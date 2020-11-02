Election Night Guide Part 1: The NH House

Election Day is almost here, and with vote tallies (hopefully) coming in on Election Night, it can be easy to be unsure on what those numbers mean in a larger context.
Have no fear, Manchester Ink Link has your guide on how to interpret those votes coming in on Tuesday (and probably beyond), beginning here with our county-by-county guide on the New Hampshire House of Representatives and how many votes will need to swing one way or another in each seat.
An explanation of methodology for our analysis can be found at the bottom of the article. A full list of state representative districts can be found here.
Statewide
Overall, Democrats start from a strong position, with 172 of the 201 seats needed for a majority likely locked up. Republicans have 128 safe seats according to our data, leaving a likely 100 up for grabs.
If Republican Governor Chris Sununu is re-elected, will have to come close to running the table in those close seats to reach the 266 needed for a veto-proof supermajority, 33 more seats than they grabbed in 2018.
Likewise, Republicans will have to win almost every close seat to win back the majority they lost in 2018.
Belknap County
The Lakes Region is one of the strongest parts of the state for Republicans, as Democrats took only two of 18 seats here in 2018: Belknap 3 (David Huot) and Belknap 9 (Charlie St. Clair). Both of those Democratic seats are in Laconia, and both were close enough to become potential Republican pickups.
Conversely, even in the best of circumstances, Democrats would likely expect no more than eight seats countywide, most likely with more non-floterial seats from Belknap 3 (Laconia,) Belknap 2 (Gilford/Meredith), Belknap 4 (Sanbornton/Tilton).
Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Belknap County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)
- Huot (D – Belknap 3): 22.13
- Mackie (R – Belknap 2): 41.50
- Lang Sr. (R – Belknap 4): 49.25
- Aldrich (R – Belknap 2): 80.50
- Beaudoin (R – Belknap 3): 92.88
Carroll County
Like Belknap County, southern Carroll County is another Republican stronghold, with Republicans holding six of seven non-floterial seats. However, the Mount Washington Valley is the exact opposite, with Democrats holding all seven non-floterial seats there. The two floterial seats mirror that trend, with Democrat Ed Butler easily winning the northern Carroll 7 and Republican William Marsh winning the southern Carroll 8 by an even larger margin.
Moreover, only three of the seats in the county could potentially be in play, with Democrats defending all three. On the southern side of the county, Republicans could theoretically pick off a seat in Carroll 6 (Wolfeboro), where Edith Desmarais has become a talisman of changing demographics in New Hampshire’s rural areas that have helped Democrats. However, her seat is safer than Tamworth’s Susan Ticehurst or Stephen Woodcock of Conway.
Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Carroll County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)
- Ticehurst (D – Carroll 3): 51.25
- Woodcock (D – Carroll 2): 79.17
- DesMarais (D – Carroll 6): 96.00
Cheshire County
The Granite State’s southwesternmost county is a mirror of Belknap County, with Democrats winning 20 of 22 seats in 2018, sweeping everything outside of Cheshire 11 (Fitzwilliam/Rindge). All of the county’s seats are unlikely to swing regardless of what happens at the top of the ticket barring a change in recent trends.
Coos County
Like Carroll County, both parties are evenly divided here, with Democrats strong in Berlin, Gorham and the Jefferson area and the Republicans strong everywhere else. Republican Kevin Craig survived a scare in Coos 4 last time around, winning by just four votes in a recount in 2018. However, that could have been an aberration, as Craig defeated former Republican Herb Richardson, who won by nearly 500 votes in 2016 before he switched parties.
Taking both 2016 and 2018 into account, there isn’t likely to be any major changes here if trends continue.
Grafton County
The Upper Valley is another Democratic stronghold, with Democrats taking every single floterial and non-floterial seat outside of Grafton 9, a set of four towns just west of Laconia that have more in common with the Lakes Region.
The best chance for a Republican pickup here comes in Grafton 7 (Campton), where Democrat Jason Osborne won by 74 votes in 2018, although it would likely take a very strong performance at the top of the ticket as there 72 more endangered seats elsewhere in the state.
Osborne faces Mark Alliegro, who wrote in a letter to the Conway Sun that he is running due to skepticism in climate change and incivility in politics.
Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Grafton County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)
- Migliore (R – Grafton 9): 87.25
- Osborne (D – Grafton 7): 91.00
Hillsborough County
New Hampshire’s most populous county holds just over a quarter of the House’s seats and about a third of them are in play.
In Manchester, Democrats took 28 of 32 seats, with 21 of them likely to be safe. Democrats also 28 seats in Nashua in 2018, a clean sweep of the city.
