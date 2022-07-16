Eden’s double gives F-Cats victory

READING, Penn. – There was only one run in Friday night’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats ended up with it.

New Hampshire’s 1-0 victory over the Reading Fightin’ Phils came from Cam Eden’s double in the sixth. The double, which brought Ryan Gold home from second, was Eden’s seventh of the year and his 25th minor league RBI of 2022.

The Fisher Cats’ base running limited the potential for more scoring opportunities, but the Fightin’ Phils were in the same boat, going 0-for-8 on the evening with runners in scoring position.

Paxton Schultz (6-4) went 6 2/3 innings in his story for the ‘Cats, scattering six hits and striking out three. Andrew Bash retired the rest of the Reading batters to earn his first Eastern League save of the year.

Both teams are now 38-47 on the year, they’ll play again on Saturday at 6:45 p.m., with Adam Kloffenstein (0-3, 6.52 ERA) taking the mound for New Hampshire.