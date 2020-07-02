Edmond J. Neveu, 90: Prominent Goffstown business man, golfer and world traveler, cherished by his family

MANCHESTER, NH – Edmond Joseph Neveu passed away peacefully on the morning of June 30, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Edmond “Ed” Neveu was born on June 22, 1930, in Manchester, to Joseph Neveu and Rhea Beaudry. Ed was educated at Goffstown High School and subsequently married Lorraine Lillian Smith, his high school sweetheart, in 1949. The two remained married for 64 years until Lorraine’s passing in 2013. Ed was a builder and general contractor, operating E.J. Neveu Construction Company for over 40 years throughout Southern NH. In his retirement, he served the town of Goffstown as the Building Inspector and Health & Zoning Code Enforcement Officer from 1993-2008, as well as past President of the NH Home Builders Association. Whether at work or at play, Ed was known to give 100% of his efforts to the task at hand.

Throughout his life, Ed accomplished all his favorite things with his loving wife Lorraine. The pair enjoyed many ski trips in Colorado and Vermont, traveled the French Riviera, Monaco and other locations over the course of their lives. Ed was a passionate golfer in his free time and proudly scored a hole-in-one on July 11, 1997 at Perry Hollow Golf and Country Club in Wolfboro, NH.

Edmond is survived by his two sons; Richard Neveu and wife Janice of Manchester, and Robert Neveu and wife Cathleen of St. Cloud, FL, four daughters; Lucille Garrett and husband Steve of Safety Harbor, FL, Denise Bartlett and husband Jeb of St. Cloud, FL, Jacqueline Larochelle and husband Mitch of New Boston, and Julie Hayward and husband Scott of Windham, 15 grandchildren; Steve and Jeffrey Lesieur, Jeremy and Ryan Bamford, Michael, Kevin, and Greg Neveu, Lindsay Hufford, Kristen Bell, Drew Neveu, Zachary Blais, Travis and Dylan Trottier, and Alec and Amanda Biron, 16 great-grandchildren; Layla and Isaac Neveu, Gabrielle, Benjamin, and Evelyn Neveu, Connor, Josephine and Maxwell Hufford, Grayson, Logan, and Isaiah Bamford, Abram and Everett Neveu, Emma and Evie Bell, and Evan Lesieur. Ed also leaves a sister, Laurette Labrie, and many close friends.

SERVICES: A cemetery committal service is Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.