Likewise, Republicans swept all 11 seats in Hillsborough 37 (Hudson/Pelham), a district more inline demographically with the neighboring Republican core in western Rockingham county. Republicans also swept all six seats in Hillsborough 7 (Bedford) and took four of five seats in Hillsborough 6 (Goffstown).
Merrimack will be a battleground, with each party picking up four seats in 2018 and Republican Leader Dick Hinch’s seat near the very edge of feasibility for a blue wave.
Republicans have two strong pickup opportunities in Hillsborough 5 (Mont Vernon/New Boston), where a recount separated first place and last place by just 152 votes.
Brett Hall in Hillsborough 26 (Brookline/Mason) is another Republican target, as he won in 2018 by just six votes following a recount.
Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Hillsborough County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)
- Hall (D – Hillsborough 26): 12.75
- Cohen (D – Hillsborough 28): 22.33
- Panasiti (R – Hillsborough 22): 22.33
- Mombourquette (D – Hillsborough 5): 27.25
- Bordy (D – Hillsborough 28): 37.83
- Burns (R – Hillsborough 23): 39.88
- Williams (D – Hillsborough 4): 41.25
- Flanagan (R – Hillsborough 26): 42.50
- Stack (D – Hillsborough 21): 44.38
- Indruk (D – Hillsborough 34): 46.17
Merrimack County
Republicans have a full slate in Concord this fall, after failing to find candidates in three races and losing the rest, with House Speaker Steven Shurtleff nearly doubling up his opponent.
Franklin will be the bellwether if 2018 serves as any indication. In Merrimack 2 (Franklin Wards 1,2 and Hill), Democrats were 20 votes short of picking up a seat. In Merrimack 3 (Franklin Ward 3 and Northfield), Democrat Joyce Fulweiler’s seat is one of the most endangered in the state, winning by just 18 votes after a recount in 2018.
Closest 2018 Non-Floterial Seats in Merrimack County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)
- Fulweiler (D – Merrimack 3): 7.75
- Doherty (D – Merrimack 20): 27.83
- Forsythe (R – Merrimack 8): 28.50
- Horn (R – Merrimack 2): 42.50
- Fox (D – Merrimack 23): 43.17
Rockingham County
Like Carroll County, most of Rockingham County is split between a solidly Democratic area near the Great Bay (Portsmouth, Newmarket, Exeter, etc.) and a solidly Republican area along the Massachusetts border (Seabrook, Salem, Plaistow, Londonderry, etc.), albeit on a much larger scale with 90 seats in total.
For top-of-the-ticket races, running up the score on those two sides of Rockingham County are key to statewide victory, but for the House those two core areas are largely static.
Still, due to the size of Rockingham County compared to most other parts of the state, the areas here that are not firmly entrenched still hold one of most important troves of races that could go either way.
Rockingham 6 (Derry) remains part of the Republican heartland, but it also holds just under half of those flippable seats as well, with eight of Derry’s 10 seats capable of going either way under the right circumstances.
Derry also holds the most endangered seat in the state, held by Republican Mark Pearson. In 2018, the difference between victory and defeat for him was just 76 votes. A close margin throughout most of the state, but a razor-thin figure in a district so large.
Closest Non-Floterial Seats in Rockingham County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)
- Pearson (R – Rockingham 6): 5.85
- Potucek (R – Rockingham 6): 28.55
- Abramson (R – Rockingham 20): 39.67
- Milz (R – Rockingham 6): 41.45
- Webb (R – Rockingham 6): 51.15
- Coursin (D – Rockingham 1): 60.00
- Fowler (R – Rockingham 20): 62.17
- Abrami (R – Rockingham 19): 63.25
- Prudhomme (R – Rockingham 6): 72.90
- Eisner (D – Rockingham 6): 79.65
Strafford County
Another county split into two parts, although the more populous continuation of the Democrats’ Great Bay core holds a much larger population than the edge of the Republicans’ Lakes Region turf in the northern part of the county.
The two areas meet in Rochester, where each party netted three non-floterial seats and the Democrats took two out of three floterial seats.
None of the six non-floterial seats were decided by more than 233 votes in 2018 and the floterial seats are much smaller and much more hotly contested than floterial seats elsewhere.
Democrats also came close to getting a seat in Farmington, with Democrat Manny Krasner coming up just 65 votes short of overtaking Republican Joseph Pitre.
Closest Non-Floterial Seats in Strafford County (by 2016/2018 Equivalent Vote Margin and 2018 Winner)
- Pitre (R – Strafford 2): 21.75
- Rich (R – Strafford 18): 58.83
- Cannon (D – Strafford 18): 81.50
- Vincent (D – Strafford 17): 84.00
- Fontneau (D – Strafford 7): 86.50
Sullivan County
New Hampshire’s second-smallest county by population has 12 seats in the House. The two races to watch here come in Sullivan 5 (Claremont Ward 3), where Republican Walter Stapleton survived a recount to win by just 28 votes last time around and Sullivan 6 (Newport/Unity), where John Callums also hung on after a recount, winning by 24 votes. Callums’ win flipped a seat for the Republicans and will likely be the only close seat in the county in 2020 if recent trends continue.
