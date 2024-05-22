Eight extra-base hits power Fisher Cats to victory

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-22) knocked a season-high eight extra-base hits en route to a 10-2 win over the Somerset Patriots (19-20) at Delta Dental Stadium Tuesday night. Finishing with 14 hits, the Fisher Cats knocked four home runs in the win, as left fielder Alan Roden finished 4-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs.

New Hampshire’s Gabby Martinez and Garrett Spain clubbed back-to-back solo home runs to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, as five of the first seven to the plate recorded extra-base hits for the Cats. Tuesday’s home run was Martinez’s first since April 14, while Spain knocked his team-best seventh of the season.

Left-handed starter Adam Macko (W, 2-2) struck out six in his first three innings and finished with one run allowed on a pair of hits. New Hampshire’s Hunter Gregory surrendered one run on one hit in two innings in relief of Macko. Ian Churchill and Adrian Hernandez finished the effort with a pair of scoreless innings and two strikeouts combined.

The Fisher Cats produced the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, shortstop Josh Kasevich doubled off of Patriots starter Blane Abeyta (L, 2-4). Catcher Zach Britton’s ensuing RBI single put New Hampshire in the lead, 1-0.

The Patriots scored the game’s tying run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Groshans.

Roden’s first home run of the night broke the tie in the bottom of the third and gave the Fisher Cats the lead back at 2-1.

The New Hampshire offense exploded in the bottom of the fifth. Martinez ripped a full count pitch towards the Samuel Adams Brewhouse in left, then Spain demolished a fastball over the right field fence. Two batters later, Roden bashed a heater off the scoreboard in right center.

Right fielder Devonte Brown doubled, then Kasevich singled him in. The next batter, Britton, clobbered a deep fly ball off the base of the center field wall and Kasevich trotted home. The Cats batted around; Martinez came up for the second time in the inning and doubled to score Britton before the end of the frame.

In total, the Fisher Cats scored six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-1. Tuesday night marked the fourth time over the past week the Fisher Cats scored five or more runs in a single inning.

New Hampshire tacked on two more in the sixth. Second baseman Miguel Hiraldo led off the inning with a single, Roden doubled, and Kasevich drove them both in. The Cats shortstop now has 12 multi-hit games this season.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their seven-game series in Manchester with an 11:05 AM EDT

Wednesday first pitch for Scholastic Day, presented by Ceaser Chimney Service. Fisher Cats right-hander CJ Van Eyk (2-1, 6.94 ERA) climbs the hill for Wednesday morning’s game, while Somerset southpaw Brock Selvidge (3-2, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod.