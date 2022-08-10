East Wing of City Hall closed Aug. 10 due to drainage issues: What you need to know

MANCHESTER, NH – The East Wing of City Hall will be closed August 10 due to drainage issues.
This includes the following departments:
- City Clerk https://www.manchesternh
.gov/Departments/City-Clerk
- Ordinance Violations https://www.manches
ternh.gov/departments/police/ ordinance-violations
- Finance Department https://www.manches
ternh.gov/departments/finance
- Economic Development https://www.manche
sternh.gov/departments/economi c-development
- Mayor’s Office https://www.manchestern
h.gov/Government/Mayor-and- Aldermen/Mayors-Office
Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open Wednesday. This includes
- Tax Collector
- Assessor’s Office
- City Solicitor
- Human Resources
- Planning and Community Development.
Many services remain accessible online on the City’s website at ManchesterNH.gov including:
Parking ticket payment https://parkingticketp
Vital Records https://www.manchester
Absentee ballot request forms https://www.manchesternh