Methodology
The New Hampshire House of Representatives is unique in many ways, perhaps most notably due to its 400-member size, making it the third-largest English-speaking legislative body in the world behind the U.S. House of Representatives and the British House of Commons. However, there are some other notable unique qualities that we’ll go over before getting into the analysis, given that they provided hurdles to overcome in that analysis.
First, 99 of the 204 districts in the House have more than one member, with the number of representatives within each district going as high as 11 in Hillsborough 37 (Hudson and Pelham), with voters in each district getting as many votes as there are representatives.
Second, New Hampshire is the only state in the country other than Vermont that elects its legislature every two years, although turnout is different in presidential years versus non-presidential years.
Third, the New Hampshire House of Representatives has a second layer of districts “floating above” the first level of districts known as floterial districts.
Floterial districts were reintroduced to the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2012 as an attempt to meet Part II, Article 11 of the New Hampshire State Constitution which requires any town or ward to receive a state representative if it can be done with a “reasonable deviation from the ideal population” for a state representative seat, which as of the 2010 census is roughly equivalent to 4,000 New Hampshire voters per state representative, or as close as possible to that figure according to the 2012 New Hampshire Supreme Court Case City of Manchester et. al. v. New Hampshire Secretary of State.
An example of the concept regarding floterial districts can be found in Burling v. Chandler, a 2002 New Hampshire Supreme Court case addressing floterial districts. At that time, the towns of Epping (5,476 people) and Fremont (3,510 people) could have had a combined district with three state representatives, but instead each town got one state representative and would have shared a state representative in a floterial district covering both towns.
Not all towns and city wards have floterial districts, with floterial seats making up 51 of the 400 seats in the House as of 2020.
In order to address these three obstacles, this analysis uses a formula in the attempt to get a district-by-district equal comparison when it comes to looking at needed vote swings to flip a seat.
For an example of the formula, we look at the top vote-getting seat in Hillsborough 10, Ward 3 in Manchester, which was Pat Long in 2018. Two state representatives are chosen from Hillsborough 10. Long received 1,404 votes and the third-place finisher, Daniel Heck, received 602 votes. This means Long would have had to receive 802 fewer votes (1404-602) to not win outright in his district. Since there are two seats in that district, we then divided that difference between the winning tally and the tally of the top loser by two.
Since turnout is different in presidential election years versus non-presidential years but we felt that it was important to use results from the most recent election as well as using the more comparable numbers found in the last presidential election, we took the same process for each winner in 2016 and then combined the two tallies and divided again by two.
Again, the final number is looking at how many votes that winner would have to lose in order not to be a winner if they were in a one-on-one district, taking the different turnout totals for presidential and non-presidential years.
Although Long was the top vote getter in both years and Heck was the top losing candidate both years, that was not always the case across the state and the analysis looks at seats rather than candidates, with the top vote getter earning the “A” seat in the district, the second-place winner getting the “B” seat in the district and so on.
In this analysis, any non-floterial district with a total above 100 is considered a “safe” seat.
Since floterial districts are generally more spread out than non-floterial districts, the same formula was used, but there the boundary between “safe” and “unsafe” is 500.
|Winner in 2018
|Party
|Seat
|Equalized Vote Margin
|Safe?
|Type of District
|Loughman
|D
|Rockingham 21 C
|100.875
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Turcotte
|D
|Merrimack 22 A
|101
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Dutzy
|D
|Hillsborough 30 C
|101.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Schamberg
|D
|Merrimack 4 A
|104
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Murray
|D
|Hillsborough 22 A
|105
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Gomarlo
|D
|Cheshire 12 A
|105.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Grote
|D
|Rockingham 24 A
|107.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Walz
|D
|Merrimack 23 A
|108
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Towne
|D
|Strafford 4 B
|112.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|R. Newman
|D
|Hillsborough 29 C
|112.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Cushing
|D
|Rockingham 21 B
|113.125
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Query
|D
|Hillsborough 16 B
|114.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Maes
|D
|Grafton 6 A
|117
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|S. Newman
|D
|Hillsborough 29 B
|117.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Faulkner
|D
|Cheshire 12 B
|118.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Vail
|D
|Hillsborough 30 B
|119.66666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Murphy
|D
|Hillsborough 21 C
|121.125
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Kanzler
|D
|Carroll 2 B
|121.16666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ellis
|D
|Strafford 8 A
|121.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Gidge
|D
|Hillsborough 33 A
|123.83333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Buco
|D
|Carroll 2 A
|124.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Pimentel
|D
|Merrimack 6 B
|125
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Cleaver
|D
|Hillsborough 35 C
|129.66666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Bixby
|D
|Strafford 17 B
|129.83333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Rung
|D
|Hillsborough 21 B
|131.4375
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Mann
|D
|Cheshire 2 A
|131.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Edgar
|D
|Rockingham 21 A
|134.625
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Chase
|D
|Strafford 18 A
|138.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Am. Bouldin
|D
|Hillsborough 12 A
|139.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|O'Brien Sr.
