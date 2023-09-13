Early-season glimpse: Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, NH – Teams from Manchester Central High School began taking the field before Labor Day and are now a couple weeks into the season. Here’s a glance at how a few are fairing so far, as well as some expectations and possible challenges from the coaches.

Girls Soccer (Central-West):

Head coach:

Joshua Bouthot (2nd season)

Assistant Coaches:

Gary Spiewak

Jamie Huddleston

Last season:

1-15

Top returning athletes & captains:

Senior Katie Mulcahy

Junior Elizabeth Kelley

“This year our program is a Co-Op with West High. We have 8 seniors and 8 juniors with a bunch of varsity experience. Seniors Taya Pedone and Katie Mulcahy look to anchor the defense this fall. We also have experience on the wing from three year starter Gianna Arzilli and Mya Powell, with both recording goals already this season. Junior striker Torrey Pedone has also hit the back of the net this year.” – Head Coach Joshua Bouthot

Promising newcomers:

“Four West High players including senior Prashna Ghalley in the midfield have added needed depth to the lineup. Freshman forward Nevaeh Powell has also added to the scoring with a goal and an assist so far this season.” – Head Coach Joshua Bouthot

Expectations:

“The players have high individual expectation to compete the full 80 minutes. As a team, we are upperclassmen heavy and look to use that experience to hopefully put more wins on the board. We have a tough schedule and the team is extremely motivated to push their level up against the great competition in Division I.” – Head Coach Joshua Bouthot