll County except for a split in Wolfeboro

Carroll County

Like Belknap County, southern Carroll County is another Republican stronghold, with Republicans holding six of seven non-floterial seats. However, the Mount Washington Valley is the exact opposite, with Democrats holding all seven non-floterial seats there. The two floterial seats mirror that trend, with Democrat Ed Butler easily winning the northern Carroll 7 and Republican William Marsh winning the southern Carroll 8 by an even larger margin.

Moreover, only three of the seats in the county could potentially be in play, with Democrats defending all three. On the southern side of the county, Republicans could theoretically pick off a seat in Carroll 6 (Wolfeboro), where Edith Desmarais has become a talisman of changing demographics in New Hampshire’s rural areas that have helped Democrats. However, her seat is safer than Tamworth’s Susan Ticehurst or Stephen Woodcock of Conway.

Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Carroll County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)

  1. Ticehurst (D – Carroll 3): 51.25
  2. Woodcock (D – Carroll 2): 79.17
  3. DesMarais (D – Carroll 6): 96.00
If not for Cheshire 11 (Jaffrey/Rindge), Republicans would have been complete shut out of Cheshire County in 2018.

Cheshire County

The Granite State’s southwesternmost county is a mirror of Belknap County, with Democrats winning 20 of 22 seats in 2018, sweeping everything outside of Cheshire 11 (Fitzwilliam/Rindge). All of the county’s seats are unlikely to swing regardless of what happens at the top of the ticket barring a change in recent trends.

In 2018, Democrats took a majority of seats in Coos County, thanks to a sweep of Berlin

Coos County

Like Carroll County, both parties are evenly divided here, with Democrats strong in Berlin, Gorham and the Jefferson area and the Republicans strong everywhere else. Republican Kevin Craig survived a scare in Coos 4 last time around, winning by just four votes in a recount in 2018. However, that could have been an aberration, as Craig defeated former Republican Herb Richardson, who won by nearly 500 votes in 2016 before he switched parties.

Taking both 2016 and 2018 into account, there isn’t likely to be any major changes here if trends continue.

Republicans won a single seat in Haverhill (Grafton 4) and split Littleton/Bethlehem (Grafton 1), but otherwise had difficulties in Grafton County outside of the western cusp of the Lakes Region (Grafton 9)

Grafton County

The Upper Valley is another Democratic stronghold, with Democrats taking every single floterial and non-floterial seat outside of Grafton 9, a set of four towns just west of Laconia that have more in common with the Lakes Region.

The best chance for a Republican pickup here comes in Grafton 7 (Campton), where Democrat Jason Osborne won by 74 votes in 2018, although it would likely take a very strong performance at the top of the ticket as there 72 more endangered seats elsewhere in the state.

Osborne faces Mark Alliegro, who wrote in a letter to the Conway Sun that he is running due to skepticism in climate change and incivility in politics.

Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Grafton County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)

  1. Migliore (R – Grafton 9): 87.25
  2. Osborne (D – Grafton 7): 91.00
In 2018, Hillsborough County saw strong performances from Democrats in Manchester and Nashua and strong performances from Republicans in Goffstown, Hudson/Pelham and Goffstown. Democrats also took several close seats in the heart of the county.

Hillsborough County

New Hampshire’s most populous county holds just over a quarter of the House’s seats and about a third of them are in play.

In Manchester, Democrats took 28 of 32 seats, with 21 of them likely to be safe. Democrats also 28 seats in Nashua in 2018, a clean sweep of the city.

Likewise, Republicans swept all 11 seats in Hillsborough 37 (Hudson/Pelham), a district more inline demographically with the neighboring Republican core in western Rockingham county. Republicans also swept all six seats in Hillsborough 7 (Bedford) and took four of five seats in Hillsborough 6 (Goffstown).

Merrimack will be a battleground, with each party picking up four seats in 2018 and Republican Leader Dick Hinch’s seat near the very edge of feasibility for a blue wave.

Republicans have two strong pickup opportunities in Hillsborough 5 (Mont Vernon/New Boston), where a recount separated first place and last place by just 152 votes.

Brett Hall in Hillsborough 26 (Brookline/Mason) is another Republican target, as he won in 2018 by just six votes following a recount.

Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Hillsborough County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)

  1. Hall (D – Hillsborough 26): 12.75
  2. Cohen (D – Hillsborough 28): 22.33
  3. Panasiti (R – Hillsborough 22): 22.33
  4. Mombourquette (D – Hillsborough 5): 27.25
  5. Bordy (D – Hillsborough 28): 37.83
  6. Burns (R – Hillsborough 23): 39.88
  7. Williams (D – Hillsborough 4): 41.25
  8. Flanagan (R – Hillsborough 26): 42.50
  9. Stack (D – Hillsborough 21): 44.38
  10. Indruk (D – Hillsborough 34): 46.17
Hooksett is the most Republican part of Merrimack County, at the edge of the Republicans’ core of seats in western Rockingham County. Democrats dominated throughout most other parts of the county in 2018.