|D
|Hillsborough 36 A
|144.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Martin
|D
|Hillsborough 23 A
|146.125
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|O'Hearne
|D
|Sullivan 3 A
|147.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|H. Moffett
|D
|Merrimack 9 A
|148
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hamer
|D
|Hillsborough 17 A
|148.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Knirk
|D
|Carroll 3 A
|155
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Desjardin
|D
|Hillsborough 13 A
|157.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Massimilla
|D
|Grafton 1 A
|158.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Treleaven
|D
|Strafford 17 A
|160.83333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Merchant
|D
|Sullivan 4 A
|164
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Piedra
|D
|Hillsborough 9 B
|169
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Heath
|D
|Hillsborough 14 B
|170.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Connors
|D
|Hillsborough 15 A
|171.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Backus
|D
|Hillsborough 19 A
|171.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ford
|D
|Grafton 3 A
|172.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Burroughs
|D
|Carroll 1 A
|173
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Klee
|D
|Hillsborough 30 A
|177.66666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Rodd
|D
|Merrimack 6 A
|179.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Mangipudi
|D
|Hillsborough 35 B
|180
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Langley
|D
|Hillsborough 8 B
|190.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Vallone
|D
|Rockingham 9 A
|192.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Schultz
|D
|Merrimack 18 A
|192.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Levesque
|D
|Strafford 4 A
|195
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Egan
|D
|Grafton 2 A
|198.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Carson
|D
|Merrimack 7 A
|200.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Shaw
|D
|Hillsborough 16 A
|207
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Cornell
|D
|Hillsborough 18 A
|207.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Weston
|D
|Grafton 8 C
|212.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Bouchard
|D
|Hillsborough 11 B
|213.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Freitas
|D
|Hillsborough 14 A
|216.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Stringham
|D
|Grafton 5 A
|217
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Goley
|D
|Hillsborough 8 A
|225
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Telerski
|D
|Hillsborough 35 A
|227.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Berch
|D
|Cheshire 1 D
|229
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Altschiller
|D
|Rockingham 19 A
|230.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Weber
|D
|Cheshire 1 C
|250.125
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Harvey
|D
|Cheshire 1 B
|251.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Eaton
|D
|Cheshire 3 A
|259
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Bartlett
|D
|Merrimack 19 A
|260.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|DiSilvestro
|D
|Hillsborough 9 A
|266.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Read
|D
|Rockingham 17 C
|270.16666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Malloy
|D
|Rockingham 23 A
|270.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ley
|D
|Cheshire 9 B
|274.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Parkhurst
|D
|Cheshire 13 A
|291
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Abbott
|D
|Cheshire 1 A
|295
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Maggiore
|D
|Rockingham 22 A
|296.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Fellows
|D
|Grafton 8 B
|300.16666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Klein
|D
|Hillsborough 11 A
|305
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Mullen
|D
|Hillsborough 7 A
|312.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Jeudy
|D
|Hillsborough 10 B
|315.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Smith
|D
|Grafton 8 A
|321.66666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Bergeron
|D
|Hillsborough 29 A
|331.16666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Bunker
|D
|Rockingham 18 D
|334.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|DiLorenzo
|D
|Rockingham 17 B
|336.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|St. Johns
|D
|Hillsborough 27 A
|345
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Cahill
|D
|Rockingham 17 A
|355.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Berrien
|D
|Rockingham 18 C
|360.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ames
|D
|Cheshire 9 A
|370.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Long
|D
|Hillsborough 10 A
|377.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Grossman
|D
|Rockingham 18 B
|392.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Swinburne
|D
|Cheshire 10 A
|395.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Oxenham
|D
|Sullivan 1 B
|415.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Noel
|D
|Coos 3 C
|435.66666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Shurtleff
|D
|Merrimack 11 A
|446.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Gilman
|D
|Rockingham 18 A
|446.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Sullivan
|D
|Sullivan 1 A
|449
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Thomas
|D
|Coos 3 B
|452
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Opderbecke
|D
|Strafford 15 A
|470.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Laflamme
|D
|Coos 3 A
|492
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Myler
|D
|Merrimack 10 C
|516
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Abel
|D
|Grafton 13 D
|547.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ebel
|D
|Merrimack 5 A
|568.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Luneau
|D
|Merrimack 10 B
|574
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Stavis
|D
|Grafton 13 C
|579.375
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Wallner
|D
|Merrimack 10 A
|584.83333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Sykes
|D
|Grafton 13 B
|589.875
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Almy
|D
|Grafton 13 A
|627.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Davis Jr.
