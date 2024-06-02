Echoes and Shifts: Workshops and exhibition focus on resilience and reclamation

NASHUA, NH – Something unforeseen and unprecedented in the recent past is growing in New Hampshire. Internationally renowned curator and metalsmith Margaret Jacobs (Akwesasne Mohawk) and notorious rabble-rouser and multimedia artist Yasamin Safarzadeh have joined forces with Positive Street Art to establish a multi-year endeavor with a growing list of community partners to bring us one of the most happening and accessible Contemporary Indigenous exhibitions to grace this side of the Northeast.

Everything from mind-bending monolithic works by gargantuan George Longfish (Seneca/Tuscarora), to the intimate and vibrant photographs of Marjorie Kaniehtonkie Skidders (Akwesasne Mohawk). Niio Perkins (Akwesasne Mohawk) will unveil an ensemble which is sure to have fashionistas salivating, and her brother, Roger Sosakete Perkins (Akwesasne Mohawk), will introduce NH to his art movement “Powowpopart.”

Kaiahtenhtas Thompson (Akwesasne Mohawk) will dazzle us with her combinations of multiple beads, techniques and textures in her beadwork. Ansley Hill (Akwesasne Mohawk) has been working with MyTurn Nashua to execute a mural celebrating the city and its beautiful young adult populations. Ansley’s mother, Carrie Hill (Akwesasne Mohawk), will lead an exhilarating basket weaving workshop with sweetgrass and black ash bark: illuminating aspects of environmental degradation and cultural significance and relations to the land. Katrina Brown Akootchook (Oneida Nation of the Thames) and Erin Lee Antonak (Oneida) have shipped exquisite and groundbreaking work which incorporates the materiality and conceptual who-ness of their phenomenological make ups.

This show is multifarious and the schedule is as follows;

Monday – Friday, June 10-14th Mural Making with MyTurn Nashua and Ansley Hill

Thursday, June 13th 6-8 p.m. Reception at Greater Manchester Chamber with artist talks. Light food and refreshments to be served.

Friday, June 14th 3-5 p.m. Private Tour with West High Peeps at Positive Street Art in Nashua. Followed by In House Reception 6-8pm with Mural Unveiling, artist/curator talks, light food & refreshments.

Saturday, June 15th 3-5 p.m. at Positive Street Art in Nashua. Black Ash Basket Weaving Workshop with Carrie Hill. Email yasamin@positivestreetart.org for registration. Spots are limited to 10.

Saturday August 17th 12-5 p.m. at Sheehan Basquil Park in Manchester for Manchester Grows Multicultural Festival featuring Cozy Thron e, Feryn King , Bear Fox and the MyTurn and Waypoint Youth Resource Center 2024 Mural unveiling.

This project was made possible with support from New Hampshire Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Learn more at www.nhhumanities.org. Generous donations from Queerlective, who sees fit to enhance and support programming which enhances the lives and health of all of New Hampshire’s people. Thank you to the Meelia Center for Community Engagement and y’all’s support of this incredible youth mural!

The mission of Positive Street Art is to inspire a passion for the urban arts in a productive way and to build strong communities through educational workshops, community events, and artistic services. For more information please click on this link to visit our website. www.positivestreetart.org