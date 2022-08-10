East Wing of City Hall closed Aug. 10 due to drainage issues: What you need to know

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

MANCHESTER, NH – The East Wing of City Hall will be closed August 10 due to drainage issues.

This includes the following departments:

Departments located in the West Wing of the building will remain open Wednesday. This includes

  • Tax Collector
  • Assessor’s Office
  • City Solicitor
  • Human Resources
  • Planning and Community Development.

Many services remain accessible online on the City’s website at ManchesterNH.gov including:

Parking ticket payment https://parkingticketpayments.manchesternh.gov/

Vital Records https://www.manchesternh.gov/departments/city-clerk/municipal-archives-and-records/genealogy-vital-record

Absentee ballot request forms https://www.manchesternh.gov/Portals/2/Departments/city_clerk/elections/forms/absentee-ballot-app-state-election-2022.pdf (emailed to cityclerk@manchesternh.gov<mailto:cityclerk@manchesternh.gov> once completed)

 