|D
|Hillsborough 31 C
|657.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Espita
|D
|Hillsborough 31 B
|694.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Wazir
|D
|Merrimack 17 A
|757.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Cote
|D
|Hillsborough 31 A
|777.83333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Soucy
|D
|Merrimack 16 A
|829.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Josephson
|D
|Grafton 11 A
|864.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Tucker
|D
|Coos 5 A
|875.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Horrigan
|D
|Strafford 6 E
|879.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Kenney
|D
|Strafford 6 D
|887.6
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Spang
|D
|Strafford 6 C
|920.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Smith
|D
|Strafford 6 B
|934.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Dontonville
|D
|Grafton 10 A
|968.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Salloway
|D
|Strafford 5 A
|1004.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Richards
|D
|Merrimack 13 A
|1005
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Pickering
|D
|Hillsborough 3 A
|1055.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hatch
|D
|Coos 6 A
|1090
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|MacKay
|D
|Merrimack 14 A
|1158.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Morrill
|D
|Cheshire 4 A
|1184
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Buchanan
|D
|Merrimack 15 A
|1187
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Moynihan
|D
|Coos 2 A
|1217.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Lane
|D
|Merrimack 12 A
|1220.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Mulligan
|D
|Grafton 12 D
|1268.375
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Wall
|D
|Strafford 6 A
|1272.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Vann
|D
|Hillsborough 24 B
|1287.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Muscatel
|D
|Grafton 12 C
|1329.875
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Campion
|D
|Grafton 12 B
|1351
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Nordgren
|D
|Grafton 12 A
|1354.125
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Leishman
|D
|Hillsborough 24 A
|1383.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ward
|D
|Rockingham 28 A
|1418.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Von Plinsky
|D
|Cheshire 7 A
|1448
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Pantelakos
|D
|Rockingham 25 A
|1501.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Fenton
|D
|Cheshire 8 A
|1507.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Conley
|D
|Strafford 13 A
|1510
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Meader
|D
|Cheshire 6 A
|1510.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Somssich
|D
|Rockingham 27 A
|1531.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Bordenet
|D
|Cheshire 5 A
|1631
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Fargo
|D
|Strafford 14 A
|1686.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Meuse
|D
|Rockingham 29 A
|1755
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Frost
|D
|Strafford 16 A
|1808
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|McBeath
|D
|Rockingham 26 A
|2203.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Guthrie
|R
|Rockingham 13 A
|2277.875
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Welch
|R
|Rockingham 13 B
|2191.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Weyler
|R
|Rockingham 13 C
|2081.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Green
|R
|Rockingham 13 D
|2055.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ladd
|R
|Grafton 4 A
|1439
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Acton
|R
|Rockingham 10 A
|946
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hunt
|R
|Cheshire 11 A
|701.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Fothergill
|R
|Coos 1 A
|644.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Feeney
|R
|Belknap 5 A
|598.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Wallace
|R
|Rockingham 12 A
|553.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|O'Day
|R
|Cheshire 11 B
|541.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Varney
|R
|Belknap 5 B
|517.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Furbush
|R
|Coos 1 B
|460.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Boehm
|R
|Hillsborough 20 B
|456
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Lascelles
|R
|Hillsborough 20 A
|442.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Griffin
|R
|Rockingham 7 A
|427.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Aron
|R
|Sullivan 7 A
|401.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Rollins
|R
|Sullivan 6 A
|396.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|True
|R
|Rockingham 4 A
|393.1
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Somero
|R
|Hillsborough 25 A
|386.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Beaudoin
|R
|Strafford 9 A
|367.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Edwards
|R
|Rockingham 4 B
|366.6
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|McMahon
|R
|Rockingham 7 B
|351.375
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Comtois
|R
|Belknap 7 A
|349
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Owens
|R
|Rockingham 4 C
|346.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Gordon
|R
|Grafton 9 A
|346.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Merlino
|R
|Hillsborough 25 B
|334.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Nelson
|R
|Carroll 5 A
|330.16666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Osborne
|R
|Rockingham 4 D
|329.6
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Avellani
|R
|Carroll 5 B
|323.66666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Davis
|R
|Rockingham 16 A
|318
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Torosian
|R
|Rockingham 14 A
|317.375
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Major
|R
|Rockingham 14 B
|316.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Gould
|R
|Hillsborough 7 B
|297.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Comeau
|R
|Carroll 5 C
|296.16666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|DeSimone
|R
|Rockingham 14 C
|281.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Pratt
|R
|Rockingham 3 A
|279
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|L. Ober
|R
|Hillsborough 37 A
|271.72727272727
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Wolf
|R
|Merrimack 5 B
|261.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Plumer
|R
|Belknap 6 A
|259
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Piemonte
|R
|Rockingham 4 E
|255.2
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Cordelli
|R
|Carroll 4 A
|250
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Belanger
|R
|Hillsborough 27 B
|248.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Allard
|R
|Merrimack 21 A
|242.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Crawford
|R
|Carroll 4 B
|237.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Desilets
|R
|Rockingham 7 C
|231
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Rice
|R
|Hillsborough 37 B
|229.63636363636
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Craig
|R
|Coos 4 A
|228
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Spillane
|R
|Rockingham 2 A
|227
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Melvin Sr.
