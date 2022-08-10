East Wing of City Hall closed Aug. 10 due to drainage issues: What you need to know

First Name

MANCHESTER, NH – The East Wing of City Hall will be closed August 10 due to drainage issues.

This includes the following departments:

Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open Wednesday. This includes

Tax Collector

Assessor’s Office

City Solicitor

Human Resources

Planning and Community Development.

Many services remain accessible online on the City’s website at ManchesterNH.gov including:

Parking ticket payment https://parkingticketp ayments.manchesternh.gov/

Vital Records https://www.manchester nh.gov/departments/city-clerk/ municipal-archives-and- records/genealogy-vital-record s

Absentee ballot request forms https://www.manchesternh .gov/Portals/2/Departments/ city_clerk/elections/forms/ absentee-ballot-app-state- election-2022.pdf (emailed to cityclerk@manchesternh.gov<mai lto:cityclerk@manchesternh.gov > once completed)