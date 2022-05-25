QC Bike Collective’s ‘Earn-A-Bike’ program helps young scholars stay healthy and active for the summer

MANCHESTER, NH – Thanks to the Earn-A-Bike Program 140 elementary school students will be proud owners of a new refurbished bicycle package, or an athletic equipment package. The packages are designed to help the students have a healthy, active summer.

The Earn-A-Bike Program was created by the Manchester Community Schools Project in collaboration with QC Bike Collective, Gossler Park Elementary School, and Beech Street Elementary School. Since 2015, elementary school children have been able to earn bikes by demonstrating academic achievement and leadership skills.

“The Earn-A-Bike program has been a cornerstone of the Manchester Community Schools Project,” according to Amy Bligh, Community Programs Coordinator at the Manchester Health Department. “It’s a great way to celebrate student leadership together with community partners, families and neighbors, while also highlighting health and safety.”

On May 26 fourth-graders at Gossler Park Elementary will be given the chance to pick out a bike, along with a helmet, lights, and lock. Students who already have a bike at home have the option of receiving a sports package, which includes either a soccer ball or basketball, pump, and other sports-related items. In conjunction with the Earn-a-Bike event, there will be a Block Party at the school.

The Manchester Police Department will be on hand to provide bike registrations for all the bikes. Heather Hamel, Public Information Officer for the Police Department, says “We are always happy to be a part of this event. Getting kids outside to exercise and enjoy the warm weather is important. We look forward to helping them get their bikes registered and road ready.”

On Friday, May 27, fifth-graders at Beech Street Elementary will have the same opportunity. The students’ newly refurbished bikes will meet transportation needs while also offering an outlet for exercise and recreation.

The Earn-A-Bike Program is only able to make this impact through generous funding by Elliot Health System.

“Elliot Health System, a founding member of SolutionHealth, is proud to support community health and wellness initiatives that impact local children,” says Anne-Marie Hafeman, Director, Community Engagement & Volunteer Resources for Elliot Health System. “In this case, we are thrilled knowing that students at two elementary schools completed the leadership programs set by the Manchester Health Department to earn bikes.”

QC Bike Collective would also like to thank Neighborworks Southern NH for providing the space required to store the bikes and to Quality Bicycle Products of Bloomington, MN, for providing additional funding for this program.