|R
|Rockingham 15 A
|225.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Kolodziej
|R
|Rockingham 7 D
|223.125
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|R. Ober
|R
|Hillsborough 37 C
|221.09090909091
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Sylvia
|R
|Belknap 6 B
|216.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Lundgren
|R
|Rockingham 5 A
|209.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Costable Jr.
|R
|Rockingham 3 C
|208.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Erf
|R
|Hillsborough 2 A
|207.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Danielson
|R
|Hillsborough 7 C
|206.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Graham
|R
|Hillsborough 7 D
|205.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hoelzel
|R
|Rockingham 3 B
|205.16666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Klose
|R
|Merrimack 21 B
|202.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Renzullo
|R
|Hillsborough 37 D
|202.04545454545
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hayward
|R
|Strafford 1 A
|195.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|MacDonald
|R
|Carroll 6 A
|194
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Bershtein
|R
|Rockingham 2 B
|190.83333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Kittredge
|R
|Strafford 12 A
|189.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Sytek
|R
|Rockingham 8 A
|186.77777777778
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Trento
|R
|Hillsborough 7 E
|185.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Harb
|R
|Rockingham 14 D
|184.625
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Walsh
|R
|Merrimack 24 A
|184
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Stapleton
|R
|Sullivan 5 A
|178
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Griffin
|R
|Hillsborough 6 A
|177
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|McKinney
|R
|Rockingham 5 B
|175.64285714286
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|McBride Jr.
|R
|Rockingham 8 B
|174.22222222222
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Laware
|R
|Sullivan 8 A
|173.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|L'Heureux
|R
|Hillsborough 21 A
|172
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Harrington
|R
|Strafford 3 A
|168.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Abbas
|R
|Rockingham 8 C
|167.83333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Kotowski
|R
|Merrimack 24 B
|167.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Dolan
|R
|Rockingham 5 C
|161.64285714286
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Barnes
|R
|Rockingham 8 D
|156.27777777778
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Camarota
|R
|Hillsborough 7 F
|156
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Greene
|R
|Hillsborough 37 E
|154.95454545455
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Gunski
|R
|Hillsborough 6 B
|152.7
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Khan
|R
|Rockingham 20 A
|152
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Marple
|R
|Merrimack 24 D
|151.875
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Gay
|R
|Rockingham 8 E
|150.72222222222
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Verville
|R
|Rockingham 2 C
|150.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Doucette
|R
|Rockingham 8 F
|150.33333333333
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Tilton
|R
|Belknap 3 A
|146.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Wuelper
|R
|Strafford 3 B
|145.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Katskiores
|R
|Rockingham 6 A
|144.75
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Baldasaro
|R
|Rockingham 5 D
|142.35714285714
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Marzullo
|R
|Hillsborough 2 C
|140.66666666667
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Lucas
|R
|Sullivan 2 A
|140
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|A. Lekas
|R
|Hillsborough 37 F
|138.22727272727
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hopper
|R
|Hillsborough 2 B
|137.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Fields
|R
|Belknap 4 A
|136.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Ulery
|R
|Hillsborough 37 G
|134.95454545455
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Rooney
|R
|Strafford 1 B
|132.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Whittemore
|R
|Hillsborough 37 H
|129.04545454545
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Viens
|R
|Belknap 1 A
|127
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Packard
|R
|Rockingham 5 E
|127
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Spanos
|R
|Belknap 3 B
|126.875
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Elliott
|R
|Rockingham 8 G
|122.94444444444
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Morrison
|R
|Rockingham 9 B
|120
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hill
|R
|Merrimack 3 A
|119.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Jurius
|R
|Belknap 2 A
|116.625
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Notter
|R
|Hillsborough 21 D
|116.375
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Janigan
|R
|Rockingham 8 H
|115.38888888889
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Prout
|R
|Hillsborough 37 I
|114.27272727273
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|T. Lekas
|R
|Hillsborough 37 J
|113.36363636364
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Hennessey
|R
|Grafton 1 B
|112.25
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Thomas
