Earth Day: Announcing the first Nashua Sustainability Fair April 22

NASHUA, NH – The Nashua Public Library, in partnership with the Community Development Division and the Division of Public Health & Community Services, is hosting a new community event focused on bringing the community together to learn more about sustainable projects, practices, and organizations in Nashua.

The Nashua Sustainability Fair is scheduled for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

“Collaborating with so many other groups and city departments on the Sustainability Fair helps us make our goal of creating a connected community a reality,” said Jen McCormack, Director of the Nashua Public Library. “We’re excited to be part of the city’s ongoing efforts toward sustainability,” said McCormack.

The extensive lineup of vendors includes local nonprofits working in diverse areas of sustainability, including clean energy, farming, and environmental justice. The fair also features an electric vehicle and electric yard equipment showcase, games, crafts, food trucks, raffle prizes, a bike repair clinic, and a thrift fashion show at noon. Everyone in the community is invited to walk in the fashion show. The library will be hosting a mending table the week before the event with free clothes to help “models” prepare mended or thrifted clothes to wear on the catwalk.

The fair is a result of a collaboration with library staff and Deb Chisholm, the city’s Sustainability Department Manager, and Doria Brown, the city’s Energy Manager.

“We are so excited to be gathering with others in our community who are committed to a more sustainable Nashua,” said Chisholm. “One of our most important goals is to raise awareness about local sustainability issues and to spark ideas for new collaborations, and this gathering will help us do just that,” said Chisholm.

To support bringing resources that the community needs to the fair, the library put out a survey and met with local groups like Arlington Street Community Center, which recently had a community conversation about sustainability. Respondents cited “composting” as the top issue they’d like to learn more about. Other answers addressed a lack of recycling options in apartments and small businesses and suggested library programs on topics like lawn alternatives and reducing waste.

Click here for a complete list of activities, parking information, and to complete the community survey.