Merrimack County

Republicans have a full slate in Concord this fall, after failing to find candidates in three races and losing the rest, with House Speaker Steven Shurtleff nearly doubling up his opponent.

Franklin will be the bellwether if 2018 serves as any indication. In Merrimack 2 (Franklin Wards 1,2 and Hill), Democrats were 20 votes short of picking up a seat. In Merrimack 3 (Franklin Ward 3 and Northfield), Democrat Joyce Fulweiler’s seat is one of the most endangered in the state, winning by just 18 votes after a recount in 2018.

Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Merrimack County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)

  1. Fulweiler (D – Merrimack 3): 7.75
  2. Doherty (D – Merrimack 20): 27.83
  3. Forsythe (R – Merrimack 8): 28.50
  4. Horn (R – Merrimack 2): 42.50
  5. Fox (D – Merrimack 23): 43.17
A good chunk of the Republicans’ seats in Concord come from western Rockingham County, with Democrats equally strong in municipalities closer to the Great Bay.

Rockingham County

Like Carroll County, most of Rockingham County is split between a solidly Democratic area near the Great Bay (Portsmouth, Newmarket, Exeter, etc.) and a solidly Republican area along the Massachusetts border (Seabrook, Salem, Plaistow, Londonderry, etc.), albeit on a much larger scale with 90 seats in total.

For top-of-the-ticket races, running up the score on those two sides of Rockingham County are key to statewide victory, but for the House those two core areas are largely static.

Still, due to the size of Rockingham County compared to most other parts of the state, the areas here that are not firmly entrenched still hold one of most important troves of races that could go either way.

Rockingham 6 (Derry) remains part of the Republican heartland, but it also holds just under half of those flippable seats as well, with eight of Derry’s 10 seats capable of going either way under the right circumstances.

Derry also holds the most endangered seat in the state, held by Republican Mark Pearson. In 2018, the difference between victory and defeat for him was just 76 votes. A close margin throughout most of the state, but a razor-thin figure in a district so large.

Closest Non-Floterial Seats in Rockingham County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)

  1. Pearson (R – Rockingham 6): 5.85
  2. Potucek (R – Rockingham 6): 28.55
  3. Abramson (R – Rockingham 20): 39.67
  4. Milz (R – Rockingham 6): 41.45
  5. Webb (R – Rockingham 6): 51.15
  6. Coursin (D – Rockingham 1): 60.00
  7. Fowler (R – Rockingham 20): 62.17
  8. Abrami (R – Rockingham 19): 63.25
  9.  Prudhomme (R – Rockingham 6): 72.90
  10.  Eisner (D – Rockingham 6): 79.65
In Strafford County, Republicans are stronger in the north and Democrats are stronger in the south.

Strafford County

Another county split into two parts, although the more populous continuation of the Democrats’ Great Bay core holds a much larger population than the edge of the Republicans’ Lakes Region turf in the northern part of the county.

The two areas meet in Rochester, where each party netted three non-floterial seats and the Democrats took two out of three floterial seats.

None of the six non-floterial seats were decided by more than 233 votes in 2018 and the floterial seats are much smaller and much more hotly contested than floterial seats elsewhere.

Democrats also came close to getting a seat in Farmington, with Democrat Manny Krasner coming up just 65 votes short of overtaking Republican Joseph Pitre.

Closest Non-Floterial Seats in Strafford County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)

  1. Pitre (R – Strafford 2): 21.75
  2. Rich (R – Strafford 18): 58.83
  3. Cannon (D – Strafford 18): 81.50
  4. Vincent (D – Strafford 17): 84.00
  5. Fontneau (D – Strafford 7): 86.50
Both parties took seats in Sullivan County in 2018, but several Republican gains were narrow wins.

Sullivan County

New Hampshire’s second-smallest county by population has 12 seats in the House. The two races to watch here come in Sullivan 5 (Claremont Ward 3), where Republican Walter Stapleton survived a recount to win by just 28 votes last time around and Sullivan 6 (Newport/Unity), where John Callums also hung on after a recount, winning by 24 votes. Callums’ win flipped a seat for the Republicans and will likely be the only close seat in the county in 2020 if recent trends continue.

Districts with seats that could have close outcomes per our analysis

Methodology

The New Hampshire House of Representatives is unique in many ways, perhaps most notably due to its 400-member size, making it the third-largest English-speaking legislative body in the world behind the U.S. House of Representatives and the British House of Commons. However, there are some other notable unique qualities that we’ll go over before getting into the analysis, given that they provided hurdles to overcome in that analysis.

First, 99 of the 204 districts in the House have more than one member, with the number of representatives within each district going as high as 11 in Hillsborough 37 (Hudson and Pelham), with voters in each district getting as many votes as there are representatives.

Second, New Hampshire is the only state in the country other than Vermont that elects its legislature every two years, although turnout is different in presidential years versus non-presidential years.