|R
|Rockingham 5 F
|111.07142857143
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Barry
|R
|Hillsborough 21 E
|108.9375
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Fedolfi
|R
|Hillsborough 1 A
|102.5
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Love
|R
|Rockingham 6 B
|102.15
|Safe
|Non-Floteral
|Wells
|D
|Merrimack 1 A
|99.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Harriott-Gathright
|D
|Hillsborough 36 B
|99.166666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Warden
|R
|Hillsborough 15 B
|98
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Riel
|D
|Hillsborough 6 C
|97.9
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Gagne
|R
|Hillsborough 13 B
|97.75
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Grassie
|D
|Strafford 11 A
|97.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Bean
|R
|Belknap 2 B
|96.875
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|DesMarais
|D
|Carroll 6 B
|96
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Yakubovich
|R
|Merrimack 24 C
|95.75
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Beaudoin
|R
|Belknap 3 C
|92.875
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|King
|D
|Hillsborough 33 B
|92.333333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Chirichiello
|R
|Rockingham 6 C
|91.95
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Woods
|D
|Merrimack 23 B
|91.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|DeClercq
|R
|Rockingham 8 I
|91.444444444444
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Osborne
|D
|Grafton 7 A
|91
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|McConnell
|D
|Rockingham 11 A
|91
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Dargie
|D
|Hillsborough 23 B
|90.625
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Griffith
|D
|Hillsborough 18 B
|90.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Stevens
|D
|Hillsborough 34 A
|90.333333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Horgan
|R
|Strafford 2 A
|89.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Hinch
|R
|Hillsborough 21 F
|88.8125
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Toomey
|D
|Hillsborough 32 A
|87.666666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|McNally
|R
|Strafford 10 A
|87.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Bushway
|D
|Rockingham 21 D
|87.375
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Migliore
|R
|Grafton 9 B
|87.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Fontneau
|D
|Strafford 7 A
|86.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Petrigno
|D
|Hillsborough 23 C
|85.625
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Murray
|D
|Rockingham 24 B
|85.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Plett
|R
|Hillsborough 6 D
|85.1
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Nunez
|R
|Hillsborough 37 K
|84.909090909091
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Vincent
|D
|Strafford 17 C
|84
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|O'Connor
|R
|Rockingham 6 D
|83.8
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Jack
|D
|Hillsborough 36 C
|82.333333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Cannon
|D
|Strafford 18 B
|81.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Thomas
|D
|Hillsborough 21 G
|81.3125
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Sofikitis
|D
|Hillsborough 34 B
|80.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Aldrich
|R
|Belknap 2 C
|80.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Alexander Jr.
|R
|Hillsborough 6 E
|80
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Warner
|D
|Rockingham 5 G
|79.928571428571
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Eisner
|D
|Rockingham 6 E
|79.65
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Woodcock
|D
|Carroll 2 C
|79.166666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Snow
|D
|Hillsborough 19 B
|77.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Prudhomme-O'Brien
|R
|Rockingham 6 F
|72.9
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Schmidt
|D
|Hillsborough 28 A
|70.833333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Radhakrishnan
|D
|Hillsborough 22 B
|67
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Testerman
|R
|Merrimack 2 A
|66.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Bernet
|D
|Hillsborough 4 A
|64.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Abrami
|R
|Rockingham 19 B
|63.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Porter
|D
|Hillsborough 1 B
|62.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Fowler
|R
|Rockingham 20 B
|62.166666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Coursin
|D
|Rockingham 1 A
|60
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Rich
|R
|Strafford 18 C
|58.833333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Schuett
|D
|Merrimack 20 A
|58
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|An. Bouldin
|D
|Hillsborough 12 B
|55.75
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Nutting-Wong
|D
|Hillsborough 32 B
|55.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Woodbury
|D
|Hillsborough 5 A
|54
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Nutter-Upham
|D
|Hillsborough 33 C
|53.666666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Ticehurst
|D
|Carroll 3 B
|51.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Webb
|R
|Rockingham 6 G
|51.15
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Pedersen
|D
|Hillsborough 32 C
|50.333333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Lang Sr.
