Easterseals Laurie Duff to serve on State Commission on Aging

MANCHESTER, NH – Easterseals New Hampshire Director of Senior Services Laurie Duff has been appointed to the State of New Hampshire Commission on Aging.

A social worker who holds a master’s degree in business administration, Duff has 34 years of experience in the aging services field. She has held positions in long-term, acute, and community-based care programs. Throughout her career, Duff has observed continuous progress in care delivery for older adults.

“As a state, we are on the cusp of continuing to redefine long-term services and supports to meet the growing needs of individuals as we age. Rebalancing the delivery of services to those desiring to remain living in their own homes as we age is the million-dollar question. I look forward with anticipation to being a part of a team of visionaries who are invested in the future of a generation so incredibly deserving,” said Duff.

“From her experience working hands-on with Easterseals clients and their caregivers at home and in our on-site programs, Laurie intimately understands the challenges and needs of those aging in our communities,” said Sue Silsby, Easterseals NH Senior Vice President of Adult Programs. “She has shown great leadership in shaping our programs, and we are excited for her to have this opportunity to share her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of all in New Hampshire.”

The Commission was established in 2019 to advise the governor and the general court on policy and planning related to aging. Commission members advocate for leading-edge public policy and initiatives to ensure that New Hampshire residents can all thrive as they age.