Third, the New Hampshire House of Representatives has a second layer of districts “floating above” the first level of districts known as floterial districts.

Floterial districts were reintroduced to the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2012 as an attempt to meet Part II, Article 11 of the New Hampshire State Constitution which requires any town or ward to receive a state representative if it can be done with a “reasonable deviation from the ideal population” for a state representative seat, which as of the 2010 census is roughly equivalent to 4,000 New Hampshire voters per state representative, or as close as possible to that figure according to the 2012 New Hampshire Supreme Court Case City of Manchester et. al. v. New Hampshire Secretary of State.

An example of the concept regarding floterial districts can be found in Burling v. Chandler, a 2002 New Hampshire Supreme Court case addressing floterial districts. At that time, the towns of Epping (5,476 people) and Fremont (3,510 people) could have had a combined district with three state representatives, but instead each town got one state representative and would have shared a state representative in a floterial district covering both towns.

Not all towns and city wards have floterial districts, with floterial seats making up 51 of the 400 seats in the House as of 2020.

In order to address these three obstacles, this analysis uses a formula in the attempt to get a district-by-district equal comparison when it comes to looking at needed vote swings to flip a seat.

For an example of the formula, we look at the top vote-getting seat in Hillsborough 10, Ward 3 in Manchester, which was Pat Long in 2018. Two state representatives are chosen from Hillsborough 10. Long received 1,404 votes and the third-place finisher, Daniel Heck, received 602 votes. This means Long would have had to receive 802 fewer votes (1404-602) to not win outright in his district. Since there are two seats in that district, we then divided that difference between the winning tally and the tally of the top loser by two.

Since turnout is different in presidential election years versus non-presidential years but we felt that it was important to use results from the most recent election as well as using the more comparable numbers found in the last presidential election, we took the same process for each winner in 2016 and then combined the two tallies and divided again by two.

Again, the final number is looking at how many votes that winner would have to lose in order not to be a winner if they were in a one-on-one district, taking the different turnout totals for presidential and non-presidential years.

Although Long was the top vote getter in both years and Heck was the top losing candidate both years, that was not always the case across the state and the analysis looks at seats rather than candidates, with the top vote getter earning the “A” seat in the district, the second-place winner getting the “B” seat in the district and so on.

In this analysis, any non-floterial district with a total above 100 is considered a “safe” seat.

Since floterial districts are generally more spread out than non-floterial districts, the same formula was used, but there the boundary between “safe” and “unsafe” is 500.

