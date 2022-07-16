Eden’s double gives F-Cats victory

Friday, July 15, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Friday, July 15, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Cam Eden. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

READING, Penn. – There was only one run in Friday night’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats ended up with it.

New Hampshire’s 1-0 victory over the Reading Fightin’ Phils came from Cam Eden’s double in the sixth. The double, which brought Ryan Gold home from second, was Eden’s seventh of the year and his 25th minor league RBI of 2022.

The Fisher Cats’ base running limited the potential for more scoring opportunities, but the Fightin’ Phils were in the same boat, going 0-for-8 on the evening with runners in scoring position.

Paxton Schultz (6-4) went 6 2/3 innings in his story for the ‘Cats, scattering six hits and striking out three. Andrew Bash retired the rest of the Reading batters to earn his first Eastern League save of the year.

Both teams are now 38-47 on the year, they’ll play again on Saturday at 6:45 p.m., with Adam Kloffenstein (0-3, 6.52 ERA) taking the mound for New Hampshire.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts