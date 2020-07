MANCHESTER, NH – Ed Sapienza has announced his bid for reelection as Hillsborough County Register of Deeds. He currently holds that office and says he’d like to return. “I thoroughly enjoy serving as the Hillsborough County Register of Deeds. We work as a team at the office and I would like another term,” Sapienza said.

Sapienza, a graduate of Keene State College, is an Army veteran and retired correctional officer. He ran unopposed in 2018.

The Register of deeds is tasked with preserving the public record by protecting and recording documents relating to the ownership and transfer of real estate property and records that will provide property rights to someone other than the owner.