Winner in 2018PartySeatEqualized Vote MarginSafe?Type of District
LoughmanDRockingham 21 C100.875SafeNon-Floteral
TurcotteDMerrimack 22 A101SafeNon-Floteral
DutzyDHillsborough 30 C101.5SafeNon-Floteral
SchambergDMerrimack 4 A104SafeNon-Floteral
MurrayDHillsborough 22 A105SafeNon-Floteral
GomarloDCheshire 12 A105.75SafeNon-Floteral
GroteDRockingham 24 A107.5SafeNon-Floteral
WalzDMerrimack 23 A108SafeNon-Floteral
TowneDStrafford 4 B112.25SafeNon-Floteral
R. NewmanDHillsborough 29 C112.5SafeNon-Floteral
CushingDRockingham 21 B113.125SafeNon-Floteral
QueryDHillsborough 16 B114.5SafeNon-Floteral
MaesDGrafton 6 A117SafeNon-Floteral
S. NewmanDHillsborough 29 B117.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
FaulknerDCheshire 12 B118.5SafeNon-Floteral
VailDHillsborough 30 B119.66666666667SafeNon-Floteral
MurphyDHillsborough 21 C121.125SafeNon-Floteral
KanzlerDCarroll 2 B121.16666666667SafeNon-Floteral
EllisDStrafford 8 A121.5SafeNon-Floteral
GidgeDHillsborough 33 A123.83333333333SafeNon-Floteral
BucoDCarroll 2 A124.5SafeNon-Floteral
PimentelDMerrimack 6 B125SafeNon-Floteral
CleaverDHillsborough 35 C129.66666666667SafeNon-Floteral
BixbyDStrafford 17 B129.83333333333SafeNon-Floteral
RungDHillsborough 21 B131.4375SafeNon-Floteral
MannDCheshire 2 A131.5SafeNon-Floteral
EdgarDRockingham 21 A134.625SafeNon-Floteral
ChaseDStrafford 18 A138.5SafeNon-Floteral
Am. BouldinDHillsborough 12 A139.75SafeNon-Floteral
O'Brien Sr.DHillsborough 36 A144.5SafeNon-Floteral
MartinDHillsborough 23 A146.125SafeNon-Floteral
O'HearneDSullivan 3 A147.5SafeNon-Floteral
H. MoffettDMerrimack 9 A148SafeNon-Floteral
HamerDHillsborough 17 A148.75SafeNon-Floteral
KnirkDCarroll 3 A155SafeNon-Floteral
DesjardinDHillsborough 13 A157.75SafeNon-Floteral
MassimillaDGrafton 1 A158.75SafeNon-Floteral
TreleavenDStrafford 17 A160.83333333333SafeNon-Floteral
MerchantDSullivan 4 A164SafeNon-Floteral
PiedraDHillsborough 9 B169SafeNon-Floteral
HeathDHillsborough 14 B170.25SafeNon-Floteral
ConnorsDHillsborough 15 A171.5SafeNon-Floteral
BackusDHillsborough 19 A171.5SafeNon-Floteral
FordDGrafton 3 A172.5SafeNon-Floteral
BurroughsDCarroll 1 A173SafeNon-Floteral
KleeDHillsborough 30 A177.66666666667SafeNon-Floteral
RoddDMerrimack 6 A179.5SafeNon-Floteral
MangipudiDHillsborough 35 B180SafeNon-Floteral
LangleyDHillsborough 8 B190.25SafeNon-Floteral
ValloneDRockingham 9 A192.25SafeNon-Floteral
SchultzDMerrimack 18 A192.5SafeNon-Floteral
LevesqueDStrafford 4 A195SafeNon-Floteral
EganDGrafton 2 A198.5SafeNon-Floteral
CarsonDMerrimack 7 A200.5SafeNon-Floteral
ShawDHillsborough 16 A207SafeNon-Floteral
CornellDHillsborough 18 A207.25SafeNon-Floteral
WestonDGrafton 8 C212.5SafeNon-Floteral
BouchardDHillsborough 11 B213.5SafeNon-Floteral
FreitasDHillsborough 14 A216.75SafeNon-Floteral
StringhamDGrafton 5 A217SafeNon-Floteral
GoleyDHillsborough 8 A225SafeNon-Floteral
TelerskiDHillsborough 35 A227.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
BerchDCheshire 1 D229SafeNon-Floteral
AltschillerDRockingham 19 A230.5SafeNon-Floteral
WeberDCheshire 1 C250.125SafeNon-Floteral
HarveyDCheshire 1 B251.5SafeNon-Floteral
EatonDCheshire 3 A259SafeNon-Floteral
BartlettDMerrimack 19 A260.5SafeNon-Floteral
DiSilvestroDHillsborough 9 A266.5SafeNon-Floteral
ReadDRockingham 17 C270.16666666667SafeNon-Floteral
MalloyDRockingham 23 A270.5SafeNon-Floteral
LeyDCheshire 9 B274.5SafeNon-Floteral
ParkhurstDCheshire 13 A291SafeNon-Floteral
AbbottDCheshire 1 A295SafeNon-Floteral
MaggioreDRockingham 22 A296.5SafeNon-Floteral
FellowsDGrafton 8 B300.16666666667SafeNon-Floteral
KleinDHillsborough 11 A305SafeNon-Floteral
MullenDHillsborough 7 A312.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
JeudyDHillsborough 10 B315.5SafeNon-Floteral
Smith DGrafton 8 A321.66666666667SafeNon-Floteral
BergeronDHillsborough 29 A331.16666666667SafeNon-Floteral