|R
|Belknap 4 B
|49.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Smith
|D
|Hillsborough 17 B
|48.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Seaworth
|R
|Merrimack 20 B
|46.666666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Callums
|R
|Sullivan 6 B
|46.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Indruk
|D
|Hillsborough 34 C
|46.166666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Saunderson
|D
|Merrimack 9 B
|45.75
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Stack
|D
|Hillsborough 21 H
|44.375
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Fox
|D
|Merrimack 23 C
|43.166666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Flanagan
|R
|Hillsborough 26 A
|42.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Horn
|R
|Merrimack 2 B
|42.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Mackie
|R
|Belknap 2 D
|41.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Milz
|R
|Rockingham 6 H
|41.45
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Williams
|D
|Hillsborough 4 B
|41.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Burns
|R
|Hillsborough 23 D
|39.875
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Abramson
|R
|Rockingham 20 C
|39.666666666667
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Bordy
|D
|Hillsborough 28 B
|37.833333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Potucek
|R
|Rockingham 6 I
|28.55
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Forsythe
|R
|Merrimack 8 A
|28.5
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Doherty
|D
|Merrimack 20 C
|27.833333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Mombourquette
|D
|Hillsborough 5 B
|27.25
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Panasiti
|R
|Hillsborough 22 C
|22.333333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Cohen
|D
|Hillsborough 28 C
|22.333333333333
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Huot
|D
|Belknap 3 D
|22.125
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Pitre
|R
|Strafford 2 B
|21.75
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Hall
|D
|Hillsborough 26 B
|12.75
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Fulweiler
|D
|Merrimack 3 B
|7.75
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Pearson
|R
|Rockingham 6 J
|5.85
|Marginal
|Non-Floteral
|Bosman
|D
|Hillsborough 38 B
|66.75
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Karrick
|D
|Merrimack 25 A
|138.5
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Balch
|D
|Hillsborough 38 A
|158.25
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Diggs
|D
|Grafton 16
|189.5
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Komi
|D
|Hillsborough 43 C
|199
|Marginal
|Floterial
|McLean
|R
|Hillsborough 44 B
|242.75
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Adjutant
|D
|Grafton 17
|294
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Van Houten
|D
|Hillsborough 45 B
|328.5
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Baroody
|D
|Hillsborough 43 B
|333.66666666667
|Marginal
|Floterial
|St. Clair
|D
|Belknap 9 A
|368.5
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Proulx
|R
|Hillsborough 44 A
|454.75
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Ruprecht
|D
|Grafton 15
|479
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Beaulieu
|D
|Hillsborough 45 A
|484.75
|Marginal
|Floterial
|Herbert
|D
|Hillsborough 43 A
|505.66666666667
|Safe
|Floterial
|Pearl
|R
|Merrimack 26 A
|525.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Merner
|R
|Coos 17
|528.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Wilhelm
|D
|Hillsborough 42 B
|624.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Rogers
|D
|Merrimack 28 A
|630.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Tanner
|D
|Sullivan 9 A
|632.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|S. Smith
|R
|Sullivan 11 A
|670.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Thompson
|D
|Cheshire 14 A
|681.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Le
|D
|Rockingham 31 A
|717.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Cloutier
|D
|Sullivan 10 A
|725.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Chretien
|D
|Hillsborough 42 A
|815
|Safe
|Floterial
|Tatro
|D
|Cheshire 15 A
|835.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Hobson
|R
|Rockingham 35 A
|838
|Safe
|Floterial
|McGhee
|D
|Hillsborough 40 A
|881.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Perreault
|R
|Strafford 24 A
|918
|Safe
|Floterial
|Yokela
|R
|Rockingham 33 A
|964.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Janvrin
|R
|Rockingham 37 A
|1017
|Safe
|Floterial
|Higgins
|D
|Strafford 22 A
|1054.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|McGuire
|R
|Merrimack 29 A
|1137
|Safe
|Floterial
|Howard Jr
|R
|Belknap 8 A
|1587.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Roy
|R
|Rockingham 32 A
|1601.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Gourgue
|D
|Strafford 25 A
|1844
|Safe
|Floterial
|Butler
|D
|Carroll 7 A
|1884.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Pearson
|D
|Cheshire 16 B
|1888.25
|Safe
|Floterial
|Burt
|R
|Hillsborough 39 A
|1900.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Schmidt
|D
|Strafford 19 A
|1905.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Schapiro
|D
|Cheshire 16 A
|2089
|Safe
|Floterial
|Southworth
|D
|Strafford 20 A
|2245
|Safe
|Floterial
|Sanborn
|R
|Hillsborough 41 A
|2538.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|French
|D
|Grafton 14
|2606
|Safe
|Floterial
|Hadley Jr.
|D
|Rockingham 34 A
|2809
|Safe
|Floterial
|Keans
|D
|Strafford 23 A
|3251.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Lovejoy
|D
|Rockingham 36 A
|4614
|Safe
|Floterial
|Marsh
|R
|Carroll 8 A
|5028.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Cali-Pitts
|D
|Rockingham 30 A
|5110.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Sandler
|D
|Strafford 21 A
|6057.5
|Safe
|Floterial
|Ellison
|D
|Merrimack 27 B
|6103
|Safe
|Floterial
|McWilliams
|D
|Merrimack 27 A
|7058.5
|Safe
|Floterial