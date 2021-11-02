Election Day incident under investigation after man with gun ejected from Ward 3 polls

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating an incident that unfolded at Ward 3 during Tuesday’s elections.

Few details were immediately available, however, a representative of the AG’s office said the incident began when a man at the polls “refused” to follow directions from the ward moderator.

Reports from Ward 3 include that the man, described as 6-feet-tall with red hair and a goatee wearing a hat and an orange jacket, was videotaping people inside the Carol Rines Center Ward 3 polls and trying to instigate arguments. He was reportedly carrying a gun.

City election officials referred questions about the details of the incident to the AG’s elections division.

We’ll update this report with more information as it becomes available.