BunkerDRockingham 18 D334.5SafeNon-Floteral
DiLorenzoDRockingham 17 B336.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
St. JohnsDHillsborough 27 A345SafeNon-Floteral
CahillDRockingham 17 A355.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
BerrienDRockingham 18 C360.5SafeNon-Floteral
AmesDCheshire 9 A370.5SafeNon-Floteral
LongDHillsborough 10 A377.5SafeNon-Floteral
GrossmanDRockingham 18 B392.5SafeNon-Floteral
SwinburneDCheshire 10 A395.5SafeNon-Floteral
OxenhamDSullivan 1 B415.25SafeNon-Floteral
NoelDCoos 3 C435.66666666667SafeNon-Floteral
ShurtleffDMerrimack 11 A446.5SafeNon-Floteral
GilmanDRockingham 18 A446.5SafeNon-Floteral
SullivanDSullivan 1 A449SafeNon-Floteral
ThomasDCoos 3 B452SafeNon-Floteral
OpderbeckeDStrafford 15 A470.5SafeNon-Floteral
LaflammeDCoos 3 A492SafeNon-Floteral
MylerDMerrimack 10 C516SafeNon-Floteral
AbelDGrafton 13 D547.5SafeNon-Floteral
EbelDMerrimack 5 A568.75SafeNon-Floteral
LuneauDMerrimack 10 B574SafeNon-Floteral
StavisDGrafton 13 C579.375SafeNon-Floteral
WallnerDMerrimack 10 A584.83333333333SafeNon-Floteral
SykesDGrafton 13 B589.875SafeNon-Floteral
AlmyDGrafton 13 A627.75SafeNon-Floteral
Davis Jr. DHillsborough 31 C657.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
EspitaDHillsborough 31 B694.5SafeNon-Floteral
WazirDMerrimack 17 A757.5SafeNon-Floteral
CoteDHillsborough 31 A777.83333333333SafeNon-Floteral
SoucyDMerrimack 16 A829.5SafeNon-Floteral
JosephsonDGrafton 11 A864.5SafeNon-Floteral
TuckerDCoos 5 A875.5SafeNon-Floteral
HorriganDStrafford 6 E879.5SafeNon-Floteral
KenneyDStrafford 6 D887.6SafeNon-Floteral
SpangDStrafford 6 C920.5SafeNon-Floteral
Smith DStrafford 6 B934.5SafeNon-Floteral
DontonvilleDGrafton 10 A968.5SafeNon-Floteral
SallowayDStrafford 5 A1004.5SafeNon-Floteral
RichardsDMerrimack 13 A1005SafeNon-Floteral
PickeringDHillsborough 3 A1055.5SafeNon-Floteral
HatchDCoos 6 A1090SafeNon-Floteral
MacKayDMerrimack 14 A1158.5SafeNon-Floteral
Morrill DCheshire 4 A1184SafeNon-Floteral
BuchananDMerrimack 15 A1187SafeNon-Floteral
MoynihanDCoos 2 A1217.5SafeNon-Floteral
LaneDMerrimack 12 A1220.5SafeNon-Floteral
MulliganDGrafton 12 D1268.375SafeNon-Floteral
WallDStrafford 6 A1272.5SafeNon-Floteral
VannDHillsborough 24 B1287.5SafeNon-Floteral
MuscatelDGrafton 12 C1329.875SafeNon-Floteral
CampionDGrafton 12 B1351SafeNon-Floteral
NordgrenDGrafton 12 A1354.125SafeNon-Floteral
LeishmanDHillsborough 24 A1383.25SafeNon-Floteral
Ward DRockingham 28 A1418.5SafeNon-Floteral
Von PlinskyDCheshire 7 A1448SafeNon-Floteral
PantelakosDRockingham 25 A1501.5SafeNon-Floteral
FentonDCheshire 8 A1507.5SafeNon-Floteral
ConleyDStrafford 13 A1510SafeNon-Floteral
MeaderDCheshire 6 A1510.5SafeNon-Floteral
SomssichDRockingham 27 A1531.5SafeNon-Floteral
BordenetDCheshire 5 A1631SafeNon-Floteral
FargoDStrafford 14 A1686.5SafeNon-Floteral
MeuseDRockingham 29 A1755SafeNon-Floteral
FrostDStrafford 16 A1808SafeNon-Floteral
McBeathDRockingham 26 A2203.5SafeNon-Floteral
GuthrieRRockingham 13 A2277.875SafeNon-Floteral
WelchRRockingham 13 B2191.25SafeNon-Floteral
WeylerRRockingham 13 C2081.25SafeNon-Floteral
Green RRockingham 13 D2055.25SafeNon-Floteral
LaddRGrafton 4 A1439SafeNon-Floteral
ActonRRockingham 10 A946SafeNon-Floteral
HuntRCheshire 11 A701.75SafeNon-Floteral
FothergillRCoos 1 A644.75SafeNon-Floteral
FeeneyRBelknap 5 A598.25SafeNon-Floteral
WallaceRRockingham 12 A553.5SafeNon-Floteral
O'DayRCheshire 11 B541.25SafeNon-Floteral
VarneyRBelknap 5 B517.75SafeNon-Floteral
FurbushRCoos 1 B460.25SafeNon-Floteral
BoehmRHillsborough 20 B456SafeNon-Floteral
LascellesRHillsborough 20 A442.25SafeNon-Floteral
GriffinRRockingham 7 A427.5SafeNon-Floteral
AronRSullivan 7 A401.5SafeNon-Floteral
RollinsRSullivan 6 A396.5SafeNon-Floteral
TrueRRockingham 4 A393.1SafeNon-Floteral
SomeroRHillsborough 25 A386.5SafeNon-Floteral
BeaudoinRStrafford 9 A367.5SafeNon-Floteral
EdwardsRRockingham 4 B366.6SafeNon-Floteral
