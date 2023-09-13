Early-season glimpse: Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, NH – Teams from Manchester Central High School began taking the field before Labor Day and are now a couple weeks into the season. Here’s a glance at how a few are fairing so far, as well as some expectations and possible challenges from the coaches.
Girls Soccer (Central-West):
Head coach:
- Joshua Bouthot (2nd season)
- Gary Spiewak
- Jamie Huddleston
Last season:
- 1-15
Top returning athletes & captains:
-
Senior Katie Mulcahy
-
Junior Elizabeth Kelley
“This year our program is a Co-Op with West High. We have 8 seniors and 8 juniors with a bunch of varsity experience. Seniors Taya Pedone and Katie Mulcahy look to anchor the defense this fall. We also have experience on the wing from three year starter Gianna Arzilli and Mya Powell, with both recording goals already this season. Junior striker Torrey Pedone has also hit the back of the net this year.” – Head Coach Joshua Bouthot
Promising newcomers:
“Four West High players including senior Prashna Ghalley in the midfield have added needed depth to the lineup. Freshman forward Nevaeh Powell has also added to the scoring with a goal and an assist so far this season.” – Head Coach Joshua Bouthot
Expectations:
“The players have high individual expectation to compete the full 80 minutes. As a team, we are upperclassmen heavy and look to use that experience to hopefully put more wins on the board. We have a tough schedule and the team is extremely motivated to push their level up against the great competition in Division I.” – Head Coach Joshua Bouthot
Potential challenges:
“Scoring has been a weakness for us the past few seasons, especially last year only scoring 6 goals. This year we have already put 5 on the board and are looking for much more. We know we need to improve defensively as well. The coaches are really looking forward to seeing what this group can accomplish.” – Head Coach Joshua Bouthot
Early-season schedule:
- Aug. 28 – Lost at Londonderry, 4-3
- Aug. 31 – Lost to Goffstown, 1-0
- Sept. 5 – Lost at Winnacunnet, 4-2
- Sept. 12 – Road game at Exeter, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 15 – Home game vs. Nashua South, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 16 – Home game vs. Bedford, 1 p.m.
- Sept. 21 – Road game at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer:
Head coach:
- Maid Ahmic (8th season with program, first as head coach)
Last season:
- Lost to Nashua South in state semifinals
Top returning athletes & captains:
-
Senior Martin Lubunga (captain)
-
Senior Sam Mikus (captain)
-
Senior Julian Favorite (captain)
-
Senior Celestin Buloze
-
Senior Walter Cerna
-
Senior Isaac DuPaul
Promising newcomers:
- Amar Kamaric
- Muhammad Traore
- Martino Cueto
- Thiago Silva
Expectations:
“Expectations are always the same play central style of soccer work hard and win games.” – Head Coach Maid Ahmic
Early-season schedule:
- Aug. 29 – Won at Keene, 4-2
- Aug. 31 – Won at Goffstown, 2-1
- Sept. 5 – Won vs. Winnacunnet, 3-1
- Sept. 7 – Won at Portsmouth, 4-0
- Sept. 12 – Won vs. Exeter, 2-1
- Sept. 14 – Road game at Nashua South, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 16 – Home game vs. Bedford, 3 p.m.
- Sept. 21 – Home game vs. Manchester Memorial, 6:30 p.m.