McMahonRRockingham 7 B351.375SafeNon-Floteral
ComtoisRBelknap 7 A349SafeNon-Floteral
OwensRRockingham 4 C346.5SafeNon-Floteral
GordonRGrafton 9 A346.25SafeNon-Floteral
MerlinoRHillsborough 25 B334.75SafeNon-Floteral
NelsonRCarroll 5 A330.16666666667SafeNon-Floteral
OsborneRRockingham 4 D329.6SafeNon-Floteral
AvellaniRCarroll 5 B323.66666666667SafeNon-Floteral
DavisRRockingham 16 A318SafeNon-Floteral
TorosianRRockingham 14 A317.375SafeNon-Floteral
MajorRRockingham 14 B316.25SafeNon-Floteral
Gould RHillsborough 7 B297.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
Comeau RCarroll 5 C296.16666666667SafeNon-Floteral
DeSimoneRRockingham 14 C281.25SafeNon-Floteral
PrattRRockingham 3 A279SafeNon-Floteral
L. OberRHillsborough 37 A271.72727272727SafeNon-Floteral
WolfRMerrimack 5 B261.75SafeNon-Floteral
PlumerRBelknap 6 A259SafeNon-Floteral
PiemonteRRockingham 4 E255.2SafeNon-Floteral
CordelliRCarroll 4 A250SafeNon-Floteral
BelangerRHillsborough 27 B248.75SafeNon-Floteral
AllardRMerrimack 21 A242.75SafeNon-Floteral
CrawfordRCarroll 4 B237.5SafeNon-Floteral
DesiletsRRockingham 7 C231SafeNon-Floteral
RiceRHillsborough 37 B229.63636363636SafeNon-Floteral
Craig RCoos 4 A228SafeNon-Floteral
SpillaneRRockingham 2 A227SafeNon-Floteral
Melvin Sr.RRockingham 15 A225.5SafeNon-Floteral
KolodziejRRockingham 7 D223.125SafeNon-Floteral
R. OberRHillsborough 37 C221.09090909091SafeNon-Floteral
SylviaRBelknap 6 B216.75SafeNon-Floteral
LundgrenRRockingham 5 A209.5SafeNon-Floteral
Costable Jr.RRockingham 3 C208.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
ErfRHillsborough 2 A207.5SafeNon-Floteral
DanielsonRHillsborough 7 C206.5SafeNon-Floteral
GrahamRHillsborough 7 D205.5SafeNon-Floteral
HoelzelRRockingham 3 B205.16666666667SafeNon-Floteral
KloseRMerrimack 21 B202.5SafeNon-Floteral
RenzulloRHillsborough 37 D202.04545454545SafeNon-Floteral
HaywardRStrafford 1 A195.75SafeNon-Floteral
MacDonaldRCarroll 6 A194SafeNon-Floteral
BershteinRRockingham 2 B190.83333333333SafeNon-Floteral
KittredgeRStrafford 12 A189.5SafeNon-Floteral
SytekRRockingham 8 A186.77777777778SafeNon-Floteral
TrentoRHillsborough 7 E185.5SafeNon-Floteral
HarbRRockingham 14 D184.625SafeNon-Floteral
WalshRMerrimack 24 A184SafeNon-Floteral
StapletonRSullivan 5 A178SafeNon-Floteral
GriffinRHillsborough 6 A177SafeNon-Floteral
McKinneyRRockingham 5 B175.64285714286SafeNon-Floteral
McBride Jr.RRockingham 8 B174.22222222222SafeNon-Floteral
LawareRSullivan 8 A173.5SafeNon-Floteral
L'HeureuxRHillsborough 21 A172SafeNon-Floteral
HarringtonRStrafford 3 A168.5SafeNon-Floteral
AbbasRRockingham 8 C167.83333333333SafeNon-Floteral
KotowskiRMerrimack 24 B167.25SafeNon-Floteral
DolanRRockingham 5 C161.64285714286SafeNon-Floteral
BarnesRRockingham 8 D156.27777777778SafeNon-Floteral
CamarotaRHillsborough 7 F156SafeNon-Floteral
GreeneRHillsborough 37 E154.95454545455SafeNon-Floteral
GunskiRHillsborough 6 B152.7SafeNon-Floteral
KhanRRockingham 20 A152SafeNon-Floteral
MarpleRMerrimack 24 D151.875SafeNon-Floteral
GayRRockingham 8 E150.72222222222SafeNon-Floteral
VervilleRRockingham 2 C150.5SafeNon-Floteral
DoucetteRRockingham 8 F150.33333333333SafeNon-Floteral
TiltonRBelknap 3 A146.25SafeNon-Floteral
WuelperRStrafford 3 B145.75SafeNon-Floteral
KatskioresRRockingham 6 A144.75SafeNon-Floteral
BaldasaroRRockingham 5 D142.35714285714SafeNon-Floteral
MarzulloRHillsborough 2 C140.66666666667SafeNon-Floteral
LucasRSullivan 2 A140SafeNon-Floteral
A. LekasRHillsborough 37 F138.22727272727SafeNon-Floteral
HopperRHillsborough 2 B137.5SafeNon-Floteral
FieldsRBelknap 4 A136.5SafeNon-Floteral
UleryRHillsborough 37 G134.95454545455SafeNon-Floteral
RooneyRStrafford 1 B132.5SafeNon-Floteral
WhittemoreRHillsborough 37 H129.04545454545SafeNon-Floteral
ViensRBelknap 1 A127SafeNon-Floteral
PackardRRockingham 5 E127SafeNon-Floteral
SpanosRBelknap 3 B126.875SafeNon-Floteral
ElliottRRockingham 8 G122.94444444444SafeNon-Floteral
MorrisonRRockingham 9 B120SafeNon-Floteral
HillRMerrimack 3 A119.5SafeNon-Floteral
JuriusRBelknap 2 A116.625SafeNon-Floteral
NotterRHillsborough 21 D116.375SafeNon-Floteral
JaniganRRockingham 8 H115.38888888889SafeNon-Floteral
Prout RHillsborough 37 I114.27272727273SafeNon-Floteral
T. LekasRHillsborough 37 J113.36363636364SafeNon-Floteral
HennesseyRGrafton 1 B112.25SafeNon-Floteral
ThomasRRockingham 5 F111.07142857143SafeNon-Floteral
BarryRHillsborough 21 E108.9375SafeNon-Floteral
FedolfiRHillsborough 1 A102.5SafeNon-Floteral
LoveRRockingham 6 B102.15SafeNon-Floteral
WellsDMerrimack 1 A99.5MarginalNon-Floteral
Harriott-GathrightDHillsborough 36 B99.166666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
WardenRHillsborough 15 B98MarginalNon-Floteral
RielDHillsborough 6 C97.9MarginalNon-Floteral
GagneRHillsborough 13 B97.75MarginalNon-Floteral
GrassieDStrafford 11 A97.5MarginalNon-Floteral
BeanRBelknap 2 B96.875MarginalNon-Floteral
DesMaraisDCarroll 6 B96MarginalNon-Floteral
YakubovichRMerrimack 24 C95.75MarginalNon-Floteral
BeaudoinRBelknap 3 C92.875MarginalNon-Floteral
KingDHillsborough 33 B92.333333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
ChirichielloRRockingham 6 C91.95MarginalNon-Floteral
WoodsDMerrimack 23 B91.5MarginalNon-Floteral
DeClercqRRockingham 8 I91.444444444444MarginalNon-Floteral
OsborneDGrafton 7 A91MarginalNon-Floteral
McConnellDRockingham 11 A91MarginalNon-Floteral
DargieDHillsborough 23 B90.625MarginalNon-Floteral
GriffithDHillsborough 18 B90.5MarginalNon-Floteral
StevensDHillsborough 34 A90.333333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
HorganRStrafford 2 A89.25MarginalNon-Floteral
HinchRHillsborough 21 F88.8125MarginalNon-Floteral
ToomeyDHillsborough 32 A87.666666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
McNallyRStrafford 10 A87.5MarginalNon-Floteral
BushwayDRockingham 21 D87.375MarginalNon-Floteral
MiglioreRGrafton 9 B87.25MarginalNon-Floteral
FontneauDStrafford 7 A86.5MarginalNon-Floteral
PetrignoDHillsborough 23 C85.625MarginalNon-Floteral
MurrayDRockingham 24 B85.5MarginalNon-Floteral
PlettRHillsborough 6 D85.1MarginalNon-Floteral
NunezRHillsborough 37 K84.909090909091MarginalNon-Floteral
VincentDStrafford 17 C84MarginalNon-Floteral
O'ConnorRRockingham 6 D83.8MarginalNon-Floteral
JackDHillsborough 36 C82.333333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
CannonDStrafford 18 B81.5MarginalNon-Floteral
ThomasDHillsborough 21 G81.3125MarginalNon-Floteral
SofikitisDHillsborough 34 B80.5MarginalNon-Floteral
AldrichRBelknap 2 C80.5MarginalNon-Floteral
Alexander Jr.RHillsborough 6 E80MarginalNon-Floteral
WarnerDRockingham 5 G79.928571428571MarginalNon-Floteral
EisnerDRockingham 6 E79.65MarginalNon-Floteral
WoodcockDCarroll 2 C79.166666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
SnowDHillsborough 19 B77.5MarginalNon-Floteral
Prudhomme-O'BrienRRockingham 6 F72.9MarginalNon-Floteral
SchmidtDHillsborough 28 A70.833333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
RadhakrishnanDHillsborough 22 B67MarginalNon-Floteral
TestermanRMerrimack 2 A66.5MarginalNon-Floteral
BernetDHillsborough 4 A64.25MarginalNon-Floteral
AbramiRRockingham 19 B63.25MarginalNon-Floteral
PorterDHillsborough 1 B62.5MarginalNon-Floteral
FowlerRRockingham 20 B62.166666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
CoursinDRockingham 1 A60MarginalNon-Floteral
RichRStrafford 18 C58.833333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
SchuettDMerrimack 20 A58MarginalNon-Floteral
An. BouldinDHillsborough 12 B55.75MarginalNon-Floteral
Nutting-WongDHillsborough 32 B55.5MarginalNon-Floteral
WoodburyDHillsborough 5 A54MarginalNon-Floteral
Nutter-UphamDHillsborough 33 C53.666666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
TicehurstDCarroll 3 B51.25MarginalNon-Floteral
WebbRRockingham 6 G51.15MarginalNon-Floteral
PedersenDHillsborough 32 C50.333333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
Lang Sr.RBelknap 4 B49.25MarginalNon-Floteral
Smith DHillsborough 17 B48.25MarginalNon-Floteral
SeaworthRMerrimack 20 B46.666666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
CallumsRSullivan 6 B46.25MarginalNon-Floteral
IndrukDHillsborough 34 C46.166666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
SaundersonDMerrimack 9 B45.75MarginalNon-Floteral
StackDHillsborough 21 H44.375MarginalNon-Floteral
FoxDMerrimack 23 C43.166666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
FlanaganRHillsborough 26 A42.5MarginalNon-Floteral
HornRMerrimack 2 B42.5MarginalNon-Floteral
MackieRBelknap 2 D41.5MarginalNon-Floteral
MilzRRockingham 6 H41.45MarginalNon-Floteral
WilliamsDHillsborough 4 B41.25MarginalNon-Floteral
BurnsRHillsborough 23 D39.875MarginalNon-Floteral
AbramsonRRockingham 20 C39.666666666667MarginalNon-Floteral
BordyDHillsborough 28 B37.833333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
PotucekRRockingham 6 I28.55MarginalNon-Floteral
ForsytheRMerrimack 8 A28.5MarginalNon-Floteral
DohertyDMerrimack 20 C27.833333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
MombourquetteDHillsborough 5 B27.25MarginalNon-Floteral
PanasitiRHillsborough 22 C22.333333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
CohenDHillsborough 28 C22.333333333333MarginalNon-Floteral
Huot DBelknap 3 D22.125MarginalNon-Floteral
PitreRStrafford 2 B21.75MarginalNon-Floteral
HallDHillsborough 26 B12.75MarginalNon-Floteral
FulweilerDMerrimack 3 B7.75MarginalNon-Floteral
PearsonRRockingham 6 J5.85MarginalNon-Floteral
BosmanDHillsborough 38 B66.75MarginalFloterial
KarrickDMerrimack 25 A138.5MarginalFloterial
BalchDHillsborough 38 A158.25MarginalFloterial
DiggsDGrafton 16189.5MarginalFloterial
KomiDHillsborough 43 C199MarginalFloterial
McLeanRHillsborough 44 B242.75MarginalFloterial
AdjutantDGrafton 17294MarginalFloterial
Van HoutenDHillsborough 45 B328.5MarginalFloterial
BaroodyDHillsborough 43 B333.66666666667MarginalFloterial
St. ClairDBelknap 9 A368.5MarginalFloterial
ProulxRHillsborough 44 A454.75MarginalFloterial
RuprechtDGrafton 15479MarginalFloterial
BeaulieuDHillsborough 45 A484.75MarginalFloterial
HerbertDHillsborough 43 A505.66666666667SafeFloterial
PearlRMerrimack 26 A525.5SafeFloterial
MernerRCoos 17528.5SafeFloterial
WilhelmDHillsborough 42 B624.5SafeFloterial
RogersDMerrimack 28 A630.5SafeFloterial
TannerDSullivan 9 A632.5SafeFloterial
S. SmithRSullivan 11 A670.5SafeFloterial
ThompsonDCheshire 14 A681.5SafeFloterial
LeDRockingham 31 A717.5SafeFloterial
CloutierDSullivan 10 A725.5SafeFloterial
ChretienDHillsborough 42 A815SafeFloterial
TatroDCheshire 15 A835.5SafeFloterial
HobsonRRockingham 35 A838SafeFloterial
McGheeDHillsborough 40 A881.5SafeFloterial
PerreaultRStrafford 24 A918SafeFloterial
YokelaRRockingham 33 A964.5SafeFloterial
JanvrinRRockingham 37 A1017SafeFloterial
HigginsDStrafford 22 A1054.5SafeFloterial
McGuireRMerrimack 29 A1137SafeFloterial
Howard JrRBelknap 8 A1587.5SafeFloterial
RoyRRockingham 32 A1601.5SafeFloterial
GourgueDStrafford 25 A1844SafeFloterial
ButlerDCarroll 7 A1884.5SafeFloterial
PearsonDCheshire 16 B1888.25SafeFloterial
BurtRHillsborough 39 A1900.5SafeFloterial
SchmidtDStrafford 19 A1905.5SafeFloterial
SchapiroDCheshire 16 A2089SafeFloterial
SouthworthDStrafford 20 A2245SafeFloterial
SanbornRHillsborough 41 A2538.5SafeFloterial
FrenchDGrafton 142606SafeFloterial
Hadley Jr.DRockingham 34 A2809SafeFloterial
KeansDStrafford 23 A3251.5SafeFloterial
LovejoyDRockingham 36 A4614SafeFloterial
MarshRCarroll 8 A5028.5SafeFloterial
Cali-PittsDRockingham 30 A5110.5SafeFloterial
SandlerDStrafford 21 A6057.5SafeFloterial
EllisonDMerrimack 27 B6103SafeFloterial
McWilliamsDMerrimack 27 A7058.5SafeFloterial
